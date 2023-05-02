May is National Pet Month and to celebrate, the second annual Amazon Pet Day sale kicked off today. Offering discounts on everything you need for your furry friends, the 48-hour sale is now live through May 3. You can find hundred of deals on dog and cat supplies like food, beds, toys and more, including must-haves from Dolly Parton's own pet line, Doggy Parton.

Launched in September 2022, Doggy Parton is a collection of dog apparel, accessories, and toys infused with signature Dolly flair. As a devoted pet lover, Dolly was inspired to start her own line with a portion of the proceeds going to Willa B. Farms — a rescue organization that provides a home for displaced animals.

Shop Doggy Parton

Doggy Parton features a variety of pet products, from collars and leashes in glittery pink and darling red gingham to guitar-shaped toys and even cowboy hats and wigs—perfect for decking out everyone's best friends. Amazon Pet Day is filled with discounts of up to 30% off adorable options from Dolly Parton's pet collection.

Unlike Prime Day, everyone can shop Amazon Pet Day regardless of Prime membership status. Every product in the Doggy Parton collection rings in at under-$30 and is selling out fast—so don't wait to get your paws on this fabulous collaboration. Shop our favorite Amazon Pet Day deals on Doggy Parton below.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

