Sur La Table's Warehouse Sale Has Le Creuset, All-Clad and More Top Kitchen Brands Up to 65% Off Right Now

Sur La Table Sale
Sur La Table
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 3:41 PM PDT, April 5, 2024

Sur La Table's Warehouse sale includes deals on top brands like Le Creuset, KitchenAid, All-Clad, and Staub.

Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for everyone who loves cooking and entertaining. The only thing that might be better than the delicious meals you prepare is finding huge discounts on your go-to cookware and kitchen appliances from top brands. Right now, Sur La Table's Warehouse Sale is brimming with everything from coveted cast iron pots and pans to small-but-mighty gadgets, all up to 65% off.

Shop the Sur La Table Warehouse Sale

Now through Monday, April 8, you can save big — and we mean big — on cookware from top brands like Le Creuset, StaubAll-Clad and more. We're talking kitchen favorites like Le Creuset's Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven and Staub's Tall Cocotte in multiple stunning colors to choose from.

Whether you are planning to make a dinner for the whole family or are simmering a soup for one, the Sur La Table sale has deep discounts on kitchen powerhouses, small appliances, and everyday tools to help make meals even tastier and more memorable. To help you find your new go-to piece of cookware that is both versatile and chic, we've gathered the best kitchen deals to shop from the Sur La Table Warehouse Sale.

Ahead, expand your kitchen collection and save on high-quality cookware and bakeware at unbeatable prices. 

All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets
Sur La Table

All-Clad Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets

A kitchen staple in three essential sizes, these skillets transfer seamlessly from stovetop to oven.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.

Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.
Sur La Table

Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte, 16 Oz.

Make a statement at your next dinner party with this adorable Staub Stoneware Artichoke Cocotte.

$64 $35

Shop Now

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro
Sur La Table

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro has 13 convenient pre-programmed settings that lets you bake, broil, air-fry, reheat, slow-cook, dehydrate and more. 

$400 $320

Shop Now

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set
Sur La Table

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set

Designed with the help of professional chefs, the Four Star series from Zwilling offers precision forged blades with superior sharpness and stability.

$735 $250

Shop Now

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor
Sur La Table

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

Make meal prep easier with this food processor, especially when you're cooking for a large quantity of people. 

$460 $200

Shop Now

Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.
Sur La Table

Le Creuset Buffet Casserole With Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt.

Keep an eye on your delicious dish while it simmers with the help of this enameled cast iron Le Crueset Buffet Casserole featuring a glass lid.

$340 $200

Shop Now

Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set

Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set
Sur La Table

Demeyere Resto3 4-Cup Stainless Steel Egg Poacher Set

Serve up brunch in a snap with this handy egg poacher set.

$100 $60

Shop Now

GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors

GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors
Sur La Table

GreenPan Craft Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set With Bonus Pan Protectors

Time to retire your non-stick cookware? Save $700 on GreenPan's top-rated pots and pans to sear, braise, deglaze and more. Each piece has a tri-ply stainless steel body with an Evershine finish specially formulated to prevent discoloration and keep your cookware looking new for longer.

$1,100 $400

Shop Now

Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3

Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3
Sur La Table

Zwilling Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Container, Set Of 3

After cooking up a tasty meal, store your leftovers for peak freshness using Zwilling's Fresh & Save Tall Glass Vacuum Containers.

$70 $40

Shop Now

Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.
Sur La Table

Staub Deep Dutch Oven, 5 Qt.

Thanks to the high sides of this incredibly versatile dutch oven, you don't have to worry about food splashing or boiling over as you cook. An instant go-to in the kitchen, it can be used to sear steaks, brown meat, blanch vegetables, boil pasta, deep fry chicken, simmer soups and so much more. 

$557 $150

Shop Now

Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2

Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2
Sur La Table

Staub Oval Stoneware Bakers, Set Of 2

Perfect for any baker, these ceramic bakers distribute heat evenly and efficiently. The set includes two bakers that nest together for convenient storage. 

$129 $50

Shop Now

Staub Petite Round Oven, .75 Qt.

Staub Petite Round Oven, .75 Qt.
Sur La Table

Staub Petite Round Oven, .75 Qt.

This oven safe Staub Petite Round Oven is great for individual portions of rice, noodles, soup, and more. Its compact size makes it the ideal serving bowl or hot-pot. 

$243 $175

Shop Now

Staub Round Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.

Staub Round Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.
Sur La Table

Staub Round Dutch Oven, 7 Qt.

This hand-finished round cocotte from Staub is ideal for stews, soups, casseroles, roasts and braises. Its lid features self-basting spikes for continuous, even distribution of juices throughout cooking, so your food stays moist and flavorful. 

$629 $440

Shop Now

