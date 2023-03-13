It's a great time to tackle your spring cleaning!

It's all about clearing away the old to usher in the new, fresh and clean to make your space feel clean and bright for spring. For those who are more eco-conscious, finding the right cleaning products can be tricky. It's no wonder that the reality star, mogul and famous "mom-ager" Kris Jenner found an answer to this issue when she launched her Safely line in March 2021. Now, Safely is introducing a batch of new products to help you out with your spring refresh.

Kris Jenner co-created an eco-friendly home cleaning product line, aptly named Safely, with Emma Grede (who is also the co-founder of Good American alongside Khloe Kardashian). Safely features products that aim to cater to all of your dishwashing, laundry and house cleaning needs. These Kardashian-approved cleaning products are available to shop directly from the website and select cleaning items are even available at Walmart.

Different from other cleaning product brands of its kind, Safely features plant-powered cleaning products with natural aromatherapy scents at an affordable price. And their new diffusers use essential oils to deliver beautiful fragrances throughout your house. Safely's cleaning products clean your home without harsh chemicals as none of their products include parabens, bleach, dye, ammonia, phthalates, sulfates or animal byproducts.

Ahead, check out ET's top picks of Safely products to help you organize and clean your home this spring.

