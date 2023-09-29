With the arrival of October, spooky season is officially here. Outside of carving pumpkins, finding the coolest costume and adorning your home with frightful and delightful decor, you can't forget a Halloween movie night.

Rather than making you flip through the channels or scroll through the streaming services endlessly, Freeform is making it easier for viewers by placing all of the spooky favorites in one place with the network's 31 Night of Halloween, a "spellbinding lineup of Halloween favorites." Each day of October Freeform will air multiple Halloween-themed flicks, from cherished classics to contemporary hits and everything in between, including magically marvelous movies like Hocus Pocus to Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas to Monsters Inc. to Little Shop of Horrors.

It's quite ghastly to think about not being able to watch these films to celebrate All Hallow's Eve throughout the month of October, but the good news is that cable isn't your only option to access the Freeform channel.

How to watch Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween online:

By signing up for select streaming services with live TV, you can watch Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween live as it airs. Here are the main three services that offer Freeform.

What movies are part of Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween?

Here is Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween schedule for the first half of October:

Sunday, Oct. 1

Mrs. Doubtfire @ 7:00 a.m. ET

Scared Shrekless @ 10:10 a.m. ET

Halloweentown @ 10:40 a.m. ET

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween @ 12:45 p.m. ET

The Haunted Mansion (2003) @ 2:50 p.m. ET

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas @ 4:55 p.m. ET

Hocus Pocus @ 6:35 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania @ 8:45 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation @ 10:50 p.m. ET

Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic @ 1:00 a.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 2

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror @ 10:30 a.m. ET

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween @ 11:00 a.m. ET

Twitches @ 1:00 p.m. ET

Twitches Too @ 3:00 p.m. ET

Shrek Forever After @ 5:00 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania @ 7:00 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation @ 9:00 p.m. ET

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic @ 10:30 a.m. ET

Twilight: Special Edition @ 11:30 a.m. ET

The Twilight Saga: New Moon @ 2:30 p.m. ET

Hocus Pocus @ 5:40 p.m. ET

Cruella @ 7:50 p.m. ET

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 4

The Twilight Saga: New Moon @ 10:30 a.m. ET

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse @ 1:30 p.m. ET

The Haunted Mansion (2003) @ 4:30 p.m. ET

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror @ 6:30 p.m. ET

Halloweentown @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 5

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse @ 10:30 a.m. ET

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 @ 1:30 p.m. ET

The House with a Clock in Its Walls @ 4:00 p.m. ET

Monsters, Inc. @ 6:30 p.m. ET

Monsters University @ 8:30 p.m. ET

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 6

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 @ 10:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 @ 1:00 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) @ 12:00 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7

ZOMBIES @ 7:00 a.m. ET

ZOMBIES 2 @ 9:00 a.m. ET

Scared Shrekless @ 11:00 a.m. ET

Shrek Forever After @ 11:30 a.m. ET

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas @ 1:30 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania @ 3:10 p.m. ET

Hocus Pocus @ 5:10 p.m. ET

The Addams Family (1991) @ 7:20 p.m.

Addams Family Values @ 9:25 p.m.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls @ 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Scared Shrekless @ 7:00 a.m. ET

Shrek Forever After @ 7:30 a.m. ET

The House with a Clock in Its Walls @ 9:30 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania @ 12:00 p.m. ET

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children @ 2:05 p.m. ET

The Addams Family (1991) @ 5:10 p.m.

Addams Family Values @ 7:15 p.m.

Hocus Pocus @ 9:20 p.m. ET

The Craft (1996) @ 11:30 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 9

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children @ 10:30 a.m. ET

Bewitched (2005) @ 1:35 p.m. ET

The Craft (1996) @ 3:40 p.m. ET

Hocus Pocus @ 6:10 p.m. ET

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil @ 8:20 p.m. ET

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Twilight: Special Edition @ 1:00 p.m. ET

The Twilight Saga: New Moon @ 4:00 p.m. ET

Halloweentown @ 7:00 p.m. ET

Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge @ 9:00 p.m. ET

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 11

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 @ 1:00 p.m. ET

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 @ 3:30 p.m. ET

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror @ 6:00 p.m. ET

Ready or Not @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 12

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 @ 10:30 a.m. ET

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 @ 1:00 p.m. ET

Mrs. Doubtfire @ 3:30 p.m. ET

Toy Story of TERROR! @ 6:30 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania @ 7:00 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation @ 9:00 p.m. ET

Twitches @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 13

Toy Story of TERROR! @ 10:30 a.m.

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas @ 11:00 p.m. ET

The Haunted Mansion (2003) @ 12:35 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania @ 2:35 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation @ 4:40 p.m. ET

Hocus Pocus @ 6:50 p.m. ET

Twitches Too @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 14

Mrs. Doubtfire @ 7:00 a.m. ET

Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space @ 10:10 a.m. ET

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children @ 10:40 a.m. ET

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition @ 1:45 p.m. ET

Hocus Pocus: Pop 'N Knowledge Edition @ 3:25 p.m. ET

The Incredibles @ 5:35 p.m. ET

Incredibles 2 @ 8:15 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania @ 10:55 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 15

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children @ 7:00 a.m. ET

Twitches @ 10:05 a.m. ET

Twitches Too @ 12:10 p.m. ET

The Haunted Mansion (2003) @ 2:15 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania @ 4:20 p.m. ET

Hocus Pocus @ 6:25 p.m. ET

Cruella @ 8:35 p.m. ET

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween @ 11:50 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 16 – DISNEY 100

Spider-Man (2002) @ 10:30 a.m. ET

Spider-Man 2 (2004) @ 1:10 p.m. ET

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween @ 4:20 p.m. ET

Monsters, Inc. @ 6:25 p.m. ET

Monsters University @ 8:30 p.m. ET

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror @ 12:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Spider-Man 2 (2004) @ 10:30 a.m. ET

Spider-Man 3 (2007) @ 1:30 a.m. ET

Shrek Forever After @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Toy Story of TERROR! @ 6:30 p.m. ET

Hotel Transylvania @ 7:00 p.m. ET

Hocus Pocus @ 9:00 p.m. ET

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror @ 12:00 a.m. ET

For a complete schedule, you can find it on Freeform's website.

