The 20 Best Prime Day Deals at Wayfair: Save Up to 60% On Furniture, Bedding, Kitchen and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Wayfair 72-Hour Sale
While we are counting down the minutes until Prime Day 2023, Amazon isn’t the only retailer rolling out jaw-dropping deals this week. There are plenty of incredible competing Prime Day sales during Amazon’s event that officially kicks off tomorrow on July 11 — one of which we're eyeing is Wayfair. 

Now through Wednesday, July 12, you can shop Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout event, which features huge discounts on any home upgrade you can think of. From furniture and area rugs to mattresses and lighting, Wayfair is slashing prices across all departments by up to 60% off. 

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your summertime guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the hundreds of Prime Day deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35. 

No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive discounts on furniture, kitchen essentials and mattressess. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best Prime Day deals at Wayfair, separated out by product category.

Best Prime Day Furniture Deals at Wayfair

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Bedroom furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.

$910$480
Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa
Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

Featuring a convertible design, this futon lets you transform it from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.

$838$400
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair
Wayfair
Siyer Mid-Back Mesh Multifunction Ergonomic Office Chair

The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.

$572$200
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100$1,000
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Coffee Table

If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.

$434$230
Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase
Parikh 54'' H x 22.1'' W Steel Etagere Bookcase
Wayfair
Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase

Upgrade your home office or living area by adding this bookcase that offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, books and more.

$94$76
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional

Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space. 

$2,000$890
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic. 

$689$290
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser

This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. 

$1,039$395
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Luca Barstools
Wayfair
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 50% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$408$150
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$249$207
Sand & Stable Morland 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Morland 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Morland 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Sand & Stable's outdoor furniture set includes two armchairs, two ottomans, and an end table so you can sit back and take in the warm weather all summer long. 

$650$450
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set
Wayfair
Rawtenstall Wicker 4 - Person Patio Set

Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.

$1,397$520

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals at Wayfair

Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set
Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set
Wayfair
Cuisinart 11-Piece Aluminum Non Stick Cookware Set

Perform all cooking tasks, in portions large and small, with this cookware set. Simmer, saute, fry, boil, or braise to your heart's content.

$340$120
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece
Wayfair
Ayesha Curry Home Collection Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 12-Piece

Featuring saucepans in two convenient sizes, a covered Dutch oven, two skillets, and a covered sauté pan, gourmets and novice chefs alike will be prepped in the kitchen.

$275$100
Wayfair Basics 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Wayfair Basics 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

This set includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 cereal bowls, and 4 mugs, all scratch-resistant so you can stack them for easy storage.

$50$35
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 13-Piece
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 13-Piece
Wayfair
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 13-Piece

Radiant and solution-oriented, this cookware set brings high performance and easy convenience to anyone's kitchen. Plus, all of the pots and pans are dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.

$260$170

Best Prime Day Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta up to 60% off, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Wayfair
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,139$450
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Wayfair
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199$370
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora 12" Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. 

$1,020$500

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

