Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Valentine's Day: Massage Candles, Robes and More

By Lauren Gruber
Valentine's Day is the perfect time to relax, unwind and spend some quality time with our loved ones — including ourselves. Naturally, spa and massage gift certificates are popular gifts for celebrating the holiday of love, but what if you could indulge in a spa experience without leaving the house?

This Valentine's Day, we've gathered everything you need to transform your bathroom and bedroom into a soothing home spa. First, light an aromatic massage candle to set the mood — as the wax melts, it transforms into a skin-safe massage oil. Next, draw a bath and fill it with your favorite scented bubble bath. Finally, keep your skin supple and hydrated by applying a nourishing body lotion or silky smoothing oil.

Below, shop our favorite products to gift to your loved ones or even yourself this Valentine's Day for the ultimate at-home spa experience. For even more Valentine's Day shopping inspo, check out our V-Day gift guide with the best gifts for men and women.

Best Massage Candles for Valentine's Day

maude Burn Jojoba Oil Massage Candle
maude Burn Jojoba Oil Massage Candle
Sephora
maude Burn Jojoba Oil Massage Candle

Sephora's best-selling massage candle comes in three intoxicating scents: amber and cedar leaf, pink pepper and balsam, and sandalwood and eucalyptus, plus an unscented option.

$18
Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle
Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle
Amazon
Melony Amber Vanilla Massage Oil Candle

For a sweet and sensual gift, this amber and vanilla-scented candle's wax melts into a soothing massage oil.

$25
butter London Champagne Fizz Manicure Candle
butter London Champagne Fizz Manicure Candle
butter London
butter London Champagne Fizz Manicure Candle

This massage candle from nail experts butter London is designed specifically for your hands for an extra decadent at-home manicure. 

$34
MUTHA Aphrodisiac Massage Candle
MUTHA Aphrodisiac Massage Candle
MUTHA
MUTHA Aphrodisiac Massage Candle

Scented with cocoa flowers, sandalwood and white musk, this sultry candle soothes the senses for an immersive spa experience.

$65
LELO Flickering Touch Massage Candle
LELO Flickering Touch Massage Candle
Amazon
LELO Flickering Touch Massage Candle

Soybean oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, coconut oil and vitamin E nourish your skin for a revitalizing massage.

$30$25
The Ritual Tokyo Mist Candle
The Ritual Tokyo Mist Candle
The Ritual
The Ritual Tokyo Mist Candle

This subtle scent made with watery florals and the warmth of golden woods is perfect for creating the ultimate meditative environment. Each order comes with intention cards and angel numbers to help you manifest if you're looking to amp up your experience even more.

$55$47
WITH CODE DREAM

 Best Bath and Body Gift Sets for Valentine's Day

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set
Sephora
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Jet Set

Sol De Janeiro's cult favorite pistachio and salted caramel fragrance 'Cheirosa 62 comes in an adorable gift set with a body spray, shower cream-gel, and body butter in the iconic scent.

$30
Spa Luxetique Vanilla Spa Gift Set
Spa Luxetique Vanilla Spa Gift Set
Amazon
Spa Luxetique Vanilla Spa Gift Set

Help them unwind with a vanilla-scented spa set complete with body lotion, bubble bath, hand cream, bar soap and shower gel.

$25$23
Nécessaire The Body Ritual
Nécessaire The Body Ritual
Sephora
Nécessaire The Body Ritual

This luxe gift set includes an exfoliator, lotion, serum and wash for gently cleansed and silky skin.

$45
Molton Brown Floral & Spicy Body Care Gift Set
Molton Brown Floral & Spicy Body Care Gift Set
Molton Brown
Molton Brown Floral & Spicy Body Care Gift Set

Aromas of gingerlily, pink pepper and white florals will take their bath game to the next level.

$80$56

Best Body Lotions and Oils for Valentine's Day

Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Soft Glow Body Oil
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Soft Glow Body Oil
Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose Soft Glow Body Oil

The romantic scent of rose makes this coconut oil-based body oil a great choice for Valentine's Day.

$38
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème
Sephora
Laura Mercier Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème

If you're in the market for an ultra-luxurious body moisturizer, look no further than Laura Mercier's soufflé body crème with the sultry, sweet aromas of amber and vanilla.

$72
L'Occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Supple Skin Oil 900 | Ask a question |
L'Occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Supple Skin Oil 900 | Ask a question |
Sephora
L'Occitane Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Supple Skin Oil 900 | Ask a question |

Use this almond-scented oil for your smoothest, softest skin yet.

$50
54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Collection Deluxe Tin
54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Collection Deluxe Tin
Sephora
54 Thrones African Beauty Butter Collection Deluxe Tin

Indulge her senses with a set of luscious shea butter, jojoba oil and baobab oil-enriched body butter in five unique scents.

$80

Best Cozy Pieces for Valentine's Day

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Side Tie Robe
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Side Tie Robe
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Side Tie Robe

Featured in Oprah's Favorite Things, this cozy Barefoot Dreams Robe will surely make you feel like you're at the spa while at home.

$168$101
Women's Fuzzy 3-Piece Sweatsuit
Women's Fuzzy 3 Piece Sweatsuit
Amazon
Women's Fuzzy 3-Piece Sweatsuit

Get extra cozy this winter in a fluffy cami, robe and pants set.

$51
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Scuffette Ii Slipper

Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep her cozy all winter long.

$95
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women Heathered Socks

They are perfect for wearing with loungewear! While lounging around the house in your pajamas, wear them with sandals. 

$36
FluffCo Luxury Hotel Bath Robe
FluffCo Luxury Hotel Bath Robe
FluffCo
FluffCo Luxury Hotel Bath Robe

A robe like this is typically found exclusively in 5-star boutique hotels and is a must-have for anyone who appreciates comfort.

$99
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

Made of eco-friendly tencel modal, these classic menswear-inspired pajamas are equally cute and cozy — also available in straight sizes.

$75
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Heathered Blanket
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Heathered Blanket

Not just any throw blanket, this Barefoot Dreams cozy blanket is loved by celebs. One reviewer even said "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."

$147$132

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

