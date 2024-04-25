Reba McEntire is returning to the Academy of Country Music Awards to serve as host once again -- and the country music icon is looking forward to the experience.

McEntire recently sat down with ET's Rachel Smith, where she dished on getting the chance to host the ACM Awards once more.

Looking back to the very first time she hosted the show in 1985, the celebrated songstress shared, "In a way it seems like 100 years, in a way it seems like it just flew by like that."

"[I have] great memories -- getting to work with Dick Clark, all the artists, the people that I co-hosted with," shared McEntire, who will be serving as host for the 17th time at this year's show.

"I think my favorite memories are the clothes that I got to wear that I wouldn't wear anyplace else other than the ACMs," she added, before reflecting on the styling and clothing design work of Sandi Spika, who created many outfits for McEntire over the course of her career.

Reba McEntire on stage as host of the 54th ACM Awards in 2019. - Sam Morris/CBS via Getty Images

"Sandi Spika loved to come to me and say, 'Here, I'm drawing this little sketch out, so what do you think?' I'm like, 'Oh my gosh! Can I please put that on?'" McEntire recalled. "I was her guinea pig. I think I was her little paper doll ... I never would say, 'I don't like that,' 'cause I liked everything she did! And she'd do just different things with my hair and I'd go for it. It was a blast."

This will mark McEntire's first time hosting the show since 2019, and the singer explained what brought her back.

"I saw Dolly [Parton] and Garth {Brooks] doing it last year and I thought, 'Man, that's fun! They're having a great time,' and my competitiveness came in there," McEntire joked.

The singer said she always feels "exhilarated" when she takes the stage to host, because it's always unique and unpredictable, adding, "It's fun, I love live television. There's nothing like it."

While the slate of performers has not yet been announced, McEntire addressed who she'd like to see collaborate on stage -- and the answer was surprising.

"Reba McEntire and Bruno Mars," McEntire said. "I'm a huge fan of Bruno."

The 59th Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video.

