Working nine to five as a renowned singer-songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and philanthropist, Dolly Parton doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon. On top of all her chart-topping success, she is also a best-selling author with a new book that's already a hit.

Released on April 25, her latest work is a children's book titled Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Big. The 40-page picture book about her god-dog and canine Instagram celebrity is now number one on Amazon’s best-selling children’s books chart.

In Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes it Bigis about the real-life Billy The Kid, the French bulldog decides to head to Nashville to pursue his dream of becoming a country star. When he runs into some bullies at the Battle of the Bow-wows, Billy worries he's barking up the wrong tree. He'll need his favorite songs — "Jowlene" and "I Will Pawlways Love You" — along with new friends and his favorite country music star to regain self-confidence and be the star he always knew he could be.

"It kind of tells the story of some of the young people that come to Nashville trying to make it, all the things you go up against, some of the others telling you that you can't do it, you should just go on back home and all that," Parton tells ET. "It's really about just following your dream no matter what happened. Just keep on keeping on till you see your dream come true."

This isn't the first collaboration between the unexpected pair of Parton and her furry friend. Billy was the inspiration behind Parton's absolutely adorable Doggy Parton brand, a dog apparel and accessory line.

After introducing your kiddo to the world of Dolly Parton, there are two more children's books to check out. Previously she pennedCoat of Many Colors and I Am a Rainbow — both of which are also available to purchase on Amazon.

'Coat of Many Colors' Using the lyrics from her hit song with the same name, 'Coat of Many Colors' tells the story of a little girl who needs a warm coat for the winter.

'I Am a Rainbow' Teaching children how to express their emotions, I Am a Rainbow uses colors to explain feelings, such as tickled pink and green with envy.

