We've just entered March, which means spring will officially be here in just a few weeks. And with spring comes spring cleaning!

You've got your sponges, mop, vacuum, and cleaning tub filled with cleaning products all lined up to go, but when was the last time you looked at the labels on your cleaning products? According to the American Lung Association, certain ingredients and chemicals in your cleaning products can cause chronic respiratory problems, headaches, or even allergic reactions. While this is a cause for concern, it is even more concerning for those with children and pets.

We want to keep everyone in your house safe as you knock out your spring cleaning checklist and that means using safe, non-toxic cleaning products. And while there are many on the market, some work better than others. We've done the research and read through the reviews to find the safest and top-rated cleaning products, meaning nothing with less than a 4.5 out of 5-star review. The popular cleaning supplies we've found will have your home looking sparkling and spotless, safely.

Below, check out ET's top picks for natural cleaning products that will give you peace of mind as you tidy your home for spring.

Mrs. Meyer's Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate Amazon Mrs. Meyer's Multi-Surface Cleaner Concentrate Mrs. Meyer's cruelty-free formulas are biodegradable and made from plant-derived cleaning ingredients and essential oils. And customers are happy with their cleaning power as the product has been rated by over 16,000 people and has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. $20 Shop Now

Method Antibacterial Toilet Bowl Cleaner Method Method Antibacterial Toilet Bowl Cleaner Free of bleach, Method uses the power of plants to create antibacterial formulas. And with a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, it truly delivers results. One satisfied customer said, "I love this toilet cleaner, enough that I took the time to write a review! First of all, it smells great. Second, it cleans really well! I used to always use those popular cleaners (Lysol, bleach) and I felt like I was choking on the smell and ruining my lungs with chemicals. This stuff doesn’t not smell like harsh chemicals but it definitely works just as well! 100% love this!" $22 Shop Now

Aunt Fannie's All Purpose Cleaning Vinegar Amazon Aunt Fannie's All Purpose Cleaning Vinegar Using vinegar and plant-derived ingredients, Aunt Fannie's All Purpose Cleaning Vinegar tackles tricky grim in kitchens, bathrooms and other sealed surfaces. And customers rave about this cleaner, just read this review from Vanessa Edwards: "I Love this product. I have 2 cats and two pre teens and it got all of the funk out of my house. I had sticky areas on my hardwood floors.. GONE!! I use it everywhere.. walks, cabinets, tub, mirrors, etc. It doesn't smell super vinegary, it makes everything smell FRESH. I highly recommend this product. Oh and it's gentle, you don't feel like you're going to die from inhaling chemicals while you clean." $12 Shop Now

Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner Amazon Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner Next time your windows or mirrors need cleaning, try this Seventh Generation Glass Cleaner that is made with plant-based ingredients and delivers a streak-free shine according to many reviewers. One Amazon customer said, "Never had such a streak-free clean, including on the outside of windows in an urban setting, which get REALLY dirty. This cleaner cuts through it all for perfectly clear glass." $19 Shop Now

Babyganics All Purpose Surface Wipes Amazon Babyganics All Purpose Surface Wipes Have little ones in your house? Have peace of mind when you use these wipes that don't have harsh chemicals like ammonia, bleach, sulfates or phthalates. One happy mom said, "These are my go to wipes for cleaning up my daughter's high chair and our dining table after each meal. They seem to cut through food very well and aren't filled with harsh chemicals and do not have a strong scent." $20 $16 Shop Now

ATTITUDE Kitchen Cleaner Bulk Refill Amazon ATTITUDE Kitchen Cleaner Bulk Refill Not only will you get a plant-based kitchen cleaner that cuts through the grease, but you can buy ATTITUDE cleaning products in bulk. Then you can refill your original container to decrease single-plastic use. $17 Shop Now

