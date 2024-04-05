Samsung is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to outfitting our homes with reliable appliances. If spring cleaning has you reassessing the workhorses of your kitchen and laundry room, you’re going to want to take advantage of the best Samsung appliance deals happening right now.

With huge offers on washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more home essentials, Samsung's appliance sale is well worth a browse. Major appliances are up to $1,800 off and some even include free installation as well as haul-away service.

Shop Samsung's Appliance Deals

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. With cutting-edge features like energy-efficiency and even AI capabilities, skimping on quality is not an option with these savings on appliances from Samsung.

Whether you're looking for a new washer and dryer to make laundry days less of a chore, or a smart electric range that doubles as an air fryer, we've rounded up the best appliance deals from Samsung below. Here are the top deals to add to your cart before they’re gone.

Best Samsung Washer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,800 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,198 Shop Now

Best Samsung Dryer Deals

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Best Samsung Range Deals

Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals

StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher Samsung StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance. $899 $809 Shop Now

