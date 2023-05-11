Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on ACM Awards Hosting and How They’ll Celebrate (Exclusive)
Garth Brooks is finally ready to take the stage and host his first-ever awards show!
Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood were all smiles at the 58th annual ACM Awards on Thursday as they walked the carpet outside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and they stopped to talk with ET's Rachel Smith about the big night.
"I feel good," shared Brooks -- who had been very open about being nervous to emcee the show, alongside returning host Dolly Parton. "I just talk about country music, [and] I do that all that night long."
"He’s been walking, pacing a lot, which means he’s really thinking about it -- and a little bit nervous," Yearwood said with a smile. "But I know it's going to be great!"
The pair also apparently have some tasty plans for how to celebrate Brooks' first-ever hosting gig, after the show: "I'm just gonna say there’s a cheeseburger involved somewhere," Yearwood shared.
While the AMC Awards appearance comes ahead of his upcoming Las Vegas Residency show's kick-off, Brooks said he's not even thinking about anything but the hosting task at hand, joking, "My brain is so full!"
Earlier this month, Brooks spoke with ET about how much he was looking forward to taking the stage with Parton -- and how nervous he was.
"I never hosted in my life -- I'm just trying to survive, OK?" Brooks shared.
The country music superstar explained that, even though he's performed live in front of millions of fans, this is very different.
"That's singing. I got a guitar to hide behind," he said. "This is speaking!"
The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.
