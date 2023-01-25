Shopping

The Best Home Deals from Amazon to Shop This Winter — Save On Home Decor, Furniture and More

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Home Deals
Amazon

If you're looking to give your home a cozy feel and refresh your home decor for the winter season, you can now do so without breaking the bank  — especially with Amazon's best home deals. From winter candles to textured throw blankets and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a warm and festive touch this winter. 

Just as we fill our wardrobes with winter fashion essentials, we also spruce up our living spaces with home finds that will make our interiors feel more cozy and inviting. Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses or looking to elevate your space with a new rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful winter-inspired wreaths, there's a deal to match your personal style. 

We're eyeing affordable winter decor, furniture, and warm bedding with finds starting at $12. Ahead, shop the best home deals on Amazon for Winter 2023. 

The Best Decor Deals to Shop from Amazon

Aignis Flameless Candles with Remote
Aignis Flameless Candles with Remote
Amazon
Aignis Flameless Candles with Remote

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and these electric candles can give your home the romantic touch it needs to get in the holiday spirit. 

$36$26 WITH COUPON
Gunnar Ceramic Hollow Vase Set of 2
Gunlar Ceramic Hollow Vases Set of 2
Amazon
Gunnar Ceramic Hollow Vase Set of 2

Add a modern decorative vase to your coffee table for a fresh look.

$60$30
96NORTH Luxury Coconut Soy Candle
96NORTH Luxury Coconut Soy Candle
Amazon
96NORTH Luxury Coconut Soy Candle

With notes of toasted coconut and banana leaf, this three-wick Coconut Soy candle will have your space smelling wonderful. The long-lasting candle can burn for up to 50 hours. 

$24
Guojozo Acrylic Vanity Mirror
Guojozo Vanity Mirror
Amazon
Guojozo Acrylic Vanity Mirror

This trendy mirror works well in small spaces. The high-quality acrylic ensures there is no distortion in the reflection.

$13$12 WITH COUPON
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle
Amazon
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Candle

Fill your home with a festive forest fragrance from the popular Yankee Candle. 

$28$16

The Best Wall Decor Deals 

Nearly Natural Veranda Garden Wreath
Nearly Natural 4934 Veranda Garden Wreath
Amazon
Nearly Natural Veranda Garden Wreath

This wreath is beautiful and looks delicate but is sturdy enough to be used indoors and outdoors.

$64$43
Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
Amazon
Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests. 

$27$20
Mkono 3 Tier Hanging Shelves
Mkono 3 Tier Hanging Shelves
Amazon
Mkono 3 Tier Hanging Shelves

If you're searching for more storage options, this decorate shelf can be used for books, plants, candles, and more.

$29$24
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Amazon
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror

Add a thoughtful, boho touch to any room or corner of your home with this wall mirror. 

$29$22

The Best Throw Blankets and Pillows 

Cozy season is finally here and one of the quickest ways to get that fuzzy feeling is a soft throw blanket. They can quickly transition a bed or room, especially when paired with a matching pillow. 

Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size
Amazon
Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket Queen Size

This super-soft, plush microfiber blanket will keep you warm and cozy during the chilly months. 

$41$20
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover
Amazon
XeGe Plush Shaggy Duvet Cover

Just imagine how comfy and cozy you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. The fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors.

$55$50 WITH COUPON
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels
Amazon
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels

Cuddle up in this cozy and warm, lightweight knitted throw blanket. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in your bed, this blanket also makes a perfect personal gift for any occasion. 

$55$37
Miulee Pack of 2 Decorative Throw Pillow Covers
Miulee Pack of 2 Decorative Throw Pillow Covers
Amazon
Miulee Pack of 2 Decorative Throw Pillow Covers

These pillow covers create a cozy atmosphere in any living room. If white pillows don't work with your lifestyle, you can also grab the covers in grey, pink, and red.

$22$17
Tefici Electric Heated Throw Blanket
Tefici Electric Heated Throw Blanket
Amazon
Tefici Electric Heated Throw Blanket

This electric heated throw blanket will keep you warm all winter long with just the click of a button.

$60$38 WITH COUPON
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket
Amazon
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket

This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well."

$20$13 WITH COUPON
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw

Snuggle up with this faux fur throw on cool nights.

$47$34 WITH COUPON
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Amazon
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket

A lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch. 

$23$17

The Best Living Room Furniture Deals on Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Contemporary Chaise Sleeper Sofa
Signature Design by Ashley Contemporary Chaise Sleeper Sofa
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Contemporary Chaise Sleeper Sofa

This chaise includes an easy-to-use pull out cushion that sits atop a supportive steel frame. The midcentury style mixed with contemporary allure is timeless and provides plenty of room to sprawl out and relax.

$727$630
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman
Amazon
Homepop Faux Leather Square Storage Ottoman

The bench is a versatile addition to your home, it can be used in your living room or bedroom — the possibilities are endless! 

$285$172
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room. 

$110$101 WITH COUPON
Birdock Home Round Pouf Foot Stool
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
Amazon
Birdock Home Round Pouf Foot Stool

If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. You don't want to miss out on this deal.

$100$79

The Best Deals on Rugs 

You're going to need a rug to go with all your new decor and furniture. If you need one for a particular room in your house, or want to refresh one you already have, don’t miss out on Amazon's best area rugs on sale. 

Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug

A new rug is an instant upgrade to any room and right now you can take advantage of this huge discount. We love the subtle geometric pattern.

 

$212$59
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Amazon
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug

This rug is incredibly soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. Plus, it makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom.

$28$21 WITH COUPON
JONATHAN Y Moroccan Hype Boho Area Rug
JONATHAN Y Moroccan Hype Boho Area Rug
Amazon
JONATHAN Y Moroccan Hype Boho Area Rug

This Moroccan-inspired rug adds a modern and chic look to any space in your home — living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. 

$163$97
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug
Amazon
Rostyle Super Soft Fluffy Area Rug

This simple and fashionable rug makes any room cozier in an instant. 

$24$21 WITH COUPON
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amazon
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$34$30

