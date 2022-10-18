Shopping

20 Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes to Shop from Amazon: Scream, Maleficent, Michael Myers and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Halloween costumes for men and women
Walt Disney Studios

Halloween is less than two weeks away, and if you still don't have your costume figured out, don't despair. Amazon's selection of Halloween costumes has plenty of great options so no one will know you waited until the last minute. To make sure you don't show up as a bedsheet ghost this year, we've rounded up the best Halloween costumes from Amazon that will arrive in time for All Hallows' Eve.

Whether you're spending Halloween at a costume party or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Amazon's Halloween costumes have got you covered. If you want to wear something actually scary, a Michael Myers mask or Grim Reaper cape are sure to send a chill down your neighbor's spine. For something a little more PG, Scooby-Doo characters or a doctor are always safe choices. And if you're obsessed with pop culture like us, Amazon has costumes inspired by Top Gun, Stranger Things, Squid Game, House of the Dragon, and more.

Below, we've found the 15 best last-minute Halloween costumes to shop on Amazon for adults. Be sure to order now, before it's too late! For even more outfit inspo, check out our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men, women, and couples

Maleficent Christening Gown Costume
Maleficent Christening Gown Costume
Amazon
Maleficent Christening Gown Costume

This classic Maleficent gown looks just like the one seen in the film when she comes to greet Aurora with a terrible and powerful curse. The dress comes with a detachable brooch and headpiece to complete the look. 

$75$61
Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask
Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask
Amazon
Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask

Pair this Michael Myers mask with an all-black ensemble for an easy yet still spooky outfit.

$22$18
Scream Costume
Scream Costume
Amazon
Scream Costume

Bring your favorite cult classic scary movie to life. An excellent costume for men, this set includes a full hooded robe, belt, and Scream mask, so you’ll be well prepared for a killer Halloween.

$60$42
Skeleton Onesie Costume
Skeleton Onesie Costume
Amazon
Skeleton Onesie Costume

Get the best of both worlds with a Halloween costume that's also incredibly comfortable. 

$50
Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume
Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume
Amazon
Disguise Women's Mrs. Incredible Classic Adult Costume

Become the iconic Mrs. Incredible for a night with this costume, featuring a jumpsuit, mask, and belt. 

$32$27
Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume
Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume
Amazon
Akokvlar Winifred Sanderson Costume

The Sanderson sisters have been icons for over a decade, and with the new release of the second Hocus Pocus this year, they're more relevant than ever. Dress up as the leader of the bunch in this Winifred costume.

$60
Adult Squid Game Player Costume
Spirit Halloween Adult Squid Game Player Costume
Amazon
Adult Squid Game Player Costume

Your partner can dress up as their favorite character with this officially licensed player costume.

$80
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
Amazon
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.

$50
Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume
Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume
Amazon
Lilliween Wanda Maximoff Costume

Be the rogue version of Wanda Maximoff in this scarlet witch costume. You can buy the version seen here, or add on a crimson hooded cape if you're in a colder climate. 

$180
Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume
Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume
Amazon
Leg Avenue Women's Licensed Top Gun Flight Dress Costume

Your co-pilot can wear this adorable khaki dress, complete with Top Gun patches.

$65$50
Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume
Top Gun Jumpsuit
Amazon
Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume

Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.

$34
Kucos Mens House of the Dragon Costume
Kucos Mens House Dragon Cosplay Costume
Amazon
Kucos Mens House of the Dragon Costume

Dress up as the scheming uncle everyone loves to hate with this House of the Dragon-inspired Daemon trench coat.

$76
Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult
Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult
Amazon
Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult

If your favorite part of Halloween is the snacks, this burrito costume is sure to satisfy.

$29
Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult
Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult
Amazon
Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult

This Grim Reaper costume comes with a flowing black robe, faceless hood, gloves, belt, glasses with glowing red eyes, and a toy scythe.

$31
Cheerleader Costume Hawkins High School Outfit
Cheerleader Costume Hawkins High School Outfit
Amazon
Cheerleader Costume Hawkins High School Outfit

This Hawkins cheerleader costume is available in both adult and children's sizes, and comes with pom poms!

$37
Stranger Things Adult Demogorgon Mask
Demagorgon Mask
Amazon
Stranger Things Adult Demogorgon Mask

Be the goriest guest at the party by far with a horrifyingly realistic Demogorgon mask.

$53
Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult
Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult
Amazon
Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult

Hilarious and only slightly spooky, this inflatable alien costume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any party.

$46$42
Scooby-Doo Daphne Costume for Adults
Scooby-Doo Daphne Costume for Adults
Amazon
Scooby-Doo Daphne Costume for Adults

You can never go wrong with a Scooby Doo character. This Daphne costume comes with her dress, tights, headband, and scarf.

$40
Jerry Leigh Scooby-Doo Fred Costume
Jerry Leigh Scooby-Doo Fred Costume
Amazon
Jerry Leigh Scooby-Doo Fred Costume

Channel your inner sleuth with this Fred costume from Scooby Doo, complete with his signature shirt, blue pants, and orange neck scarf.

$75
Doctor's Coat
Doctor's Coat
Amazon
Doctor's Coat

For something simple that still gets you in the Halloween spirit, this white doctor's coat is an easy option — add a stethoscope for bonus points.

$18

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids Inspired by Movies and TV Shows

Hailey Bieber Gets in the Spooky Spirit With Red Hair for Halloween

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022

The Best Couples Costumes That'll Arrive Just in Time for Halloween

Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags to Shop Now

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Spooky 'Halloween Ends' Party

The 13 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone

Where to Buy the Best and Cutest Halloween Squishmallows for 2022