The Best Couples' Costumes for Halloween 2023: Barbie and Ken, Mario and Luigi, and More Costume Ideas

The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween 2023
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 11:01 AM PDT, September 29, 2023

You and your boo (or bud) will look like a treat in these hit couples' costumes for Halloween.

Spooky season is officially here, which means it's time to start planning your Halloween costume.

We're already excited for what is arguably the best party season of the year, full of haunted house parties with friends and family, special events and costume parties. Two fabulous Halloween costumes are better than one, which is why we've rounded up the best couples' costumes for Halloween 2023.

Give a nod to the blockbuster hit Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling with an all-pink ensemble, or honor another iconic Hollywood couple: Beetlejuice and Lydia in her stunning red wedding gown. Dressing up as a favorite dueling duo on the big screen this year, Mario and Bowser from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, are also great options for couples and best friends.

Whether you're dressing up with your best friend or significant other, we've got your best-dressed votes in the bag. Below, check out some of our favorite Halloween couples' costume ideas for Halloween 2023.

Barbie and Ken Couples' Costume

Warner Bros. Studios

We expect to see many Barbie Halloween costumes this year, and one of the most recognizable looks from the film involves these rollerskating outfits. 

Treyrea Ken Costume 80S Retro Outfit

Amazon

Embrace your inner Ken with this costume set featuring his shirt, vest, shorts, visor, knee pads, and wristbands.

Angelaicos 80s Workout Costume for Women

Amazon

Look just like Barbie on Halloween night in this 80s workout set that includes a romper, knee pads, elbow pads, visor and earrings.

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate

Amazon

Go all out with a purple version of the skates Barbie wears in the film.

Mario Couples' Costume

Greg Doherty/Getty

Mario is always a go-to costume option, but after the recent success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it's an even more relevant choice this year. There are a few ways to go about a Mario couples' costume. Someone has to be Mario, obviously, but the other person can choose Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Toadstool, Bowser or a variety of other characters from the Nintendo games.

Generic Super Brothers Mario Costume

Amazon

You won't need to say, "It's a me Mario!" for people to recognize this costume. 

Generic Super Brothers Luigi Costume

Amazon

Name a better duo than Mario and Luigi.

Disguise Cosplay Super Mario Brothers Costume

Walmart

For a more feminine Mario, consider this costume that switches the pants for a skirt. 

Disguise Women's Super Mario Deluxe Princess Peach Costume

Amazon

Along with Peach's signature pink sparkly dress, you'll also get her gold crown headband to complete the look. 

Disguise Men's Bowser Headpiece Costume Accessory

Amazon

Pair this Bowser headpiece with a yellow outfit to become the villainous fiend. 

Beetlejuice Couples' Costume

Jackson Lee/Getty

While it was released in 1988, Beetlejuice continues to be a slam dunk for Halloween. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd even dressed up as the classic pair in 2018. 

Spirit Halloween Adult Lydia Deetz Costume - Beetlejuice

Spirit Halloween

People will recognize this classic red wedding dress. 

Adult Beetlejuice Wedding Suit

Spirit Halloween

Opt for this lesser-known outfit Beetlejuice wears for his wedding to Lydia. 

Sonny and Cher Couples' Costume

Lisa O'Connor/Getty

Sonny and Cher have been a muse for couples' costumes for decades. Celebs like Evan Peters and Halsey, as well as Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban, have worn costumes inspired by this '70s power couple.

Rubie's Costume Co. Men's Rock Star Guy Costume

Amazon

Warm up those pipes, because this outfit will make you want to break out in song.

JoneTing 5-Piece Disco Accessories

Amazon

Don't forget the wig, gold chain and sunglasses to pull Sonny's look together.

Costume Culture Women's Disco Diva Gold Costume

Amazon

Go for a glam Cher look with this glitzy jumpsuit. 

MapofBeauty 40-Inch Long Straight Costume Party Wig

Amazon

You can't be Cher without her signature long, black hair. 

Cleopatra and Mark Antony Couples' Costume

Michael Loccisano/Getty

The ancient rulers Cleopatra and Mark Antony are still going strong as an option for Halloween couples' costumes. In 2010, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend dressed up as the mighty pair. 

California Costumes Women's Glorious Goddess Costume

Amazon

With the right accessories, this dress can easily pass for one worn by Cleopatra and then it can be repurposed next year as a Greek goddess costume.

Yunlly 5-Piece Halloween Egyptian Accessories

Amazon

Cleopatra needs to be dripping in gold, and these accessories will help you shine at your next Halloween party. 

Spooktacular Creations Brave Men’s Roman Gladiator Costume Set

Amazon

Be the brave, military man Mark Antony, who ruled under Julius Caesar and fell in love with Cleopatra. 

Top Gun Couples Costumes

Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures/Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick revived the love for high-flying adventure in 2022, and we haven't lost that loving feeling. Go with your best bud or partner as a pair of Navy aviators to channel your inner Top Gun character.

Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume

Amazon

Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.

Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume

Amazon

Wear this adorable khaki dress, complete with Top Gun patches, and you'll be prepared to hit the dance floor at any Halloween party.

The Little Mermaid Couples' Costume 

Disney

Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid was one of this year's most highly anticipated films. Dress up as the couple that fell in love without saying a word.

Zhazieon Prince Eric Costume

Amazon

Just add some boots to complete this Prince Eric costume that includes pants, a shirt and a vest.

Hrauopy 2023 Little Mermaid Costume for Women

Amazon

This blue dress looks nearly identical to the one Ariel wears in the 2023 version of The Little Mermaid.

Mr. and Mrs. Incredible Couples' Costume

Disney

You're an incredible couple, so this Halloween take it literally by dressing up as the parents from The Incredibles.

Mr. Incredible Costume for Adults

shopDisney

Super strength is not required for this Mr. Incredible costume. 

Mrs. Incredible Costume for Adults

shopDisney

It won't provide the ability to stretch to unbelievable lengths, but you will look incredible in this costume.

I Love Lucy Couples' Costume

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty

We are loving this throwback photo of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin dressed up as the main lovebirds from I Love Lucy.

RocailleCos I Love Lucy Cosplay Costume

Amazon

Put some chocolate bonbons in your apron to recreate the legendary chocolate factory scene.

Amscan Skimmer Hat Costume Accessory

Amazon

All you really need to be Ricky Ricardo is a black suit and bow tie, but this brown straw hat is similar to one he wore on the show.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Couples' Costume

Sony Pictures

The Spider-Man get-ups worn by Gwen and Miles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse are perfect for Halloween, when there are versions of the eight-legged critters all around.

Superhero Gwen Spider Cosplay Suit

Amazon

Practice your superhero poses to prepare for this costume. 

Generic Miles Morales Superhero Costume

Amazon

Get ready to do your best Miles Morales impression wearing this Spider-Man costume. 

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide. 

Tags: