Streaming

The 2023 Great American Family Christmas Movie Schedule: How to Watch the Holiday Film Collection Online

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Great American Family Christmas Movie Schedule
Great American Family
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 7:27 AM PDT, November 3, 2023

Make it a Great American Christmas by catching all of these festive holiday flicks.

If binge-watching Hallmark holiday movies is a part of your yuletide traditions, then you'll want to tune into Great American Family's 2023 Christmas film lineup.

Aptly named Great American Christmas, this collection of holiday movies is full of charming meet-cutes, magnetizing mishaps and happily-ever-afters. Releasing 20 family-driven original movies this holiday season, Great American Family is giving you your festive film fill. Along with Candace Cameron Bure, you can see stars like Lori Loughlin, Chad Michael Murray and Matthew Morrison in the network's 2023 selection.

Ready for your first romantic Christmas movie night? You don't need cable to catch all the films available during Great American Christmas because there are multiple ways to stream these delightful stories. 

How to watch Great American Christmas online:

Many streaming services that offer live TV also include the Great American Family network (depending on your area), so you can watch the holiday movies live. 

Watch Great American Christmas on Sling

Watch Great American Christmas on Sling
Great American Family

Watch Great American Christmas on Sling

Add Sling TV's selection of Heartland extras — which includes Great American Family — to your plan for an extra $6 per month. Right now, Sling TV's Orange and Blue plans are both 50% off for the first month. 

Plans starting at $40/month Plans starting at $20/month

Half off first month

Watch on Sling TV

Watch Great American Christmas on Philo

Watch Great American Christmas on Philo
Great American Family

Watch Great American Christmas on Philo

With Philo, users can access 70+ channels — including Great American Family — for only $25 per month.

$25/month

Free 7-day trial

Watch on Philo

Watch Great American Christmas on FuboTV

Watch Great American Christmas on FuboTV
Great American Family

Watch Great American Christmas on FuboTV

With fuboTV, you can watch Great American Family movies live as they air or record them to watch on your time using the 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage that comes with the plan. 

Plans starting at $75/month

Free 7-day trial

Watch on FuboTV

Watch Great American Christmas on Hulu + Live TV

Watch Great American Christmas on Hulu + Live TV
Great American Family

Watch Great American Christmas on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is also an option to watch Great American Family movies as they stream live in most areas.

$70/month

Watch on Hulu

How to watch Great American Christmas movies for free:

There is currently no way to watch the Great American Christmas line-up completely free. However, you can stream up to two weeks of free movies thanks to free trials. New and eligible customers can sign up for a free seven-day trial for Philo or fuboTV to test out the membership before committing. If you time your trials one after the other, you could watch some of the new 2023 Great American Family films in that time frame. 

Sign up for Philo

Sign up for FuboTV

When are Great American Christmas movies being released in 2023?

From Saturday, October 14 through Saturday, December 23, Great American Family will release 20 new, light-hearted, festive films for the holiday season.

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch All 40 New Hallmark Christmas Movies Online This Year

Streaming

How to Watch All 40 New Hallmark Christmas Movies Online This Year

How to Watch The Beatles' Short Film ‘Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song’ — Now Streaming

Streaming

How to Watch The Beatles' Short Film ‘Now And Then – The Last Beatles Song’ — Now Streaming

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Livestream NFL and College Football Games

Streaming

Get 50% Off Sling TV to Livestream NFL and College Football Games

How to Watch Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Online

Streaming

How to Watch Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Online

I'm Listening: How to Watch the 'Frasier' Reboot Online

Streaming

I'm Listening: How to Watch the 'Frasier' Reboot Online

How to Watch 'Lessons in Chemistry': Stream Brie Larson's New TV Show

Streaming

How to Watch 'Lessons in Chemistry': Stream Brie Larson's New TV Show

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Tags: