Awards

2024 Academy of Country Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

By Samantha Schnurr
Published: 7:13 AM PDT, May 16, 2024

Find out which country stars are going home winners at the 2024 ACM Awards.

And the 2024 Academy of Country Music Award winners are...

One of the biggest nights in country music is officially here once again! On Thursday, the 2024 ACM Awards are set to unfold inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Luke Combs leads the nominee pool with eight nominations at this year's ceremony, set to be hosted by country music icon Reba McEntire for the 17th time. He's followed by Megan Moroney and Morgan Wallen, who have both been nominated in six categories, and Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson, who are all up for five awards apiece. 

It's a special night for breakout star Jelly Roll, who has earned four first-time nominations, including for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. 

But who went home with a coveted statue? Check out the early winners - marked in bold -- below and come back when the show officially kicks off at 8 p.m. ET for more!

The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video. 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini
Ashley McBryde
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen  

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty

Little Big Town is nominated for Group of the Year. - Jason Kempin/Getty Images

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Flatland Cavalry
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Kassi Ashton
Ashley Cooke
Hannah Ellis
Kylie Morgan
Megan Moroney 

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ERNEST
Kameron Marlowe
Dylan Scott
Conner Smith
Nate Smith 

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Neon Union
Restless Road
Tigirlily Gold  

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Gettin' Old by Luke Combs
Producer: Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs
Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

Higher by Chris Stapleton
Producer: Chris Stapleton, Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville 

Leather by Cody Johnson
Producers: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: CoJo Music LLC / Warner Music Nashville LLC

One Thing at a Time by Morgan Wallen
Producers: Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) by Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment  

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman have both earned nominations for his cover of Fast Car. - Getty

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Burn It Down" by Parker McCollum
Producer: Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Fast Car" by Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: River House Artists / Columbia Nashville

"Last Night" by Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records / Mercury Records

"Need a Favor" by Jelly Roll
Producer: Austin Nivarel
Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

"Next Thing You Know" by Jordan Davis
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"Fast Car" by Luke Combs 
Songwriters: Tracy Chapman
Publishers: Purple Rabbit

"Heart Like a Truck" by Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson
Publishers: Sony / ATV Countryside; Songs of Riser House; Songs of Wild Cat Well Music

"Next Thing You Know" by Jordan Davis
Songwriters: Chase McGill, Greylan James, Jordan Davis, Josh Osborne
Publishers: Family Farm Songs; Hold On Can I Get A Number 1 Music; Songs of Universal Inc.

"The Painter" by Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
Publishers: Big Music Machine; BMG Platinum Songs US; Nashblonde Music; Pompano Run Music; Songs for Ellie May; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Group; Well That Was Awkward Music

"Tennessee Orange" by Megan Moroney
Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins
Publishers: 33 Creative; Bone Bone Creative; Sony / ATV Tree Publishing  

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Can't Break Up Now" by Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
Producers: Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Ross Copperman, Kristian Bush Record
Company-Label: Three Up Three Down, LLC / Columbia Nashville

"Different 'Round Here" by Riley Green (feat. Luke Combs)
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: BMLG Records

"I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves)
Producer: Zach Bryan
Record Company-Label: Belting Bronco Records / Warner Records, Inc.

"Man Made a Bar" by Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church)
Producer: Joey Moi
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Mercury Records / Republic Records

"Save Me" by Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson)
Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
Record Company-Label: Stoney Creek Records / BMG Nashville

Chris Stapleton won Artist-Songwriter of the Year. - SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"Burn It Down" by Parker McCollum
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney

"Human" by Cody Johnson
Producer: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Dustin Haney

"In Your Love" by Tyler Childers
Producer: Kacie Barton, Whitney Wolanin, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thorton, Silas House
Director: Bryan Schlam

"Next Thing You Know" by Jordan Davis
Producer: Jamie Stratakis
Director: Running Bear (Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Stone)  

"Tennessee Orange" by Megan Moroney
Producer: Lauren Starr, Saul Levitz, Laura Burhenn
Director: Jason Lester  

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon -- **WINNER!
Ashley Gorley
Hillary Lindsey
Chase McGill
Josh Thompson  

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan
ERNEST
HARDY
Chris Stapleton -- **WINNER!
Morgan Wallen

RELATED CONTENT:

2024 ACM Awards: Tyler Cameron and More to Present (Exclusive)

News

2024 ACM Awards: Tyler Cameron and More to Present (Exclusive)

2024 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and More Stars to Perform

Awards

2024 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and More Stars to Perform

ACM Awards Host Reba McEntire Reveals Who She Wants to Perform

ACM Awards

ACM Awards Host Reba McEntire Reveals Who She Wants to Perform

Luke Combs Leads 2024 ACM Award Nominations: See the Full List

ACM Awards

Luke Combs Leads 2024 ACM Award Nominations: See the Full List

Video

ACM Awards 2023: All the Must-See Moments
Related Photos
2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet Arrivals
25 Photos
2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

 

Tags:

Latest News