Shopping

The 22 Best Sunscreens for Complete Protection of Your Face and Body For Spring and Beyond

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Supergoop Sunscreen Summer 2022
Supergoop!

We all need to incorporate sunscreen lotion to our daily skincare ritual full protection even if it isn't sunny out yet. With spring on the horizon, we'll be spending more time outdoors and basking in the sunshine. While there are a lot of options for skin protection out there, it is important to take your unique skin into consideration.

Sun protection is hands-down the most important step in your skin care routine. It protects you from the sun damage of UVA rays and UVB rays, which ranges from dark spots, skin damage and premature aging to melanoma to skin cancer. SPF sunscreen is something that you need to wear every single day for UVA and UVB protection. 

Beauty brands have realized that the best way to get us to wear sunscreen consistently is sunscreen products that we actually want to wear — and as a result, the past few years have seen some pretty incredible innovations in formulas. The SPF of today is lightweight, blends easily and provides other skincare benefits, like protection from antioxidants or a hydration boost.

Below, shop ET's recommendations for the best sunscreen to use for your face and body to get ready for Spring 2023. 

Best Sunscreens for Face:

Tula Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen
Tula Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen
Tula
Tula Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen

This Tula Sunscreen combines sunscreen and a tinted moisturizer creating a weightless skin tint packed with skin-first ingredients to boost your daily glow while protecting your skin from UV rays.

$40
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen
supergoop unscreen sunscreen
Supergoop!
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen

If you’re the type of person who thinks sunscreen is a pain, then let the weightless wonder that is Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen change your mind and protect you against harmful UV rays. It’s invisible (no white cast!), scent-free and so lightweight that you won’t be able to tell the difference between this and your regular face moisturizer and you won't feel like you have oily skin. Bonus: It also has makeup-gripping properties, which makes this sun protection work fabulously as a primer.

$38
Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50
Amazon
Murad City Skin Age Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Stock up on mineral sunscreen for spring that can be worn alone or is just as effective when paired with makeup. 

$69
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30
Sephora
Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

Drunk Elephant is a cult-favorite skincare brand for a reason. Tap into their skin-cocktail properties with the Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30.

$34
KINLÒ Golden Rays Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50
KINLO Golden Rays Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50
Walmart
KINLÒ Golden Rays Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50

If you're in the market for protection that won't leave a white cast and also not a chemical sunscreen, this sweat proof broad-spectrum SPF is what you've been looking for.

$12
TULA Skincare Protect Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
TULA Skincare Protect Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
TULA
TULA Skincare Protect Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

A lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 30 gel sunscreen that protects against the damaging effects of the sun and environment, while giving a gorgeous glow using this non-greasy gel formula.

$38
TIZO 3 Mineral Sunscreen for Face SPF 40
TIZO 3 Mineral Sunscreen for Face SPF 40
Amazon
TIZO 3 Mineral Sunscreen for Face SPF 40

Treat your skin to a hybrid primer and sunscreen product with this top-rated formula from Tizo 3 — which features over 4,000 near-perfect reviews on Amazon.

$43
Paula's Choice RESIST Daily Hydrating Fluid Face Moisturizer SPF 50
Paula's Choice RESIST Daily Hydrating Fluid Face Moisturizer SPF 50
Amazon
Paula's Choice RESIST Daily Hydrating Fluid Face Moisturizer SPF 50

This Paula's Choice solution offers full-spectrum sun protection via a lightweight, full-coverage formula.

$37
Glossier Invisible Shield
Glossier Invisible Shield
Glossier
Glossier Invisible Shield

The Glossier Invisible Shield sunscreen is the sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. Invisible shield is lightweight SPF 35 water-gel formulation that feels like a serum yet protects your skin from harmful UV rays.

$25
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50
Colorscience SPF 50 Brush
Colorscience
Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50

If you’re the type of person who forgets to reapply or worries about ruining your makeup, then you need to check out this powder product. This facial sunscreen comes in a self-contained brush that you simply dust on top of your skin whenever you need a re-up on SPF. We wouldn’t recommend using this as your primary means of sun safety (it can be tricky to ensure you've covered everywhere adequately), but it’s a convenient way to keep your skin protected against UV rays.

$69
Coola Full Spectrum Sun Silk Drops
Coola Full Spectrum Sun Silk Drops
Amazon
Coola Full Spectrum Sun Silk Drops

This genius product protects you from not just sun damage but also the increasing threat of high-energy visible light (HEV). Yes, that’s right: There are more forces at work than just UV radiation trying to hurt your appearance. Scientists have found that we expose ourselves to damaging blue-violet and invisible light that our digital devices emit. This full-spectrum SPF fluid contains a specific HEV filter alongside the UVA and UVB protection. It has a clean formula infused with organic botanical extracts and is an absolute joy to apply — this sun protection product will make your skin feel silky and soft to the touch almost immediately.

 

$48

Best Sunscreens for Body:

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen
Amazon
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen

Regardless of your skin type, you can guarantee that your skin will feel nourished and glowing with CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen.

$15$11
WITH COUPON
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen
Sephora
Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50+ Sunscreen

Shiseido's award-winning Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion uses technology to become even stronger when it's exposed to heat, water and sweat. In addition to withstanding your active lifestyle, it goes on clear and is suitable for all skin types.

$50
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen
Amazon
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Body Sunscreen

A hypoallergenic broad spectrum Spf 60 sunscreen made with prebiotic oats offering a weightless & refreshing feel.

$11$7
WITH COUPON
Australian Gold Sunscreen Spray Gel with Instant Bronzer
Australian Gold Sunscreen Spray Gel with Instant Bronzer
Amazon
Australian Gold Sunscreen Spray Gel with Instant Bronzer

Paraben-, aluminum- and dye-free, this SPF 15 sunscreen doubles as an instant bronzer. With just a few spritzes, you can get the illusion of a sun-kissed tan, even if you have no beach trips on your radar.

$11$9
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70
Amazon
Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70

Neutrogena Beach Defense Spray is a favorite for its convenience and pleasant scent. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. 

$10$9
$10$9
LOTION
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Macy's
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Paraben free, fragrance free, oxybenzone free, octinoxate free, silicone free, aluminum free, cruelty free and vegan, this SPF 30 sunscreen protects against sun damage, fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

    $19
    Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
    Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50
    Ulta
    Sun Bum Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

    Another Skin Cancer Foundation–approved sunscreen, Sun Bum's SPF 50 will shield you from UVA/UVB rays while enriching your skin with vitamin E and offering a pleasant smell. If you're looking for a hardworking daily go-to, try this one.

    $18

    Best Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin:

    EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
    EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
    Skinstore
    EltaMD Skincare UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

    Walk into any dermatologist’s office and you’ll see a bottle of this unassuming sun protector on their shelves. That’s because this broad spectrum sunscreen formula is safe for sensitive skin and made for those who have acne prone skin or suffer from rosacea and other sensitivity issues — some dermatologists even use it on patients post-laser or chemical peel (yes, it’s that non-irritating). If SPF lotions in the past have left your face red and stinging or caused you to break out, this face sunscreen is definitely one to try to protect you from sun exposure.

    $41
    Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50
    SkinCeuticals Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50
    SkinCeuticals
    Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50

    Tap into the benefits of a weightless, mineral sunscreen that aims to provide full, all-day coverage — and is from one of skincare's top celeb-loved brands, no less.

    $42
    Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF
    Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF
    Sephora
    Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF

    If you're hoping to invest in a full-coverage SPF for summer, make sure it's this Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF — courtesy of Meghan Markle's go-to skincare brand.

    $70
    Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
    Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
    Amazon
    Biossance Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

    Biossance's Squalane + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is a sheer, 100-percent non-nano zinc oxide SPF 30 sunscreen that hydrates and protects all skin types (even sensitive).

    $34

    RELATED CONTENT: 

    Save 20% on Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian's Favorite EltaMD Suncreeen for Spring Break

    The 20 Best Self-Tanners for An Effortless Sun-Kissed Glow This Winter

    26 Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon For Glowy Skin: Eye Cream, Serum, Moisturizer, Sunscreen and More

    Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale at Amazon

    The Best Tinted Moisturizers with SPF for a Protected Summer Glow

    Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams — Ilia, Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant & More

    Introducing Cloud Skin, TikTok's Modern Solution to Matte Makeup

    TruSkin Just Launched a $15 Mineral Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin on Amazon

    12 Grooming Essentials Every Man Needs for Healthy Skin: Moisturizer, Beard Care, Razors, Sunscreen and More

    Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are A Spring Staple — Here's Where to Shop Her Favorite Le Specs Style

    The Best 22 Luxury Beauty Products You Can Get On Amazon

     