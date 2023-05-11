Miranda Lambert was absolutely glowing alongside her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the 2023 CM Awards on Thursday.

Lambert wore a shimmering, blue gown which she paired with matching blue heels, that were visible in part thanks to the thigh-high slit on the country crooner's dress. Wearing her long blonde locks down in a loose, wavy hairstyle, Lambert opted for minimal jewels, rocking dainty earrings and a few rings. McLoughlin, meanwhile, was dapper as ever in a velvet suit and boots.

Lambert broke records before the telecast even kicked off with her 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination, passing the record 16 nominations previously held by Reba McEntire.

Last fall, Lambert was presented with her Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors celebration. The coveted prize recognizes an artist who has won the ACM Awards for New Artist of the Year, Male or Female Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year during the span of their career. For her part, Lambert currently holds the title of the most-awarded artist in ACM history.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

While the couple didn't stop to talk for long on the carpet, McLoughlin told ET's Rachel Smith, "He's always proud" of his record-breaking wife.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer has three nominations in addition to her Female Artist of the Year this year, and the opportunity to shatter even more records as the trophies are doled out, earning noms in the Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year categories.

In addition to being one of the night's top contenders, Lambert will also be hitting the stage at Ford Center's The Star venue Thursday night. Other A-list performers include Kane Brown, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban and more.

The 58th annual ACM Awards are streaming live on Prime Video and Amazon Music's channel, Twitch, on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET from the Ford Center's The Star in Frisco, Texas. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are hosting the show. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 ACM Awards: The Complete Winners List

The American Country Music Awards: How to Watch the 2023 ACMs

2023 ACM Awards: Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and More to Perform

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks Preview ACM Awards and Possible Duet! | Certified Country This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery