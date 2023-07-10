The 20 Best Prime Day Deals at Wayfair: Save Up to 60% On Furniture, Bedding, Kitchen and More
While we are counting down the minutes until Prime Day 2023, Amazon isn’t the only retailer rolling out jaw-dropping deals this week. There are plenty of incredible competing Prime Day sales during Amazon’s event that officially kicks off tomorrow on July 11 — one of which we're eyeing is Wayfair.
Now through Wednesday, July 12, you can shop Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout event, which features huge discounts on any home upgrade you can think of. From furniture and area rugs to mattresses and lighting, Wayfair is slashing prices across all departments by up to 60% off.
Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa to comfortably sleep your summertime guests, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the hundreds of Prime Day deals at Wayfair, shoppers will also get free shipping on all online orders over $35.
No promo code is needed to unlock Wayfair's impressive discounts on furniture, kitchen essentials and mattressess. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best Prime Day deals at Wayfair, separated out by product category.
Best Prime Day Furniture Deals at Wayfair
When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Bedroom furniture and living room seating, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked down by up to 60% off.
This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.
Featuring a convertible design, this futon lets you transform it from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.
The transparent mesh back allows air to circulate, keeping you cool no matter how high the pressure of your homework gets. Built-in lumbar support also helps prevent back strain.
A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look.
If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.
Upgrade your home office or living area by adding this bookcase that offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, books and more.
Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space.
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom.
Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 50% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
Sand & Stable's outdoor furniture set includes two armchairs, two ottomans, and an end table so you can sit back and take in the warm weather all summer long.
Prepare for your time outdoors in these warmer seasons, this 4-piece wicker set is perfect for any patio or backyard.
Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals at Wayfair
Perform all cooking tasks, in portions large and small, with this cookware set. Simmer, saute, fry, boil, or braise to your heart's content.
Featuring saucepans in two convenient sizes, a covered Dutch oven, two skillets, and a covered sauté pan, gourmets and novice chefs alike will be prepped in the kitchen.
This set includes 4 dinner plates, 4 salad plates, 4 cereal bowls, and 4 mugs, all scratch-resistant so you can stack them for easy storage.
Radiant and solution-oriented, this cookware set brings high performance and easy convenience to anyone's kitchen. Plus, all of the pots and pans are dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.
Best Prime Day Mattress Deals at Wayfair
We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta up to 60% off, here are the best mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.
SealyChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
