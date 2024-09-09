The Discover Samsung Fall Sale is underway, offering major discounts on the brand's best home appliances. If you didn’t get all your shopping in during Labor Day, these deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen and laundry room before fall arrives.

Now through Sunday, September 15, Samsung is offering up to $1,600 off must-have major appliances. You can score huge savings on smart home appliances from washers and dryers to refrigerators, ranges, vacuums, dishwashers and more.

Shop the Samsung Appliance Deals

While Samsung is known for its cutting-edge smartphones and cult-favorite Frame TV, the brand's home appliances are some of the best on the market. Samsung's on-sale appliances feature the latest amenities including smart touch screens, smartphone connectivity, object recognition, and more. Extra perks include free installation, free haul away of your old appliances, 0% APR for purchases made in installments and more.

To help you score the steepest discounts on new home and kitchen appliances, we've rounded up the best Samsung appliance deals to shop before they're gone next week.

Best Samsung Kitchen Appliance Deals

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $3,598 Shop Now

Best Samsung Vacuum Deals

