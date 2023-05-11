The biggest names in country music are coming together to celebrate the best and brightest stars of the genre on Thursday at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards!

HARDY leads the pack with seven nominations this year, including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year, sharing three of those noms with collaborator Lainey Wilson for their song, "wait in the truck." For her part, Wilson received six nods -- the most for a female artist this year -- including Female Artist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert was breaking records before the telecast even kicked off. The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer received her 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination, passing the record 16 nominations previously held by Reba McEntire. Lambert had five nominations total this year and the opportunity to shatter even more records as the trophies are doled out.

So who actually walked away with the night's coveted trophies? Check out the full list of winners - marked in bold -- below, which will be updated live throughout the night.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen



FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson



MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen



DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty



GROUP OF THE YEAR

LadyA

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band



NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters



NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up - Luke Combs

Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi

Palomino - Miranda Lambert



SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Heart Like A Truck" - Lainey Wilson

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

"She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell

"Thank God" - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

"‘Til You Can’t" - Cody Johnson



SONG OF THE YEAR

"Sand In My Boots" - Morgan Wallen

"She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell -- **WINNER!

"‘Til You Can’t" - Cody Johnson

"wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton



VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

"HEARTFIRST" - Kelsea Ballerini

"She Had Me At Heads Carolina" - Cole Swindell

"Thank God" - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

"‘Til You Can’t" - Cody Johnson

"wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

"What He Didn’t Do" - Carly Pearce



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps



ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen



MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"At the End of a Bar" - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

"She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]" - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

"Thank God" - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

"Thinking ‘Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

"wait in the truck" - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

