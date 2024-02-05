Sales & Deals

The Best Valentine's Day Kitchen Gifts from Le Creuset Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 4:56 PM PST, February 5, 2024

Shop the Le Creuset sale and save up to 50% on beloved cookware and bakeware for Valentine's Day.

Le Creuset is a dream to browse through for the kitchen obsessed. The brand's iconic enameled cast iron cookware is endlessly versatile and heirloom-quality. However, finding Le Creuset on sale isn't always easy. 

Just in time for Valentine's Day, many of Le Creuset's best cookware essentials are steeply discounted right now. From saucepans and skillets to cookware sets, you can surprise the home cook in your life with a little luxury for less.

Shop the Le Creuset Deals

Skip the flowers this year, and pick up a Valentine's Day gift that is both practical and looks beautiful on kitchen counters. With rain storms and winter weather keeping us at home, we're fully embracing the cozy season with delicious homemade meals. Indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike, Le Creuset's chip resistant cookware is a gift that is built to last for generations with the proper care.

Oven-safe, dishwasher-safe, and just gorgeous to look at, Le Creuset's luxury cookware is worth the splurge. Whether your valentine is a baker or makes the best bolognese, these Le Creuset deals are going to become the stars of their kitchen.

5-Piece Signature Set

5-Piece Signature Set
Le Creuset

5-Piece Signature Set

The 5-piece Signature cookware set features Le Creuset's best selling enameled cast iron pots and pans, including the iconic Dutch oven and highly-rated signature skillet. Whether just starting to build your Le Creuset collection or adding to an existing collection, this set is the perfect place to start. 

$820 $575

Shop Now

Signature Cassadou

Signature Cassadou
Le Creuset

Signature Cassadou

The enameled cast iron cassadou acts as a deep saute pan or small Dutch oven with a convenient handle, ideal for everything from frying to braising to simmering.

$350 $220

Shop Now

Signature Saucepan

Signature Saucepan
Le Creuset

Signature Saucepan

Save on a kitchen staple perfect for making sauces, but also for side dishes, preparing grains, poaching, simmering and reheating. 

$268 $180

Shop Now

Mixed Material 12-Piece Set

Mixed Material 12-Piece Set
Le Creuset

Mixed Material 12-Piece Set

Ideal for compact kitchens, this set features petite sizes of Le Creuset's most popular cookware and bakeware, including the iconic Dutch Oven and Toughened Nonstick PRO fry pans.

$857 $575

Shop Now

Signature Round Wide Oven

Signature Round Wide Oven
Le Creuset

Signature Round Wide Oven

Le Creuset’s Signature Round Wide Oven is a versatile tool for braising, roasting, baking or frying that easily goes from stove to oven to table. The unique wide base is ideal for searing and browning meat and vegetables without crowding.

$430 $280

Shop Now

Signature Chef's Oven

Signature Chef's Oven
Le Creuset

Signature Chef's Oven

The generous size and depth of the Signature Chef’s Oven make this the ideal vessel for soups, pastas, braising and even baking. 

$462 $300

Shop Now

For more gift ideas to help you spread the love, check out our 2024 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

