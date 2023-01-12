Shopping

The Best Sleeper Sofas to Shop on a Budget — Comfortable Yet Affordable Sofa Beds

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Sleeper Sofas and Sofa Beds 2022
Walmart

Arguably one of the best parts of having your own home or apartment is getting to play host to overnight guests of your own. And while there's something so exciting about the prospect of getting to open up your home to those closest to you, the task can also prove to be a bit of a hassle — especially when it comes to figuring out the sleeping arrangements.

Sure, you can pop out your handy air mattress and hidden linens, but the benefit to having a comfortable, more permanent sleeping spot is undeniable (probably for both you and your guest). Hence, the allure of the sleeper sofa. Even if you don't have an extra guest room or unused corner of your home, you can maximize any ordinary living room space with the help of a sleeper sofa or sofa bed — which can double as a classic couch or pull-out bed, thanks to the furniture piece's built-in mattress.

Ahead, we've found the best sleeper sofas to shop on a budget, from cheap couches and sectionals to futons. Plus, check out our picks for the best furniture we found through TikTok, and shop the best mattress sales and deals and bedding. 

Novogratz Tallulah Sofa Bed
Novogratz Tallulah Sofa Bed
Amazon
Novogratz Tallulah Sofa Bed

The memory foam in this vintage-inspired futon will have you and your guests lounging in quality and style.

$630$323
Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Wayfair
Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

This sofa bed combines thick cushioning with tufted velvet, sleek arms, tapered wooden legs, and a vintage look. With a variety of colors to match your décor, this sofa can fit perfectly with a contemporary look, classic style, or more rustic-looking living space and offer overnight guests a perfectly comfortable place to spend the night.

$930$410
Mesilla Futon
Mesilla Futon
Ashley Furniture
Mesilla Futon

An upscale marine blue futon that includes 2 USB ports and a power cord that your guests will surely appreciate. 

$490
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch is a nice home office addition that can convert to a twin-sized sleeper.

$745$350
Darcy Full Sofa Sleeper
Darcy Full Sofa Sleeper
Ashley Furniture
Darcy Full Sofa Sleeper

The curves on this sofa sleeper will help you sink right into comfort. The sofa sleeper has a full pull-out mattress that will have you always prepared for unexpected overnight guests. 

$1,150
83" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise
83" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Wayfair
83" Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise

With both a pull-out bed and spacious storage chaise, this couch provides functionality for any small space living. 

$750$470
Novogratz Brittany Leather Futon
Novogratz Brittany Leather Futon
Walmart
Novogratz Brittany Leather Futon

Spice up your space with the retro vibe provided by Novogratz's Brittany Leather Futon — crafted with a ribbed tufted cushioned back.

$365$320
Abbyson Aspen Ivory Bonded Leather Sleeper Sofa
Abbyson Aspen Ivory Bonded Leather Sleeper Sofa
Overstock
Abbyson Aspen Ivory Bonded Leather Sleeper Sofa

Overstock's contemporary, convertible sofa boasts a bonded leather-make and split-back adjustable mechanism for added flexibility.

$491
Melpomene Pull Out Sofa Bed
Melpomene Copper Nail Pull Out Sofa Bed
Amazon
Melpomene Pull Out Sofa Bed

Not only does this couch include an easily convertible pull-out bed, it also provides storage for your guests to organize their belongings without cluttering your space. 

$780$627
82.7'' Wide Velvet Pillow Top Arm Convertible Sofa Bed Sleeper
82.7'' Wide Velvet Pillow Top Arm Convertible Sofa Bed Sleeper
Wayfair
82.7'' Wide Velvet Pillow Top Arm Convertible Sofa Bed Sleeper

Taking its style from the looks of the 1950s, this vintage-inspired sleeper sofa comes in unusual, but fun, colors. Not only does this couch fold out into a bed, but there is also extra storage underneath the bottom cushions. 

$1,040$960
Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional
Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional
Walmart
Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional

Treat any overnight guest to a great night of sleep with this plush Honbay Dryades Sleeper Sectional.

$500

 RELATED CONTENT:

West Elm Has a Big Savings Event With Unbeatable Furniture and Decor Deals — Here’s What to Shop

Wayfair's Fresh Start Sale is Here: Shop the Best New Year Furniture Discounts Available Today

Shop Cozy Deals on Barefoot Dreams Blankets and Pajamas

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The Best Weighted Blankets Could Be the Key to a Better Night's Sleep

Save 30% On Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Pajamas for a Cozy Winter

The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for New Year Savings

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Help Get You Organized This Year

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More

15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep

The Comfiest Recliners and Reclining Sofas from Wayfair and Amazon

15 Affordable Sectional Couches You Can Buy at Wayfair

How to Save Money on Gas at Exxon and Mobil Stations with Walmart+

The Best Patio Furniture Deals You Can Shop Now

TikTok Taught Us How to Find Cheap Furniture on Amazon

 