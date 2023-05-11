How to Watch the 2023 ACM Awards for Free - Tonight!
Country music legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks are the perfect pair to host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Along with honoring the best musicians in the genre, the star-studded awards show features appearances and performances by today's country music favorites. It is country music's biggest party, after all.
With so much to look forward to, you may be wondering how to watch the 2023 ACMs. While the ACMs historically aired on network cable, 2022 marked the award show's move to streaming. With such an extraordinary night in store, the most unbelievable part is that anyone with an internet connection can watch this iconic awards show completely for free with Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon is giving viewers a fully immersive experience for the ACMS Awards by offering all the country music and merch imaginable. The online retailer, streamer and music streaming storefront has storefronts for the hosts, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, as well as a brand new shop full of limited-edition ACM Awards merch. Amazon is going the extra mile by creating round-ups of red-carpet-inspired looks, boots made for walking and trendy spring coastal cowgirl picks. There's even a playlist celebrating the nominees.
Now that you know all the ways you can get in on the action. Let's learn more about this magnificent night in country music.
When and where are the 2023 ACM Awards?
The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards streams on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT, 6 p.m. CDT and 4 p.m. PDT. The show will broadcast live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Where to stream the 2023 ACM Awards?
There are a few ways to watch the ACM Awards. You can watch it directly on Amazon Prime Video, as the ACMs are streaming free for both subscribers and non-subscribers. Twitch users can also watch by tuning into the Amazon Music channel on the platform. If you can't view it live, you can also watch the awards show on Amazon Freevee the following day.
Who is presenting at the 58th ACM Awards?
Get ready for a long list of incredible country music artists who will be presenting at the show. Presenters at the 58th ACM Awards include Gabby Barrett, BRELAND, Brandy Clark, Jordan Davis, Mickey Guyton, Tyler Hubbard, Dustin Lynch, T.J. Osborne, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, MacKenzie Porter, Dak Prescott, Emmitt Smith, Tanya Tucker, Keith Urban and Trisha Yearwood.
Who will be performing at the 2023 ACM Awards?
One of the biggest highlights of this night of television, or rather streaming, has to be the numerous star-studded performances. Ed Sheeran, Jordan Davis, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Ashley McBryde and Jo Dee Messina are just a few of the talented musicians you'll see take the stage. Dolly Parton will also perform the world premiere of her latest single during the show.
2023 Academy of Country Music Awards Nominee List:
Entertainer of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Miranda Lambert
Male Artist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Jordan Davis
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Caitlyn Smith
Hailey Whitters
Megan Moroney
Morgan Wade
Priscilla Block
New Male Artist of the Year
Bailey Zimmerman
Dylan Scott
Ernest
Jackson Dean
Nate Smith
Zach Bryan
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Single of the Year
Heart Like a Truck - Lainey Wilson
Never Wanted to be That Girl - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
She Had Me at Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Thank God - Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
Song of the Year
Sand in My Boots - Morgan Wallen
She Had Me at Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
Wait in the Truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Visual Media of the Year
Heartfirst - Kelsea Ballerini
She Had Me at Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Thank God - Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
Wait in the Truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
What He Didn't Do - Carly Pearce
Music Event of the Year
At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
She Had Me at Heads Carolina [REMIX] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Thank God - Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
Thinking 'Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Wait in the Truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Ernest
HARDY
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Hunter Phelps
Josh Osborne
Nicolle Galyon
