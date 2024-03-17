It's almost time to fill out your March Madness 2024 brackets and make some predictions because today is Selection Sunday. The NCAA will reveal the brackets for both the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournament as Division I teams look to seal their spot in the 68-team tournament field.

Half the fun of March Madness is bragging to your friends and co-workers as your predictions come true throughout the tournament. Somehow it's most thrilling when a low-seeded, underdog team wins and upsets everyone's entire bracket. However, before any of that can happen, we make our way to Selection Sunday, when the NCAA teams will be selected, seeded and placed.

Get ready to start crafting your March Madness bracket. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Selection Sunday shows for the 2024 men's and women's college basketball NCAA Tournaments.

What time does Selection Sunday start?

Selection Sunday 2024 starts at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) for the men's bracket reveal. The women's bracket reveal begins at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

How to Watch Selection Sunday Without Cable

Selection Sunday is airing across CBS and ESPN. The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will air on CBS, and the NCAA Women’s Selection Special will air on ESPN. If you don't have access to CBS or ESPN, there are several options to catch Selection Sunday on streaming.

Selection Sunday for the men's bracket reveal is streaming live on Paramount+ with Showtime, so can sign up for the streamer or add Paramount+ with Showtime to your Prime Video account to see the coverage live.

You can also watch Selection Sunday on a live TV streaming service offering live TV with the CBS network, like FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

Selection Sunday on FuboTV Getty Selection Sunday on FuboTV Fubo offers NCAA Basketball coverage on a variety of channels — including ESPN and CBS — to watch games live without cable. Start your seven-day free trial, then get $20 off your first month while you follow your favorite teams all season long. $80 $60 For first month Watch on FuboTV

For the women's bracket reveal, you can stream Selection Sunday coverage on ESPN+. If you would prefer to watch the men's and women's team selection events on one service, you can catch all the excitement on FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

ET, CBS, Showtime and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

How to Watch Selection Sunday for Free

There are two easy ways you could watch Sunday Selection free of charge at home.

Paramount+ does offer a free seven-day trial to new users, whether you sign up directly or through Amazon's Prime Video. Keep in mind you'll need the Paramount+ with Showtime plan to watch it live and that this will not give you access to the Women's Tournament Selection Sunday.

Sign Up for Paramount+

To watch all of Selection Sunday for free, FuboTV is offering a free seven-day trial right now.

Sign Up for FuboTV

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

The 85th edition of the Men's NCAA tournament begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on CBS

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

The Women's NCAA tournament also begins with Selection Sunday on March 17, 2024.

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17 on ESPN

First Four: March 20-21

First round: March 22-23

Second round: March 24-25

Sweet 16: March 29-30

Elite Eight: March 31- April 1

Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Like any March Madness fan knows, you never truly know what will happen during this championship tournament. Learn everything you need to know to watch all the NCAA Basketball Games online and on streaming.

