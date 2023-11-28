Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, it's only natural to be counting down the days to Christmas. If you still haven't found the perfect centerpiece for your home's holiday decor, don't fret. The best Christmas tree deals from Amazon's Cyber Monday sale are still live.

Today, you can save up to 60% on artificial Christmas trees at Amazon. These best-selling Christmas trees look nearly identical to live ones — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. With so much ease in terms of setup and cleanup. once you go faux, you may never go back.

Shop Amazon's Christmas Tree Deals

Along with the incredible Cyber Monday deals on Christmas trees, Amazon is also discounting wreaths, garlands, Christmas lights and ornaments to complete your festive setup. The sale is overflowing with artificial Christmas trees from popular brands like National Tree Company and Fraser Hill Farm to create stunning displays you'll be proud to show off.

Whether you’re looking for a full and pre-lit tree to be the centerpiece for your living room or want a small accent tree for your entryway, Amazon has deals on artificial Christmas trees for every space and budget. You’ll find discounts on natural-looking spruces and firs, along with a few colorful options if you prefer something less traditional.

Ahead, shop the best artificial Christmas tree deals still available at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale before the holidays.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

