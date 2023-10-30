Shop Wayfair's best Black Friday deals on artificial Christmas trees available ahead of the holiday rush.
And just like that—Christmastime is right around the corner. Whether you start decorating your home as soon as Halloween is over or you’re looking for ways to make the holidays more affordable this year, you're in luck: Wayfair's Black Friday sale is already here!
Black Friday Early Access has begun at Wayfair and features massive sitewide discounts on furniture, appliances, mattresses, and seasonal decor. There are tons of Christmas decorations on sale — including artificial Christmas trees marked down by as much as 80% off.
Shop Wayfair's Black Friday Sale
Now is the perfect time to save big on the centerpiece of your holiday décor. The best artificial Christmas trees look just like the real thing, but without all the hassle that comes with live Christmas trees such as sweeping up the shedding branches and needles. And because you can reuse them, artificial Christmas trees are actually a great way to save money year after year.
To help you in your search for the most perfect tree — and avoid the stress of navigating increased prices and issues with limited stock closer to December — we've rounded up the best Wayfair Black Friday deals on artificial Christmas trees available to shop now. From pre-lit Christmas trees to options that you can light and decorate completely yourself, get a deal on your decor for a festive and easier holiday.
Best Artificial Christmas Trees on Sale at Wayfair
Newberry Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Cashmere Christmas Tree
Rock around the Christmas tree this holiday season with this green artificial tree. Lush spruce branches give you plenty of space for all your ornaments and lights.
Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Forget cleaning up pine needles this holiday season! This faux fir tree features lush green branches and a white snow-dusted effect that looks like freshly fallen snowflakes.
Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Create a snowy atmosphere with this frosted faux spruce tree, decked out with plenty of warm-toned lights.
North Valley Lighted Artificial Spruce White Christmas Tree
White Christmas trees are here to stay, so if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, now is the perfect time to get one.
Princeton Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Brightening your home with holiday cheer, this tree features integrated LED lights that can change from warm white to multicolor so you can mix up the look as it suits you.
Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
This artificial Christmas tree features cashmere branch tips and is trimmed with pinecones for a rustic addition to your holiday decor.
Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
This artificial Christmas tree mimics the real thing, but without cleaning up pine needles.
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this 7-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Bring the Christmas spirit to apartments and small spaces with this 4.5-foot lighted faux spruce tree.
Once you've picked out your Christmas tree, count down the days until Christmas with this year's best beauty Advent calendars, coffee Advent calendars, and LEGO Advent calendars.
RELATED CONTENT: