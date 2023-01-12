The Best Sleeper Sofas to Shop on a Budget — Comfortable Yet Affordable Sofa Beds
Arguably one of the best parts of having your own home or apartment is getting to play host to overnight guests of your own. And while there's something so exciting about the prospect of getting to open up your home to those closest to you, the task can also prove to be a bit of a hassle — especially when it comes to figuring out the sleeping arrangements.
Sure, you can pop out your handy air mattress and hidden linens, but the benefit to having a comfortable, more permanent sleeping spot is undeniable (probably for both you and your guest). Hence, the allure of the sleeper sofa. Even if you don't have an extra guest room or unused corner of your home, you can maximize any ordinary living room space with the help of a sleeper sofa or sofa bed — which can double as a classic couch or pull-out bed, thanks to the furniture piece's built-in mattress.
Ahead, we've found the best sleeper sofas to shop on a budget, from cheap couches and sectionals to futons. Plus, check out our picks for the best furniture we found through TikTok, and shop the best mattress sales and deals and bedding.
The memory foam in this vintage-inspired futon will have you and your guests lounging in quality and style.
This sofa bed combines thick cushioning with tufted velvet, sleek arms, tapered wooden legs, and a vintage look. With a variety of colors to match your décor, this sofa can fit perfectly with a contemporary look, classic style, or more rustic-looking living space and offer overnight guests a perfectly comfortable place to spend the night.
An upscale marine blue futon that includes 2 USB ports and a power cord that your guests will surely appreciate.
This linen couch is a nice home office addition that can convert to a twin-sized sleeper.
The curves on this sofa sleeper will help you sink right into comfort. The sofa sleeper has a full pull-out mattress that will have you always prepared for unexpected overnight guests.
With both a pull-out bed and spacious storage chaise, this couch provides functionality for any small space living.
Spice up your space with the retro vibe provided by Novogratz's Brittany Leather Futon — crafted with a ribbed tufted cushioned back.
Overstock's contemporary, convertible sofa boasts a bonded leather-make and split-back adjustable mechanism for added flexibility.
Not only does this couch include an easily convertible pull-out bed, it also provides storage for your guests to organize their belongings without cluttering your space.
Taking its style from the looks of the 1950s, this vintage-inspired sleeper sofa comes in unusual, but fun, colors. Not only does this couch fold out into a bed, but there is also extra storage underneath the bottom cushions.
Treat any overnight guest to a great night of sleep with this plush Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional.
RELATED CONTENT:
West Elm Has a Big Savings Event With Unbeatable Furniture and Decor Deals — Here’s What to Shop
Wayfair's Fresh Start Sale is Here: Shop the Best New Year Furniture Discounts Available Today
Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep
Save 30% On Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Pajamas for a Cozy Winter
The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for New Year Savings
The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Help Get You Organized This Year
The Best Amazon Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More
15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep
The Comfiest Recliners and Reclining Sofas from Wayfair and Amazon
15 Affordable Sectional Couches You Can Buy at Wayfair
How to Save Money on Gas at Exxon and Mobil Stations with Walmart+
The Best Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now
TikTok Taught Us How to Find Cheap Furniture on Amazon