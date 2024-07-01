Shop
The NuFace Mini+ Facial Toning Device Is on Sale for Over 40% Off Right Now

NuFace Mini+
NuFace
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 3:48 PM PDT, July 1, 2024

The upgraded NuFace Mini+ is one of the best deals from the brand's Friends & Family Sale happening this week.

Known for its best-selling microcurrent skincare, NuFace unveiled its latest facial toning device a couple summers ago. The compact and travel-friendly NuFace Mini+ offers the same unparalleled experience as the brand's original Trinity device — now with unparalleled customization.

Now through Friday, July 5, the NuFace Mini+ is more than $100 off during the brand's Friends & Family Sale. This starter kit has everything you need to smooth skin and enhance facial contours — Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Crème Activator, a Clean Sweep Applicator Brush and the NuFace Mini+ itself — all for under $200 with the code SUMMER25.

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit
NuFace

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit

Unlock NuFACE's app-exclusive 3-Depth Technology to target your skin and muscles with custom treatments on-the-go. The new, smart microcurrent skincare regimen gives your face a toned, contoured appearance over time. 

 

$320 $188

With code SUMMER25

Shop Now

The Mini+ is unique in that it features app-exclusive NuFace 3-Depth Technology that customizes to treat your personal skin and muscles. First, there's the "skin-tightening mode," which helps blur fine lines and wrinkles. Then there's the "instant-life" mode that lifts and contours jawlines. Lastly, the "pro-toning" button works to produce long-term transformations by deep-toning muscles. All three modes can be used as often or as little as you'd like and controlled with the touch of a button.

Beloved by Nicola CoughlanHailey Bieber, Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid, NuFace's revolutionary facial device provides users with an at-home facelift in under five minutes. Perfect for sculpting and shaping, the non-invasive tool turns into an electrical microcurrent technology that stimulates the skin; while toning facial muscles and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

NuFace's smart app also pairs with your smartphone device, connecting you to virtual, on-to-spot aestheticians that provide personalized skincare regimens. Think of this app as the easiest way to get spa-quality results from the comfort of your home.

For more NuFace deals, save 25% on the brand's facial toning devices and skincare sets below.

Trinity + Starter Kit

Trinity + Starter Kit
NuFace

Trinity + Starter Kit

Use the celeb-loved NuFace Trinity Starter Kit to give yourself a 5-minute facelift. Contour and rejuvenate your neck, jawline, cheeks, forehead and more.

$395 $296

Shop Now

Trinity + and Effective Lip and Eye Attachment

Trinity + and Effective Lip and Eye Attachment
NuFace

Trinity + and Effective Lip and Eye Attachment

This set includes the Effective Lip & Eye Attachment, which helps sculpt into those areas with precision. 

$495 $371

Shop Now

Nubody - Body Toning Device

Nubody - Body Toning Device
NuFace

Nubody - Body Toning Device

With the FDA-cleared NuBody Toning Device, you can visibly tone and firm the arms, abs, legs and booty while smoothing the appearance of dimples.

$399 $299

Shop Now

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device
NuFace

NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Device

For use around the delicate eyes and mouth areas, this petite microcurrent device helps reduce crow's feet and smile lines, blur forehead lines, or increase circulation around the lips for a fuller-looking pout. 

$214 $124

Shop Now

Super Vita-C Booster Serum - Brighten & Correct

Super Vita-C Booster Serum - Brighten & Correct
NuFace

Super Vita-C Booster Serum - Brighten & Correct

A vitamin C and niacinamide-infused serum, this brightening booster serum helps to reduce dark spots while enhancing microcurrent results.

$65 $49

Shop Now

