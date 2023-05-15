See Blake Lively's Red Hair Transformation on 'It Ends With Us' Set

Goin' for a fiery new look! Blake Lively was spotted rocking a whole new 'do on the set of her new film, It Ends With Us.

Lively is going ginger for the new part, ditching her famous, long blonde locks to become a redhead for the role.

Waiting around between shots on the set in New Jersey, Lively was seen wearing a long brown dress which she paired with penny loafers and high socks.

The Image Direct

Lively stars in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling book, It Ends With Us, opposite Justin Baldoni, who is also directing the film.

Lively will star as Lily Bloom, a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with hopes of opening a flower shop. Baldoni stars as Ryle Kincaid, the neurosurgeon Lily meets upon her arrival who has an aversion to serious romance.

In addition to having a starring role in the film, Lively -- who was pegged to the project back in January -- will be an executive producer on the film alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni.

After becoming a "BookTok" cultural phenomenon with over 2 billion views on her TikTok hashtag, Hoover became the best-selling novelist in the U.S. with over 20 million books sold, writing five of the top 10 best-selling print books of any genre in 2022.

Published in 43 foreign languages, It Ends With Us, which centers on themes of domestic abuse and is loosely based on Hoover's own childhood, became the top-selling print book of 2022, and has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over 90 weeks. In 2019, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios optioned It Ends With Us for the big screen and have been working closely with Hoover, who is consulting on the film.

Meanwhile, the on-set photos come just a few weeks after Lively had to skip this year's Met Gala, and she revealed that she spent the first Monday in May pumping breast milk at home, after welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year.

Check out more from Lively's hilarious and relatable revelation in the video below.

Blake Lively Jokes Choosing a Favorite Met Gala Look Is Like Picking a Favorite Kid! (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift Gives Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' Kids a Sweet Shout Out

Blake Lively Reveals Relatable Monday Plans After Skipping Met Gala

Blake Lively Is 'Proud' to Leave the House in Glam Night Out

Ryan Reynolds FaceTimed Blake Lively to Celebrate Wrexham Soccer Club's Promotion

Blake Lively Rocks Bikini and Huge Smile After Giving Birth

Related Gallery