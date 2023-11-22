Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Black Friday Sale Has Can't-Miss Deals on Furniture, Appliances, Mattresses and More

Wayfair Black Friday Sale
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:04 PM PST, November 22, 2023

Wayfair's Black Friday sale is here, and it includes discounts of up to 80% off on furniture, decor and more.

When it comes to scoring the best Black Friday deals on furniture and home decor, Wayfair is always one of our go-to destinations. Though the official shopping holiday isn't until November 24, Wayfair already has its Black Friday deals going. If you're looking for excellent home essentials at low prices, Wayfair is offering up to 80% off across various categories right now.

Shop Wayfair's Black Friday Sale

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to save hundreds on big-ticket items like furniture, appliances and mattresses — and Wayfair's sale does not disappoint. Now that we're going to be spending a lot more time cozied up indoors, it's the perfect time to give your home a seasonal refresh. No matter if you're preparing to host friends and family or just looking forward to hibernating all winter long, you'll be able to totally transform your space without breaking the bank.

From sleeper sofas to artificial Christmas trees, we rounded up the best Wayfair Black Friday deals to start your shopping off strong. We even spotted discounts on iRobot Roombas to clean your space before guests arrive for the holidays. Shop the best Wayfair Black Friday deals below while they're still in stock.

Best Wayfair Black Friday Furniture Deals

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this warm solid pine dining table.

$725 $267

Shop Now

Wade Logan 5-Piece Pedestal Dining Set

Wade Logan 5-Piece Pedestal Dining Set
Wayfair

Wade Logan 5-Piece Pedestal Dining Set

This dining set exudes effortless elegance as it features a round glass tabletop with a polished tempered finish and four faux leather chairs.

$730 $520

Shop Now

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed
Wayfair

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

This modern upholstered bed incorporates a lifting frame that unveils a storage area for your seasonal clothing and other items you'd like to stow away. 

$900 $294

Shop Now

AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa

AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa
Wayfair

AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa

The Geo 84" Wide Vegan Leather Sofa blends classic design elements with a touch of mid-century modern style. It features a single-seat cushion adorned with modern block-style tufting, along with two sleek back cushions. 

$1,500 $770

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic. 

$689 $250

Shop Now

Mercer41 Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback

Mercer41 Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback
Wayfair

Mercer41 Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback

Featuring plush velvet upholstery, this upholstered platform bed is designed to cultivate a cozy and warm ambiance.

$460 $200

Shop Now

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757 $325

Shop Now

Mercury Row Ronnie 60.5'' Media Console

Mercury Row Ronnie 60.5'' Media Console
Wayfair

Mercury Row Ronnie 60.5'' Media Console

This mid-century modern media console showcases linen-colored door panels with three removable internal shelves in a walnut finish, supported by elegantly curved U-shaped legs.

$393 $200

Shop Now

AllModern Aaron 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern Aaron 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern Aaron 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

Available in four colors including this sleek charcoal, AllModern's sectional provides plenty of seating without taking up too much space.

$1,999 $930

WITH CODE TAKE25

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Take over 50% off this faux leather sofa that extends into a twin-sized bed.

$916 $345

Shop Now

Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed

Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed
Wayfair

Everly Quinn Sameko Plush Velvet Wingback Bed

Upholstered in plush velvet, this luxurious bed frame can seriously upgrade your room’s aesthetic. Plus, it is 78% off right now.

$700 $153

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Black Friday Appliance Deals

Samsung Side by Side 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Samsung Side by Side 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Wayfair

Samsung Side by Side 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Search recipes and grocery shop through apps right on your fridge. You can also play music from your favorite apps like Spotify. Plus, mirror your TV directly on the Family Hub and never miss a moment of your favorite show.

$2,332 $1,500

Shop Now

Frigidaire Series 13.9 cu. ft. Energy Star Top Freezer Refrigerator

Frigidaire Series 13.9 cu. ft. Energy Star Top Freezer Refrigerator
Wayfair

Frigidaire Series 13.9 cu. ft. Energy Star Top Freezer Refrigerator

Timeless style meets the latest in cooling technology, innovative storage solutions, and precision temperature control with this fridge from Frigidaire. Save money and maximize energy efficiency with the Energy Star-certified appliance.

$979 $619

Shop Now

Samsung 6 cu. ft. Smart Gas Slide-in Convection Range

Samsung 6 cu. ft. Smart Gas Slide-in Convection Range
Wayfair

Samsung 6 cu. ft. Smart Gas Slide-in Convection Range

Save $1,000 on the new Samsung front control slide-in gas range with Smart Dial and air fry. It is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen.

$2,399 $1,399

Shop Now

iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum
Wayfair

iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum

When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, the Roomba i1 robot vacuum offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule.

$330 $180

Shop Now

Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Wayfair

Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The compact design of this air fryer toaster oven takes up even less space on the countertop and it's $115 off right now.

$235 $120

Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop
Wayfair

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop

When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work.

$500 $300

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker
Wayfair

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

Enjoy fresh, chewable ice that retains its flavor with the TikTok-favorite GE nugget ice maker. 

$629 $499

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Black Friday Deals on Holiday Decor

3-Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set

3-Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set
Wayfair

3-Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set

This trio of lighted deer will add an inviting glow to your yard or porch.

$455 $208

Shop Now

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Create a snowy atmosphere with this frosted faux spruce tree, decked out with plenty of warm-toned lights.

$131 $83

Shop Now

Newberry Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Cashmere Christmas Tree

Newberry Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Cashmere Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Newberry Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Cashmere Christmas Tree

Rock around the Christmas tree this holiday season with this green artificial tree. Lush spruce branches give you plenty of space for all your ornaments and lights.

$329 $173

Shop Now

Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath

Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath
Wayfair

Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath

This elegant wreath adorned with a snowy dusting makes for the perfect decorative accent. 

$145 $52

Shop Now

Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

This artificial Christmas tree features cashmere branch tips and is trimmed with pinecones for a rustic addition to your holiday decor.

$432 $154

With code TAKE25

Shop Now

320-Light Icicle Fairy String Lights

320-Light Icicle Fairy String Lights
Wayfair

320-Light Icicle Fairy String Lights

Give any room a magical glow with a curtain of string lights, available in warm white, cool white, or blue.

$47 $25

Shop Now

Best Wayfair Black Friday Mattress Deals

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$2,189 $530

Shop Now

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199 $390

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $799

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress
Wayfair

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress

The Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress is designed with high-density gel memory foam for added firmness and support.

$676 $370

Shop Now

Nora 12" Medium Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Nora 12" Medium Cooling Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Nora 12" Medium Cooling Hybrid Mattress

Take 52% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.

$1,020 $490

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

