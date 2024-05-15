Shop
Save Up to $1,100 on Samsung Washers and Dryers With The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals

Washer Dryer
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:44 PM PDT, May 15, 2024

Shop Samsung's Memorial Day appliance deals and save hundreds on a new washer or dryer.

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. Most people dread laundry day, but a brand new washer and dryer from Samsung can hep make it slightly less of a chore. Whether your current laundry pair has seen better days or you're tired of taking your laundry to the laundromat, the good news is Samsung's best washers and dryers are on sale right now for Memorial Day.

Shop the Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung is offering up to $1,100 off washers, dryers and laundry sets, making this Memorial Day appliance sale the perfect opportunity to step up your cleaning capabilities. The biggest deal right now is actually on the newest Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which is Samsung's first all-in-one washer and dryer unit. Created to save space, time, and energy, it's the largest in its class with a 5.3 cu. ft. capacity drum.

With Samsung's Memorial Day washer and dryer deal, you can get this brand new appliance for $2,199, which is down from its usual price of $3,339. Better yet, the ultimate All-in-One Washer Dryer Combo is easily installed and operated.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits. 

$3,339 $2,199

Shop Now

With a quality washer and dryer, you can save some serious time when it comes to getting all your laundry done all year. From front load laundry machines to top load models, find the biggest Memorial Day deals on Samsung washers and dryers below.

Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Gas Dryer

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Gas Dryer
Samsung

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer and Gas Dryer

Wash and dry with this gorgeous combo in under an hour. The washer has soil and fabric detection for better cleaning while the dryer automatically chooses the best settings based on what you're drying.

$3,323 $2,198

Shop Now

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $500 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $3,498

Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Get cleaner clothes with the largest front load washer in its class, according to Samsung. It uses automatic soil and fabric detection for better cleaning and  can automatically store up to 32 loads' worth of detergent and fabric softener so all you really have to do is load things up and start washing.

$1,589  $1,099

Shop Now

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.

$1,149 $1,034

Shop Now

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.

$1,239 $799

Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.

$1,734 $1,199

Shop Now

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.
Samsung

Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.

This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time. 

$2,062 $1,799

Electric

Shop Now

$2,099 $1,889

Gas

Shop Now

Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
Samsung

Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+

The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time. 

$1,049 $629

Shop Now

Best Memorial Day Deals on Samsung Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus. 

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Samsung

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+

Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.

$999 $599

Shop Now

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.
Samsung

Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.

When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)

$1,299 $1,169

Shop Now

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.
Samsung

Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.

The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary. 

$849 $549

with Agitator

Shop Now

$849 $549

with Impeller

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

