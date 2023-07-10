While we are counting down the minutes until Prime Day 2023, Amazon isn’t the only retailer rolling out jaw-dropping deals this week. There are plenty of incredible competing Prime Day sales during Amazon’s event that officially kicks off tomorrow on July 11 — one of which we're eyeing is Wayfair.

Now through Wednesday, July 12, you can shop Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout event, which features huge discounts on any home upgrade you can think of. From furniture and area rugs to mattresses and lighting, Wayfair is slashing prices across all departments by up to 60% off.

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your summertime guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the hundreds of Prime Day deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.

No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive discounts on furniture, kitchen essentials and mattressess. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best Prime Day deals at Wayfair, separated out by product category.

Best Prime Day Furniture Deals at Wayfair

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Bedroom furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.

Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase Wayfair Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase Upgrade your home office or living area by adding this bookcase that offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, books and more. $94 $76 Shop Now

Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser Wayfair Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. $1,039 $395 Shop Now

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $207 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals at Wayfair

Best Prime Day Mattress Deals at Wayfair

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta up to 60% off, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Wayfair Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. $1,020 $500 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Get Double Discounts on Every Nolah Mattress With Our Exclusive Code

Save 20% On Mattresses, Sheets and Pillows at this Casper Sale

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score This Summer

Gear Up for Summer with the Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

Shop the Best Deals at Walmart Before They're Gone

Gear Up for Summer with the Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

The Best AirPods Deals: Save $99 on AirPods Max, $50 on AirPods Pro 2