Halloween 2023 is officially two weeks away and that calls for scary movie nights, family-friendly Halloween classics or even a day-long horror film binge to celebrate spooky season.
Before settling down on the couch in your skeleton onesie or matching Halloween pajamas, it's helpful to know which movie to choose before spending your night searching all of the streaming services. As our Halloween treat to you, we've done all the scrolling to find the perfect film for a night of terrifying thrills or spooky delights.
Not only have we rounded up spine-chilling classics that will cause popcorn to fly through the air after a jump scare, but we also found the hits that pull at heartstrings and bring nostalgia, like It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and Casper. Need something family-friendly to watch after a night of trick-or-treating? Make it a double feature and introduce your kiddos to a new Halloween tradition by viewing Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2.
Whether you want to get in the Halloween spirit by turning on a creepy crawly classic like Halloween or view a recent blockbuster hit, we've found what your ghoulish heart desires. Below, check out the top Halloween movies to watch this holiday.
Best Recently Released Movies for Halloween
Haunted Mansion
Knock-knock: On October 4, Haunted Mansion became available to stream on Disney+.
Cobweb
A young boy investigates the knocking coming from the walls in his house, only to discover a dark secret his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) have been keeping from him.
The Blackening
Reuniting for Juneteenth weekend, a group of friends find themselves trapped with a killer in a remote cabin. Part slasher flick and part comedy, this film is available to rent on either Prime Video or Apple TV+.
The Last Voyage of Demeter
Based on the classic story Dracula, The Last Voyage of Demeter is a chilling tale about an ocean voyage with terrifying passengers.
Best Family-Friendly Movies for Halloween
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! While saying that phrase three times is a bad idea, it's always a good idea to watch the iconic film.
Casper
Everyone loves Casper the friendly ghost, except his mean ghost brothers. See Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman in Casper on Peacock.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
A mix of Halloween and Christmas, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas is a cult-favorite film. You can watch the one-of-a-kind movie on Disney+.
Hocus Pocus
Go back to where it all started by watching the original Hocus Pocus.
Hocus Pocus 2
The Sanderson Sisters are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which streams exclusively on Disney+.
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
All your favorite Peanuts characters celebrate Halloween in this 1966 classic film It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.
Practical Magic
Two sisters (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman), who are also witches, face a curse that keeps them from finding love. Introduce your teens to the classic magical romance now streaming on Hulu.
Monster House
Three friends realize their neighbor's house isn't just haunted: It's alive. When no one believes them, it's up to them to save the day.
Halloweentown
In this Disney original film, the creatures of Halloween all live in harmony in Halloweentown. Marnie, a normal girl who has suddenly developed magical powers, must save the town from evil forces.
Corpse Bride
A dead woman (voiced by Helena Bonham Carter) comes back to life believing she's married to a young groom (voiced by Johnny Depp) practicing his vows near her grave.
ParaNorman
No one believes Norman can talk to the dead, but it's still up to him to save his town from an age-old curse. Stream ParaNorman on Starz, which is currently offering subscriptions for $3/month for three months.
Best Scary Movies for Halloween
Us
Written and directed by Jordan Peele, Us stars Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson. In the film streaming on Peacock, a family takes a peaceful beach vacation that's disrupted when terrifying doppelgängers appear.
X
Set in 1979, X follows a group of young filmmakers who, while staying with an elderly couple in rural Texas, attempt to make a racy film without their hosts’ knowledge. But when the couple catches the cast during a shoot, the mood quickly sours. This electrifying horror movie is currently available on Showtime with Paramount+ or to rent on Amazon Prime Video.
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Bodies Bodies Bodies, available on Paramount+ with Showtime or to rent, blurs the lines between horror, drama and comedy. This thrilling film follows a group of mainly young, rich friends who hole up in a mansion for a “hurricane party” and decide to play a murder mystery game that winds up going awry. The star-studded cast features Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson and more.
Halloween (1978)
Who is scarier than Michael Meyers? You can watch the original Halloween from 1978 with an AMC+ subscription or by renting it through Apple TV+. Peacock also has Halloween II (1981), Halloween III (1982) and Halloween (2018)
Midsommar
A couple visits an idyllic town in Sweden for the mid-summer festival. However, nothing is at it seems as things quickly turn bizarre and sinister. You can watch the hit film on Paramount+ with the Showtime addition.
Trick 'r Treat
When residents begin to forget the traditions of Halloween, like letting a jack-o-lantern burn until midnight, real ghosts and goblins begin to take over.
