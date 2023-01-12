Valentine's Day is just a month away and the spirit of romance will soon be in the air!

Whether you're shopping for a Valentine's Day gift, a Galentine's Day treat or just a small indulgence for yourself (because hey, you deserve some love too), sleuthing the internet for that great gift can be a challenge. From flowers, candy and chocolate, to lingerie and everything in between, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day gifts that are available to shop on Amazon for the year's most romantic holiday.

From noise-canceling headphones to popular scented candles, finding the perfect gift idea for your sweetheart has perhaps never been easier. Don't worry — even if your valentine doesn't like the typical pink, red and floral V-Day gifts, there are so many unique treats that are truly unforgettable this V-Day, and you can get them on Amazon.

ET has compiled some of the best gifts on Amazon now and give to your significant other this Valentine's Day. Between thoughtful gift inspiration, a go-to gift card or gift basket, date night essentials or even simply a sweet treat (hello chocolate-covered strawberry goodness!) to show your loved one that you care, there's a perfect gift for everyone on your V-Day shopping list.

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon Olay Facial Cleansing Brush A facial cleansing brush might not scream "Valentine's Day gift." However, we think a tool that cuts down on your valentine's manual scrubbing is the perfect gift. By the way, this facial brush comes with two brush heads and it also works to exfoliate your skin. $28 $22 Shop Now

Umbra Prisma Picture Frame Amazon Umbra Prisma Picture Frame Put your own photo into this adorable geometric frame for a super-thoughtful Valentine's Day gift. You can grab it in rose gold, gold, black or silver to perfectly match their decor. $21 $12 Shop Now

Amazon Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

PuTwo Tray Mirror Amazon PuTwo Tray Mirror This gold mirror tray might not seem like much, but for someone looking for ways to contain makeup or jewelry on a bathroom counter, it's a serious space-saver that's also super chic. $28 $26 Shop Now

Capri Blue Scented Candle Amazon Capri Blue Scented Candle Set an extra sweet mood with the popular Capri Blue Volcano candle, featuring a tropical fruit and sugary scent, which will burn up to 85 hours. $34 Shop Now

Gucci Bloom Perfume Amazon Gucci Bloom Perfume Try out a new luxurious scent this Valentine's Day with this fragrant blend of tuberose and jasmine from House of Gucci. $118 Shop Now

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler Amazon YETI Roadie 24 Cooler Every adventurer needs a durable Yeti cooler in their life — and this tan-colored one is available for expedited shipping on Amazon, so it will arrive in time for Valentine's Day. $250 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they'll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

