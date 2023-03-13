Kris Jenner's Safely Cleaning Launches New Products at Walmart Just in Time for Spring Cleaning
It's a great time to tackle your spring cleaning!
It's all about clearing away the old to usher in the new, fresh and clean to make your space feel clean and bright for spring. For those who are more eco-conscious, finding the right cleaning products can be tricky. It's no wonder that the reality star, mogul and famous "mom-ager" Kris Jenner found an answer to this issue when she launched her Safely line in March 2021. Now, Safely is introducing a batch of new products to help you out with your spring refresh.
Kris Jenner co-created an eco-friendly home cleaning product line, aptly named Safely, with Emma Grede (who is also the co-founder of Good American alongside Khloe Kardashian). Safely features products that aim to cater to all of your dishwashing, laundry and house cleaning needs. These Kardashian-approved cleaning products are available to shop directly from the website and select cleaning items are even available at Walmart.
Different from other cleaning product brands of its kind, Safely features plant-powered cleaning products with natural aromatherapy scents at an affordable price. And their new diffusers use essential oils to deliver beautiful fragrances throughout your house. Safely's cleaning products clean your home without harsh chemicals as none of their products include parabens, bleach, dye, ammonia, phthalates, sulfates or animal byproducts.
Ahead, check out ET's top picks of Safely products to help you organize and clean your home this spring.
These plug-in diffusers are formulated with essential oils and luxurious fragrances for a fresh smell in your home. Along with the original plug-in, you'll get an additional refill.
This natural laundry detergent is concentrated so you only need a little bit of this plant-based cleaning product. It uses natural enzymes to fight stains while preserving dark colors and brightening whites.
This Safely Dish Soap features active, plant-powered ingredients that are not only clean and effective but also smell amazing. The new scent Calm has notes of lavender and lemon to help you relax.
This kit includes all of Safely's staples for cleaning. It comes with the Glass Cleaner, Universal Cleaner, Everyday Laundry Detergent, Hand Soap, Hand Cream and Hand Sanitizer.
Let cleaning and dishwashing become a breeze with this lightweight dish towel. Designed for maximum absorption, these towels are handwoven in Albania.
A set of three must-haves for every home: Glass Cleaner, Universal Cleaner and Everyday Laundry Detergent.
Address all of your dishwashing needs with this full cleaning kit from Safely. You'll get dish soap, a dish towel, reusable paper towels and two dish brushes.
With all the hand-washing you do throughout the day, these three essentials — Hand Soap, Hand Cream and Hand Sanitizer — will ensure your clean hands don't go dry.
Quickly clean your hands with this hydrating hand sanitizer. The plant-based formula is more gentle on the skin than traditional alcohol-based sanitizers.
In need of a hardworking multi-purpose spray? Try this bright-scented cleaner that can remove bacteria from surfaces at your home.
