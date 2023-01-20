Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Valentine's Day: Massage Candles, Robes and More
Valentine's Day is the perfect time to relax, unwind and spend some quality time with our loved ones — including ourselves. Naturally, spa and massage gift certificates are popular gifts for celebrating the holiday of love, but what if you could indulge in a spa experience without leaving the house?
This Valentine's Day, we've gathered everything you need to transform your bathroom and bedroom into a soothing home spa. First, light an aromatic massage candle to set the mood — as the wax melts, it transforms into a skin-safe massage oil. Next, draw a bath and fill it with your favorite scented bubble bath. Finally, keep your skin supple and hydrated by applying a nourishing body lotion or silky smoothing oil.
Below, shop our favorite products to gift to your loved ones or even yourself this Valentine's Day for the ultimate at-home spa experience. For even more Valentine's Day shopping inspo, check out our V-Day gift guide with the best gifts for men and women.
Best Massage Candles for Valentine's Day
Sephora's best-selling massage candle comes in three intoxicating scents: amber and cedar leaf, pink pepper and balsam, and sandalwood and eucalyptus, plus an unscented option.
For a sweet and sensual gift, this amber and vanilla-scented candle's wax melts into a soothing massage oil.
This massage candle from nail experts butter London is designed specifically for your hands for an extra decadent at-home manicure.
Scented with cocoa flowers, sandalwood and white musk, this sultry candle soothes the senses for an immersive spa experience.
Soybean oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, coconut oil and vitamin E nourish your skin for a revitalizing massage.
This subtle scent made with watery florals and the warmth of golden woods is perfect for creating the ultimate meditative environment. Each order comes with intention cards and angel numbers to help you manifest if you're looking to amp up your experience even more.
Best Bath and Body Gift Sets for Valentine's Day
Sol De Janeiro's cult favorite pistachio and salted caramel fragrance 'Cheirosa 62 comes in an adorable gift set with a body spray, shower cream-gel, and body butter in the iconic scent.
Help them unwind with a vanilla-scented spa set complete with body lotion, bubble bath, hand cream, bar soap and shower gel.
This luxe gift set includes an exfoliator, lotion, serum and wash for gently cleansed and silky skin.
Aromas of gingerlily, pink pepper and white florals will take their bath game to the next level.
Best Body Lotions and Oils for Valentine's Day
The romantic scent of rose makes this coconut oil-based body oil a great choice for Valentine's Day.
If you're in the market for an ultra-luxurious body moisturizer, look no further than Laura Mercier's soufflé body crème with the sultry, sweet aromas of amber and vanilla.
Use this almond-scented oil for your smoothest, softest skin yet.
Indulge her senses with a set of luscious shea butter, jojoba oil and baobab oil-enriched body butter in five unique scents.
Best Cozy Pieces for Valentine's Day
Featured in Oprah's Favorite Things, this cozy Barefoot Dreams Robe will surely make you feel like you're at the spa while at home.
Get extra cozy this winter in a fluffy cami, robe and pants set.
Featuring a fluffy collar, this essential house slipper has minimal, yet plush styling to keep her cozy all winter long.
They are perfect for wearing with loungewear! While lounging around the house in your pajamas, wear them with sandals.
A robe like this is typically found exclusively in 5-star boutique hotels and is a must-have for anyone who appreciates comfort.
Made of eco-friendly tencel modal, these classic menswear-inspired pajamas are equally cute and cozy — also available in straight sizes.
Not just any throw blanket, this Barefoot Dreams cozy blanket is loved by celebs. One reviewer even said "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
