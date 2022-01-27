Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses To Shop Now

By Amy Sheridan
Amazon Memorial Day 2021 Sunglasses Sale
Getty Images

It's still the middle of winter and that has us dreaming of sunnier destinations for spring break. If you're in that camp, too, it's not too early to start shopping for your vacation wardrobe! You can find lots of discounts on all your sunny essentials at with Amazon Deals, including designer sunglasses. 

We're always looking for great deals on ways to dress up our eyes and there's a great range of discounted pairs of shades up for grabs at Amazon. While you don't want cheap sunglasses, you can find inexpensive and stylish tinted glasses for as low as $14 like these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. You can also find popular brands like Ray-Ban's classic aviator shades at slashed prices on Amazon. Ahead, shop sunglasses from Gucci, Versace, Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana, Kate Spade, Quay, Tory Burch and more!

Whether you're looking for serious eye protection from UV rays for everyday wear or you just want a new fashion accessory for your next beach vacation, you can find tons of major markdowns on men and women's sunglasses at Amazon. 

Shop ET Style's picks from designer sunglasses at Amazon below.

ET Style's Favorite Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses:

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
If you're looking for just the right pair of aviator sunglasses, these classic shades have mirrored lenses and a UV protection coating.
$215$186
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
tory_burch_black_sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 47% off the retail price, while supplies last.
$157$80
Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Dolce and Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Dolce & Gabbana Square Sunglasses
Sunnies are going square this spring and these shades from Dolce & Gabbana are a great transition into the trend.
$295$153
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Ralph by Ralph Lauren Women's Ra5203 Cat Eye Sunglasses
These Ralph Lauren Cat Eye Sunglasses are not too big and not too dark and still protect your eyes in style. 
$152$65
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Michael Kors MK2098U 378113 Brown Tortoise Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Michael Kors Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses
Get full coverage from these square sunglasses from Michael Kors. Get them now for 50% off the regular price. 
$100$50
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. 
$211$176
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses
If you haven't tried designer eyewear with polarized lenses, this is a great opportunity. These trendy Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses are more than 50% off. These are shown in tortoise shell frames, but they come in 18 different colors and styles.
$139$57
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring! 
$215$172
Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Sunglasses
Amazon/Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses
If you're looking for a really good pair of Amazon sunglasses, Ray-Ban's Erika model block harmful UV rays and they're available in 30 different colors.
$175$153
Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
Amazon
Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses
These Michael Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are made with a plastic frame and has gray gradient. These Michael Kors Sunglasses are currently 46% off at the Amazon Sale.
$55 (REGULARLY $99)
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
Amazon
Persol Po3108s Panto Sunglasses
These Persol sunglasses with a round frame are classy and retro. They're also available in red, black, blue and violet brown.
$370$350
Gucci Square Sunglasses
gucci_square_sunglasses
Amazon
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These Gucci sunglasses feature large square frames. The temples are embellished with the interlocking GG Gucci logo. 
$365$289
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for just about any face shape, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. 
$180$70
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
Amazon
Burberry 0BE4216 Sunglasses
These Burberry frames are crafted with plastic that subtly feature Burberry's signature plaid and the lenses have a UV coating for maximum protection. 
$260$105
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
Amazon
Versace VE4361 Sunglasses
For a bold and confident look, these Versace sunglasses have just the right amount of embellishment. And with a discount of 57% off, this is a designer deal you can't pass up. 
$295$128
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses for Women Fashion Trendy Style MS51801
Amazon/Mosanana
Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses
Get the luxury look without the high ticket price with these these square cateye sunglasses.
$18$14
Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses
Tory Burch Womens 0TY7106 57mm
Amazon
Tory Burch 0TY7106 Sunglasses
Get full coverage at more than half the price in these Tory Burch shades. 
$234$89
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SJ1014
Amazon/SOJOS
SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame
SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for both Women and Men feature a classic vintage retro frame and polarized lenses as well as, UV Protection.
$20$16
COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses
COACH HC7111 57 mm Aviator Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
COACH Aviator Metal Sunglasses
This iconic pilot shape is an easy-to-wear design and features adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These women's sunglasses from Coach also offer 100% UV protection. 
$154$77
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Oakley Oo9102 Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses
Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. 
$126$110
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$150$103
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
Tory_Burch_Sunglasses
Amazon
Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient
These oversized sunglasses from designer brand Tory Burch are a stunning square shape that break convention. Made from acetate, these shades are single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. They also block UV light for maximum protection.
$109$74
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Amazon
Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black
Look and feel stylish in sunglasses from Prada. They feature round, lightweight plastic frames to complement a small face shape. 
$225$127

