Luke Combs is on daddy duty!
ET spoke to the Growin' Up singer at the 2023 ACM Awards Thursday night, where he opened up about fatherhood and his plans for tackling two tots under two.
"Two under two is gonna be interesting," Combs, who is already a dad to 10-month-old Tex with his wife, Nicole Hocking, shared. "We got it though. I'm excited."
As for how the couple, who announced that they'd be welcoming a second in September, are preparing Combs said they're just focusing on raising Tex for now.
"And the one day it'll be two of 'em, right?" He quipped. "It's not much time to worry about anything when you got a 10-month-old at home."
Combs and Hocking hit the red carpet together Thursday with his wife adorably cradling her baby bump as the pair posed for pics. The cute couple -- who began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2018 and then tied the knot in August 2020 -- welcomed their adorable little boy last Father's Day.
The soon-to-be father of two was also on rock star duty, performing alongside Ed Sheeran. But that's not all, the country crooner is also up for five ACM awards, including Entertainer of the Year, an award that's eluded him four times before.
"Entertainer's kind of the thing, right?" Combs said. "I've yet to win it at the ACMs. I've won it at CMAs twice. O for four. O for three I guess, tonight would be O for four. We'll see. Who knows. You never know."
The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show with performances by Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown and more. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.
