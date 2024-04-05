Sales & Deals

Samsung Appliances Are Majorly on Sale Right Now — Save Up to $1,800 With These Top Deals

Samsung Appliances
Samsung
By Andy Garden
Published: 2:53 PM PDT, April 5, 2024

Upgrade your kitchen and laundry room with the best Samsung appliances on sale right now.

Samsung is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to outfitting our homes with reliable appliances. If spring cleaning has you reassessing the workhorses of your kitchen and laundry room, you’re going to want to take advantage of the best Samsung appliance deals happening right now.

With huge offers on washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more home essentials, Samsung's appliance sale is well worth a browse. Major appliances are up to $1,800 off and some even include free installation as well as haul-away service.

Shop Samsung's Appliance Deals

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. With cutting-edge features like energy-efficiency and even AI capabilities, skimping on quality is not an option with these savings on appliances from Samsung.

Whether you're looking for a new washer and dryer to make laundry days less of a chore, or a smart electric range that doubles as an air fryer, we've rounded up the best appliance deals from Samsung below. Here are the top deals to add to your cart before they’re gone.

Best Samsung Washer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,800 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $2,198

Shop Now

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Despite its extra large capacity, this washer has a shallower depth for easy installation. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh. Wash a full load in just 28 minutes1 without sacrificing cleaning performance.

$1,239 $799

Shop Now

6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash
Samsung

6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.

$1,999 $1,099

Shop Now

Best Samsung Dryer Deals

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
Samsung

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry

Upgrade to a stylish Bespoke AI dryer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options, easy-to-use controls and a fresh selection of premium colors.

$1,612 $1,099

Shop Now

7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry

7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry
Samsung

7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry

Combining a conventional large capacity dryer with a delicate dryer in one unit allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently, keeping all your clothing in great condition.

$1,999 $1,099

Shop Now

7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry

7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
Samsung

7.5 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry

Ensure your clothes are properly dried without constantly checking. Sensor Dry automatically optimizes the time and temperature of your drying cycle to protect your clothes from heat damage, while avoiding excess energy use.

$899 $649

Shop Now

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.

$4,214 $2,899

Shop Now

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
Samsung

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$3,799 $2,299

Shop Now

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,357 $1,699

Shop Now

Best Samsung Range Deals

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Samsung

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly. 

$1,799 $1,619

Shop Now

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Samsung

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.

$1,249 $899

Shop Now

Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals

StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher

StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher
Samsung

StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher

Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.

$899 $809

Shop Now

Bespoke AutoRelease Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Bespoke AutoRelease Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Samsung

Bespoke AutoRelease Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.

$1,299 $799

Shop Now

