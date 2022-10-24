Halloween is this weekend, which means it's time to plan your scary movie night or even a day-long horror film binge. Before settling down on the couch in your skeleton onesie, it's helpful to know which streaming service to choose before spending your night endlessly scrolling through them all. This spooky season, we are heading to Amazon Prime Video for our night of terrifying thrills and frights.

With one of the best and most impressive lineups of horror films, not only does Amazon Prime Video have spine-chilling classics, but they also have many recently released thrillers like Goodnight Mommy starring Naomi Watts. If you want to go with an oldie, but a goodie, there are popular picks like Halloween, Sleepaway Camp, and The Blaire Witch Project. Need something family-friendly to watch after a night of trick-or-treating? You can add The Addams Family and the original Hocus Pocus to the queue.

Amazon Prime Video is included free with your Prime membership, so you can start watching these horror films now. For those who have yet to take the plunge, Amazon Prime is available for only $15 monthly or $140 yearly. If you just want to stick with the flicks, access Prime Video alone for only $9 monthly, or try it now with a 30-day free trial. And if you're only looking for a single horror movie to watch, you can also rent these titles from Amazon.

Whether you prefer the nostalgia of time-honored horror films or want to be truly frightened by something new, check out ET's picks for your frightening film marathon this Halloween.

Goodnight Mommy IMDb Goodnight Mommy Goodnight Mommy begins with young twin boys visiting their mom, played Naomi Watts, to find she has had a cosmetic procedure done that covers her face entirely in bandages. As the film progresses, the boys begin to realize something more sinister is going on. FREE WITH PRIME Watch Now

Firestarter IMDb Firestarter Based off the thrilling Stephen King novel, Firestarter follows a young girl who has learned to start fires using just her mind. With this new power, her and her father, played by Zac Efron, must flee from a secret government agency to stay safe. FREE WITH PRIME, $5/RENT Watch Now

Boo IMDb Boo Spending their Halloween exploring a haunted hospital, college students are terrified to find they're trapped inside. FREE WITH PRIME, $2/RENT Watch Now

My Best Friend's Exorcism IMDb My Best Friend's Exorcism Set in the 1980s, this comedic horror film centers on a pair of teenage best friends. After being inseparable since fourth-grade, this duo has a big and frightening challenge to face when one of them becomes demon possessed. FREE WITH PRIME Watch Now

Candyman IMDb Candyman A sequel to the 1992 film with the same name, the Candyman focus on the neighborhood in Chicago where it all began. Thirty years later, it's now gentrified, but one tenant is learning the legend of this terrifying monster. FREE WITH PRIME, $4/RENT Watch Now

Hellraiser (1987) IMDb Hellraiser (1987) Hellraiser has remade this year, but that doesn't mean you should sleep on the original. In this classic, a woman returns home to find her uncle has been resurrected and that he requires innocent human flesh to stay alive. FREE WITH PRIME, $4/RENT Watch Now

Winchester IMDb Winchester Helen Mirren stars in the chilling film about a widow who lives in a haunted house. The most terrifying part of all is that this movie is inspired by true events. FREE WITH PRIME, $4/RENT Watch Now

Source Code IMDb Source Code It isn't your usual horror film, but in this suspenseful movie Jake Gyllenhaal plays a soldier that is part of an experimental government program. They're able to put his conscious into the body in a bombing victim so he can stop the next attack. FREE WITH PRIME, $4/RENT Watch Now

Children of the Corn (1984) IMDb Children of the Corn (1984) Children of the Corn is a classic based off a Stephen King novel in which children are left alone to run a town. A young couple becomes stranded in their rural area only to learn the horrifying truth about the children who live there. FREE WITH PRIME, $4/RENT Watch Now

Cabin Fever IMDb Cabin Fever Taking a break from their studies, five college students go to a cabin deep into the woods one weekend. Everything goes awry as a blood-soaked visitor comes to visit them on their first night. FREE WITH PRIME, $4/RENT Watch Now

Rings IMDb Rings A new generation learns about a video that will kill you seven days after watching it when a college professor hears about it through a rumor. Only this time, the video goes viral, making things all the more terrifying. FREE WITH PRIME, $4/RENT Watch Now

The Descent IMDb The Descent Exploring a cave, adventurers get trapped during their expedition and become prey to an unknown predator without any way out FREE WITH PRIME, $4/RENT Watch Now

