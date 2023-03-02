The countdown to March Madness is on and if you are looking for the ultimate experience to watch from home this year, Samsung has incredible deals on its range of top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs. You can head into the NCAA tournament on March 14 with a better TV setup and save up to $2,500 in the process. These Samsung TVs can brilliantly upscale the games' picture so it looks nearly as good as full 8K.

Samsung revamped its TV portfolio last year with the release of an updated 2022 Neo QLED 8K Smart TV — which features a Neural Quantum Processor 8K for more optimal viewing and contrast-enhancing tech for added clarity. Now, with Samsung's current TV sale offerings, you can experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,500 on the newest 8K smart TV.

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

You can also save up to $2,500 on another powerful 8K TV. The Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV features crisp, out-of-this-world colors and vividly realistic 3D sound. Experience depth and dimension on your screen just like you do in real life with the 2022 TV's Real Depth Enhancer. Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. This year-end Samsung TV deal is available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes — with savings to match.

This year, watch your favorite shows and March Madness in out-of-this-world detail on the newest Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV's expansive Infinity Screen. Made even more brilliant by Samsung's own Mini LEDs, the TV screen has a near-invisible bezel and an Attachable Slim One Connect that keeps your cables out of sight.

Check out even more television discounts on Samsung 4K TVs as well as TVs from LG, Amazon, and TCL.

