Known for its best-selling microcurrent skincare, NuFace unveiled its latest facial toning device a couple summers ago. The compact and travel-friendly NuFace Mini+ offers the same unparalleled experience as the brand's original Trinity device — now with unparalleled customization.

Now through Friday, July 5, the NuFace Mini+ is more than $100 off during the brand's Friends & Family Sale. This starter kit has everything you need to smooth skin and enhance facial contours — Aqua Gel Activator, Silk Crème Activator, a Clean Sweep Applicator Brush and the NuFace Mini+ itself — all for under $200 with the code SUMMER25.

NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit NuFace NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit Unlock NuFACE's app-exclusive 3-Depth Technology to target your skin and muscles with custom treatments on-the-go. The new, smart microcurrent skincare regimen gives your face a toned, contoured appearance over time. $320 $188 With code SUMMER25 Shop Now

The Mini+ is unique in that it features app-exclusive NuFace 3-Depth Technology that customizes to treat your personal skin and muscles. First, there's the "skin-tightening mode," which helps blur fine lines and wrinkles. Then there's the "instant-life" mode that lifts and contours jawlines. Lastly, the "pro-toning" button works to produce long-term transformations by deep-toning muscles. All three modes can be used as often or as little as you'd like and controlled with the touch of a button.

Beloved by Nicola Coughlan, Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid, NuFace's revolutionary facial device provides users with an at-home facelift in under five minutes. Perfect for sculpting and shaping, the non-invasive tool turns into an electrical microcurrent technology that stimulates the skin; while toning facial muscles and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

NuFace's smart app also pairs with your smartphone device, connecting you to virtual, on-to-spot aestheticians that provide personalized skincare regimens. Think of this app as the easiest way to get spa-quality results from the comfort of your home.

For more NuFace deals, save 25% on the brand's facial toning devices and skincare sets below.

Sign up for more beauty shopping ideas like these from ET! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: