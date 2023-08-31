Walmart's huge Labor Day sale has an array of deals on outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish for the end of summer. There's plenty of good weather ahead to enjoy and if you're planning any Labor Day BBQs or get-togethers, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests.

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates — and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture. Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a dining set with an umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture and home decor pieces from Walmart's Labor Day Sale that will turn your backyard into an oasis.

Best Patio Furniture at Walmart

If you need some seating for your next backyard gathering or to entertain, we've found the most stylish pieces to update your outdoor space.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Walmart Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This outdoor patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting. $389 $230 Shop Now

Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set Walmart Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set Give yourself something to look forward to in the coming seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece outdoor furniture set. $560 $410 Shop Now

Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set Walmart Mainstays Albany Lane 6-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set Summer is the perfect time to dine al fresco. This patio dining set is resistant to the elements, includes an umbrella to shade you from the sun, and can seat up to 4 people. $124 $98 Shop Now

Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa Walmart Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa A beautiful outdoor sectional that'll be the solution to all your patio seating. $510 $300 Shop Now

Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair Walmart Lacoo 2 Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chair Relax in these adjustable and ultra-comfortable zero gravity chairs. Use it as a lounge chair or a recliner to lay back on your patio. $110 $90 Shop Now

Best Choice Products 7.5ft Outdoor Solar Patio Umbrella Walmart Best Choice Products 7.5ft Outdoor Solar Patio Umbrella This best-selling patio umbrella is designed with 18 built-in solar powered LED lights that can run for up to 6 hours. $85 $65 Shop Now

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair This egg chair offers deep seating that is both stylish and comfortable. With neutral tones, it will match almost any outdoor decor style. $347 $297 Shop Now

Best Home Decor at Walmart

Elevate your patio or backyard and improve the ambiance with the right decor pieces from pillows, rugs, lighting and more.

2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights Walmart 2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights The 2 Pack Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern Lights will make a statement in any patio it adorns. The solar powered lantern lights consists of a water-proof metal caged frame. $30 $22 Shop Now

UNIKOME Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillows Walmart UNIKOME Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillows Add a pop of color to your outdoor space with these waterproof throw pillows. $33 $27 Shop Now

Nicole Miller New York Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Walmart Nicole Miller New York Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug An outdoor rug can make any patio or deck a little more classy. This one from Nicole Miller is nice enough for living room furniture, but it really dresses up outdoor spaces. $210 $120 Shop Now

Bamworld Large Plant Stand Walmart Bamworld Large Plant Stand Give your potted plants a new home with the Bamworld Large Plant Stand. The indoor/outdoor plant holder features 11 shelves that can hold 11-25 pots. $43 $32 Shop Now

nuLOOM Macklin Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug Walmart nuLOOM Macklin Herringbone Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug This versatile area rug makes the perfect addition to your outdoor living space. The rug is easy to clean and keeps vibrant even with heavy foot traffic. $81 $73 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

