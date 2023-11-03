If binge-watching Hallmark holiday movies is a part of your yuletide traditions, then you'll want to tune into Great American Family's 2023 Christmas film lineup.

Aptly named Great American Christmas, this collection of holiday movies is full of charming meet-cutes, magnetizing mishaps and happily-ever-afters. Releasing 20 family-driven original movies this holiday season, Great American Family is giving you your festive film fill. Along with Candace Cameron Bure, you can see stars like Lori Loughlin, Chad Michael Murray and Matthew Morrison in the network's 2023 selection.

Ready for your first romantic Christmas movie night? You don't need cable to catch all the films available during Great American Christmas because there are multiple ways to stream these delightful stories.

How to watch Great American Christmas online:

Many streaming services that offer live TV also include the Great American Family network (depending on your area), so you can watch the holiday movies live.

Watch Great American Christmas on Sling Great American Family Watch Great American Christmas on Sling Add Sling TV's selection of Heartland extras — which includes Great American Family — to your plan for an extra $6 per month. Right now, Sling TV's Orange and Blue plans are both 50% off for the first month. Plans starting at $40/month Plans starting at $20/month Half off first month Watch on Sling TV

Watch Great American Christmas on FuboTV Great American Family Watch Great American Christmas on FuboTV With fuboTV, you can watch Great American Family movies live as they air or record them to watch on your time using the 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage that comes with the plan. Plans starting at $75/month Free 7-day trial Watch on FuboTV

How to watch Great American Christmas movies for free:

There is currently no way to watch the Great American Christmas line-up completely free. However, you can stream up to two weeks of free movies thanks to free trials. New and eligible customers can sign up for a free seven-day trial for Philo or fuboTV to test out the membership before committing. If you time your trials one after the other, you could watch some of the new 2023 Great American Family films in that time frame.

Sign up for Philo

Sign up for FuboTV

When are Great American Christmas movies being released in 2023?

From Saturday, October 14 through Saturday, December 23, Great American Family will release 20 new, light-hearted, festive films for the holiday season.

