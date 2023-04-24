The 35 Best Amazon Deals Right Now: Shop Savings on Apple, Dyson, Samsonite and More
There's no denying that the most convenient site to shop deals on everyday essentials is Amazon. Whether you're searching for a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-cancelling headphones, or need to restock your skincare routine this spring, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss deals on top-rated products that are up to 80% off. To help you find the top savings, we've rounded up today's best Amazon deals across all categories from fashion and beauty to tech and home.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for deals on everything we need fast. With thousands of daily deals across the site, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.
From the lowest prices this year on Apple AirPods and robot vacuums to discounts on spring-ready Levi's denim shorts and Mother's Day gifts, check out all of the best Amazon spring deals to shop now.
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $150.
An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Samsung's latest smartwatch is on sale for a record-low price right now.
Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods for longer battery life.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Therabody.
Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode.
Right now at Amazon, you can save $50 on a PS5 bundle with God of War Ragnarök included.
The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's over 65% off!
Best Amazon Tech Deals
Amazon released new deals on smart home devices including Apple products, Amazon Fire TVs, and more.
Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customized acoustic platform. One charge provides crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours.
The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's portable enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime (on just one charge).
The iPad Air's Liquid Retina display is great for creating high-quality illustrations in Procreate or motion graphics in Adobe Spark without worrying about lag or unnecessary pixelization. The screen space makes the transition from using a drawing tablet to a standalone computing tablet a little bit easier.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
Track your workouts and easily access your messages and email through the Apple iWatch. Not only is it discounted, but it also comes with three free months of Apple Fitness+.
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.
Best Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag a great deal or two on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, air purifiers and more.
Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 17%.
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
This Instant Pot's 10 functions include: Pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker and steamer.
Right now, you can save 38% on Le Creuset's best-selling cast iron model. Add a pop of blue to your kitchen this spring with the bright Caribbean shade.
This cooling mattress topper will be great to have during summer. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling.
Currently 56% off, this Shark AV2001 AI Robot Vacuum is perfect for homes with heavy debris, pets and all floor surfaces.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
Constantly throwing out leftovers? Cook them to perfection, in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Best Amazon Fashion Deals
Amazon has tons of spring-ready fashion with steep discounts on clothing, designer handbags, jewelry, Levi's jeans, and sneakers.
Grab a pair of Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers ahead of spring.
Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.
This classic Coach Gallery Tote Shoulder Bag is designed with crossgrain leather, plus, it comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from all at a great price point.
These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.
TikTok loves Levi's denim shorts for spring and now you can score a pair for 33% off.
Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.
This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag.
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
This Deep V Neck Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress is the perfect flowy dress for this spring. Available in 30 different colors and prints.
Best Amazon Luggage Deals
The busy spring travel season is in full effect. Shop Amazon's best luggage deals to save on carry-ons and checked bags for your upcoming spring and summer travels.
At $110 off, Amazon's best-selling 3-piece luggage set is a steal. Fit everything on your packing list in this Coolife Luggage set.
Don't forget to pack up your favorite swimsuits, sunscreen, bath towels and other travel accessories in this Rockland 2-piece luggage set.
Samsonite's 24-inch spinner maximizes your packing power and is the ideal checked bag for longer trips. TSA locks on the side act to deter theft, ensuring that only you or a TSA agent have easy access to your belongings when traveling.
This hardside luggage comes with a built in TSA lock to give you peace of mind no matter how far you're traveling.
