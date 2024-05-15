Shop Samsung's Memorial Day appliance deals and save hundreds on a new washer or dryer.
When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. Most people dread laundry day, but a brand new washer and dryer from Samsung can hep make it slightly less of a chore. Whether your current laundry pair has seen better days or you're tired of taking your laundry to the laundromat, the good news is Samsung's best washers and dryers are on sale right now for Memorial Day.
Samsung is offering up to $1,100 off washers, dryers and laundry sets, making this Memorial Day appliance sale the perfect opportunity to step up your cleaning capabilities. The biggest deal right now is actually on the newest Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which is Samsung's first all-in-one washer and dryer unit. Created to save space, time, and energy, it's the largest in its class with a 5.3 cu. ft. capacity drum.
With Samsung's Memorial Day washer and dryer deal, you can get this brand new appliance for $2,199, which is down from its usual price of $3,339. Better yet, the ultimate All-in-One Washer Dryer Combo is easily installed and operated.
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits.
With a quality washer and dryer, you can save some serious time when it comes to getting all your laundry done all year. From front load laundry machines to top load models, find the biggest Memorial Day deals on Samsung washers and dryers below.
Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Front Load Washers and Dryers
Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Gas Dryer
Wash and dry with this gorgeous combo in under an hour. The washer has soil and fabric detection for better cleaning while the dryer automatically chooses the best settings based on what you're drying.
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $500 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Get cleaner clothes with the largest front load washer in its class, according to Samsung. It uses automatic soil and fabric detection for better cleaning and can automatically store up to 32 loads' worth of detergent and fabric softener so all you really have to do is load things up and start washing.
4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.
Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.
Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.
This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time.
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Top Load Washers and Dryers
Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.
Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.
When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)
Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.
The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary.
