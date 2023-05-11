Everybody loves Dolly Parton -- including Trisha Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks!

ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Yearwood, fresh off her performance with Carly Pearce, who shared her reaction to Parton suggesting a threesome between her, Yearwood and Brooks while co-hosting the 2023 ACM Awards with the country crooner Thursday night.

"Everybody loves Dolly. Actually, people think this is Dolce and Gabbana but it's Dolly and Garth," Yearwood, who shared that Dolly is both her and Brooks' "hall pass," joked. "Everybody loves Dolly. We love Dolly so much."

Yearwood also has a lot of love for Pearce who had her back on stage for an epic medley of some of Yearwood's greatest hits. As for how it felt to perform for the ACMs crowd, the "She's In Love With The Boy" singer said it reminded her of when she first performed the iconic track back in 1991.

"It reminds me of the first time, when I was 26 years old, singing that song, and the first time I saw people singing the lyrics," she gushed. "I'm like, 'They know the song because they've heard me sing on the radio,' and it feels the same all these years later."

Yearwood continued, "It's just so cool, and Carly is so sweet. She's been so kind to me. We're buddies and it was just really good to get to sing with her."

ET also spoke to Yearwood and Brooks ahead of the show, where "The Dance" singer said he felt "good" about hosting the show, despite being nervous to emcee alongside returning host Parton. "I just talk about country music, [and] I do that all that night long."

"He’s been walking, pacing a lot, which means he’s really thinking about it -- and a little bit nervous," his wife of 18 years added with a smile. "But I know it's going to be great!"

The pair also apparently have some tasty plans for how to celebrate Brooks' first-ever hosting gig, after the show: "I'm just gonna say there’s a cheeseburger involved somewhere," Yearwood said.

The 58th annual ACM Awards streamed live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, Thursday, May 11 from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

Tanya Tucker and Craig Dillingham on Honoring Larry Mahan With Song Tribute (Exclusive)



