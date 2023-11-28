Cyber Week is still going strong, and Amazon is celebrating with tons of deals on Christmas trees.
Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it's only natural to be counting down the days to Christmas. If you still haven't found the perfect centerpiece for your home's holiday decor, don't fret. The best Christmas tree deals from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale are still live.
Today, you can save up to 60% on artificial Christmas trees at Amazon. These best-selling Christmas trees look nearly identical to live ones — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. With so much ease in terms of setup and cleanup. once you go faux, you may never go back.
Along with the incredible Cyber Monday deals on Christmas trees, Amazon is also discounting wreaths, garlands, Christmas lights and ornaments to complete your festive setup. The sale is overflowing with artificial Christmas trees from popular brands like National Tree Company and Fraser Hill Farm to create stunning displays you'll be proud to show off.
Whether you’re looking for a full and pre-lit tree to be the centerpiece for your living room or want a small accent tree for your entryway, Amazon has deals on artificial Christmas trees for every space and budget. You’ll find discounts on natural-looking spruces and firs, along with a few colorful options if you prefer something less traditional.
Ahead, shop the best artificial Christmas tree deals still available at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale before the holidays.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 'Feel Real' Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft
Featuring hundreds of 'Feel Real' individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches, this 7.5-foot tree is designed to look and feel lifelike.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 6 ft
This Dunhill Fir Full Pre-Lit Artificial Green Christmas Tree is 6 feet tall with a 46-inch base diameter. Featuring hundreds of individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches, this tree is designed to look and feel lifelike.
National Tree Company Artificial North Valley Spruce, 7.5 ft
There's plenty of space for your lights and ornaments on this tree featuring hundreds of individually crafted branch tips that make up the wide, full-bodied branches.
National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 ft
Go big with a pre-lit tree standing 9 feet tall. With 4,026 individually crafted branch tips, this full bodied tree is as charming as the real thing. Plus, the 900 long-lasting LED lights let you choose between solid white and multi-color.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Medium Christmas Tree, 4 ft
For those who prefer multicolor tree lights, the branches of this mini Kincaid Spruce shape easily for holiday setup.
Puleo International Pre-Lit Flocked Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 ft
This elegant flocked Christmas tree perfectly captures the ambiance of the wintry forests in your home.
Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft
If you're looking for the perfect centerpiece to set your decor apart this holiday season, consider investing in this elegant Aspen Fir tree from Amazon.
National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, White, 7 ft
For a less traditional tree, the all-white option serves as a blank canvas for your collection of Christmas decorations to shine.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree, 4 ft
This tree's 100 white lights remain lit even when a bulb goes out. The lights are strung on the tree before packaging, offering an easier, more convenient set up.
National Tree Company Pre-Lit Rowan Pencil Slim Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft
Setting up this colorful pre-lit tree is a breeze, thanks to its hinged branches. Adorned with 350 multi-colored lights, it's the perfect dazzling accent to elevate your holiday decor.
