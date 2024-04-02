March Madness is coming down to the wire, with the Final Four taking place on Saturday, April 6. If you're a basketball or sports fan, there's still time to seriously improve your view for the best seat in the house. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are serving up epic March Madness TV deals that are the next best thing to being at the game in person.

From Samsung and LG to Sony, Amazon Fire TVs and more, there are plenty of great-looking displays to give you an eye-popping viewing experience. These March Madness deals include some of the best and brightest displays on the marker. They boast QLED and OLED displays, AI features to adjust brightness and color saturation, upscaling to 4K, and high refresh rates to ensure the action is viewable in high fidelity without blurring or other frustrating issues.

Below, we've found the best March Madness TV deals of 2024 across all budgets and including a variety of TV sizes. Whether you need a show-stopping screen for your living room or a more modest TV to enjoy late-night replays in your bedroom, check out our picks and be sure to add your favorite deals to your cart before the championship game on April 8.

Best March Madness TV Deals

75" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 75" Samsung The Frame TV No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting. $2,999 $1,990 Shop Now

LG 65" G3 Series OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG 65" G3 Series OLED 4K TV OLEDs feature amazing contrast and color reproduction. However, they usually can't reach the same maximum brightness as their LED counterparts. Fortunately, if you have a living room that usually drowns out OLED TVs, the G3 can adjust to produce up to 70% brighter images with its Brightness Booster Max. Now, you don't have to compromise on picture quality.

$2,600 $2,300 Shop Now

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,400 Shop Now

LG 65" B3 Series OLED 4K TV Best Buy LG 65" B3 Series OLED 4K TV While the C3 is a great value, you can save a bit more cash by going with the B3. They're very similar, but there are a few caveats to the B3 to keep the cost down. It doesn't get quite as bright, only has two HDMI 2.1 ports, and has slightly worse image processing. Despite this, it still has a fantastic display, which gives you all the advantages of OLED technology.

$1,500 $1,300 Shop Now

