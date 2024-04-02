March Madness 2024 enters the Final Four soon, so upgrade your TV with these slam dunk deals.
March Madness is coming down to the wire, with the Final Four taking place on Saturday, April 6. If you're a basketball or sports fan, there's still time to seriously improve your view for the best seat in the house. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are serving up epic March Madness TV deals that are the next best thing to being at the game in person.
From Samsung and LG to Sony, Amazon Fire TVs and more, there are plenty of great-looking displays to give you an eye-popping viewing experience. These March Madness deals include some of the best and brightest displays on the marker. They boast QLED and OLED displays, AI features to adjust brightness and color saturation, upscaling to 4K, and high refresh rates to ensure the action is viewable in high fidelity without blurring or other frustrating issues.
Below, we've found the best March Madness TV deals of 2024 across all budgets and including a variety of TV sizes. Whether you need a show-stopping screen for your living room or a more modest TV to enjoy late-night replays in your bedroom, check out our picks and be sure to add your favorite deals to your cart before the championship game on April 8.
Best March Madness TV Deals
75" Samsung The Frame TV
No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting.
LG 65" G3 Series OLED 4K TV
OLEDs feature amazing contrast and color reproduction. However, they usually can't reach the same maximum brightness as their LED counterparts. Fortunately, if you have a living room that usually drowns out OLED TVs, the G3 can adjust to produce up to 70% brighter images with its Brightness Booster Max. Now, you don't have to compromise on picture quality.
Samsung 77" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Save big on the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your sports, TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
Sony 65” X90L 4K Ultra HD TV
This sleek, eye-popping TV isn't just a stylish addition to any room. It's also wonderful for cinematic viewing or gaming, thanks to the vibrant hues that Sony's XR Triluminos Pro tech affords.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
TCL 65" QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
The TCL QM8 TV combines stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR ULTRA with Dolby Vision IQ let you enjoy enhanced contrast, vivid colors, and fine details.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
LG 65" B3 Series OLED 4K TV
While the C3 is a great value, you can save a bit more cash by going with the B3. They're very similar, but there are a few caveats to the B3 to keep the cost down. It doesn't get quite as bright, only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, and has slightly worse image processing. Despite this, it still has a fantastic display, which gives you all the advantages of OLED technology.
LG 77" M3 Series OLED evo 4K TV with Wireless Connectivity
The M3 is LG's flagship OLED model and the only model featuring the Zero Connect Box. If you're wall-mounting a TV, it can be frustrating to have to route all those unseemly wires. With the M3, though, you only have to worry about the power cord. The HDMI ports for the display are located on the Zero Connect Box, which then beams the signal wirelessly to the M3.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,000 on The Terrace for a limited time.
Sony 85” BRAVIA XR Class X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Google TV
Get $1,100 off Sony's TV with the ultimate contrast from thousands of Mini LEDs. The Cognitive Processor XR delivers a picture with wide dynamic contrast and natural colors, replicating how we see the real world.
50" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
This smart TV has built-in microphones for controlling the TV and two-way calling communications when Alexa and webcam are enabled.
