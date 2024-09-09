Shop
The Best Appliance Deals to Shop from the Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Save on Refrigerators, Vacuums and More

Samsung Appliances
Samsung
By Rebecca Rovenstine
September 9, 2024

Save up to $1,600 on major appliances during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale.

The Discover Samsung Fall Sale is underway, offering major discounts on the brand's best home appliances. If you didn’t get all your shopping in during Labor Day, these deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room before fall arrives.

Now through Sunday, September 15, Samsung is offering up to $1,600 off must-have major appliances. You can score huge savings on smart home appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, ranges, vacuums, dishwashers and more.

Shop the Samsung Appliance Deals

While Samsung is known for its cutting-edge smartphones and cult-favorite Frame TV, the brand's home appliances are some of the best on the market. Samsung's on-sale appliances feature the latest amenities including smart touch screens, smartphone connectivity, object recognition, and more. Extra perks include free installation, free haul away of your old appliances, 0% APR for purchases made in installments and more.

To help you score the steepest discounts on new home and kitchen appliances, we've rounded up the best Samsung appliance deals to shop before they're gone next week.

Best Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
Samsung

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save big on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$3,824 $3,419

Shop Now

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,357 $1,699

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and  entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too. 

$4,214 $2,999

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+

The AI Family Hub+ and large screen lets you share pictures, stream music and videos, access recipes, and more, all from your fridge. With customizable door panels, choose from 11 colors and two finishes to create a fridge that fits your style.

$5,014 $3,399

Shop Now

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
Samsung

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range

This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.

$3,699 $3,329

Shop Now

30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook

30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook
Samsung

30" Single Wall Oven with Steam Cook

Bake, boil, roast, steam and air fry with this wall oven you can control from your smartphone. 

$2,999 $1,699

Shop Now

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Samsung

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.

$1,299 $699

Shop Now

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $3,598

Shop Now

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.

$1,149 $699

Shop Now

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.

$1,239 $799

Shop Now

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Samsung

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.

$1,439 $899

Shop Now

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry
Samsung

Bespoke 7.6 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Electric Dryer with AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry

If your washing and dryer set up is electric, you can opt for the electric dryer with the same features.

$1,612 $1,099

Shop Now

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung

5.5 cu. ft. Extra-Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

With Super Speed Wash, you can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes, without sacrificing cleaning performance.

$1,099 $699

Shop Now

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Samsung

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.

$999 $599

Shop Now

 Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung

Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

Easily clean any surface with Samsung's Jet Cordless Stick Vacuums. The high-capacity dust bin collects more dirt, dust and debris so you don’t have to empty it as often. 

$330 $220

Shop Now

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system. 

$800 $600

Shop Now

Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station

Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Samsung

Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station

Samsung's lightest Jet stick vacuum tackles mess on carpets, hardwood and tile. HexaJet Motor technology provides Samsung's strongest suction to pick up tough dirt from any surface while the clean station empties the dust bin for you.

$700 $500

Shop Now

Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI Robot Vacuum and Mop with All-in-One Clean Station

Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI Robot Vacuum and Mop with All-in-One Clean Station
Samsung

Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI Robot Vacuum and Mop with All-in-One Clean Station

With its All-in-One Clean Station that has Auto Steam, Samsung's new robot vacuum and mop automatically cleans its own mop pads, empties the dust bin, and recharges the battery so it's always ready to clean. The upgraded AI allows the robot to avoid obstacles, deep clean stains and provide the optimal clean for your floor type.

$1,400 $1,120

Shop Now

