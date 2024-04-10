Samsung recently revealed its upgraded TV lineup for 2024 and there's never been a better time to score a new display for your home entertainment setup. Until Thursday, April 11, Amazon is offering a free 65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD TV when you preorder a 2024 Samsung TV model.

You read that correctly. Samsung will give you a free TU690T TV when you purchase a 2024 Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED, or Frame TV at Amazon. It's an unbelievable buy-one-get-one deal that gives you the freedom to choose any of Samsung's newest TVs — some of which are even discounted right now.

Get Samsung's Deal on Amazon

While you can choose from a variety of TVs at Amazon to buy and receive a free display, we suggest locking in your own new 2024 Frame TV. It isn't getting a massive overhaul by any means, but the new 2024 model offers a few vital improvements over its predecessor. The 2024 Frame TV features a new art streaming feature, for example, that allows you access to 20 different pieces of free artwork per month from the Samsung Art Store.

It'll all look fabulous with the new Frame TV model's Pantone Art Validated Colors, which ensures more realism with every piece that graces your screen – accurate shades make it all pop. Plus, Art Mode is now more energy efficient with a dynamic refresh rate that can drop as low as 60Hz when you're viewing artwork instead of your favorite shows and movies. Your TV will use less energy overall.

If you choose to buy the new Frame TV to fulfill your half of this can't-miss Samsung BOGO deal, the new models are as much as $448 off today. Choose what works best for you, but either way, you'll still be getting a massive 65-inch TV for free. This deal is available at Samsung and Walmart as well.

Preorder the 2024 Frame TV

RELATED CONTENT: