The Best Home Decor and Outdoor Furniture Deals at Walmart's Labor Day Sale: Shop Dining Sets, Sofas & More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Walmart Patio Furniture
Walmart
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:08 PM PDT, August 31, 2023

Spruce up your patio for Labor Day weekend with some of our favorite outdoor furniture finds from Walmart.

Walmart's huge Labor Day sale has an array of deals on outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish for the end of summer. There's plenty of good weather ahead to enjoy and if you're planning any Labor Day BBQs or get-togethers, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. 

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates —  and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture. Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a dining set with an umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture and home decor pieces from Walmart's Labor Day Sale that will turn your backyard into an oasis. 

Best Patio Furniture at Walmart

If you need some seating for your next backyard gathering or to entertain, we've found the most stylish pieces to update your outdoor space. 

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This outdoor patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $230

Shop Now

Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set

Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Walmart

Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set

Give yourself something to look forward to in the coming seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece outdoor furniture set.

$560 $410

Shop Now

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Walmart

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Summer is the perfect time to dine al fresco. This patio dining set is resistant to the elements, includes an umbrella to shade you from the sun, and can seat up to 4 people.

$124 $98

Shop Now

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

A beautiful outdoor sectional that'll be the solution to all your patio seating.

$510 $300

Shop Now

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair
Walmart

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair

Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio. 

$110 $90

Shop Now

Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set
Walmart

Sophia & William 5 Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set

This patio dining set has swiveling chairs that make conversation flow more easily. 

$934 $400

Shop Now

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Outdoor Solar Patio Umbrella

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Outdoor Solar Patio Umbrella
Walmart

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Outdoor Solar Patio Umbrella

This best-selling patio umbrella is designed with 18 built-in solar powered LED lights that can run for up to 6 hours. 

$85 $65

Shop Now

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair

This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style. 

$347 $297

Shop Now

Best Home Decor at Walmart

Elevate your patio or backyard and improve the ambiance with the right decor pieces from pillows, rugs, lighting and more.

2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights

2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights
Walmart

2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights

The 2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights will make a statement in any patio it adorns. The solar powered lantern lights consists of a water-proof metal caged frame.

$30 $22

Shop Now

UNIKOME Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillows

UNIKOME Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillows
Walmart

UNIKOME Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillows

Add a pop of color to your outdoor space with these waterproof throw pillows.

$33 $27

Shop Now

Nicole Miller New York Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Nicole Miller New York Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Walmart

Nicole Miller New York Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

An outdoor rug can make any patio or deck a little more classy. This one from Nicole Miller is nice enough for living room furniture, but it really dresses up outdoor spaces. 

$210 $120

Shop Now

Bamworld Large Plant Stand

Bamworld Large Plant Stand
Walmart

Bamworld Large Plant Stand

Give your potted plants a new home with the Bamworld Large Plant Stand. The indoor/outdoor plant holder features 11 shelves that can hold 11-25 pots.

$43 $32

Shop Now

nuLOOM Macklin Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

nuLOOM Macklin Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Walmart

nuLOOM Macklin Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

This versatile area rug makes the perfect addition to your outdoor living space. The rug is easy to clean and keeps vibrant even with heavy foot traffic.

$81 $73

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

