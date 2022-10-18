20 Best Last-Minute Halloween Costumes to Shop from Amazon: Scream, Maleficent, Michael Myers and More
Halloween is less than two weeks away, and if you still don't have your costume figured out, don't despair. Amazon's selection of Halloween costumes has plenty of great options so no one will know you waited until the last minute. To make sure you don't show up as a bedsheet ghost this year, we've rounded up the best Halloween costumes from Amazon that will arrive in time for All Hallows' Eve.
Whether you're spending Halloween at a costume party or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Amazon's Halloween costumes have got you covered. If you want to wear something actually scary, a Michael Myers mask or Grim Reaper cape are sure to send a chill down your neighbor's spine. For something a little more PG, Scooby-Doo characters or a doctor are always safe choices. And if you're obsessed with pop culture like us, Amazon has costumes inspired by Top Gun, Stranger Things, Squid Game, House of the Dragon, and more.
Below, we've found the 15 best last-minute Halloween costumes to shop on Amazon for adults. Be sure to order now, before it's too late! For even more outfit inspo, check out our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men, women, and couples.
This classic Maleficent gown looks just like the one seen in the film when she comes to greet Aurora with a terrible and powerful curse. The dress comes with a detachable brooch and headpiece to complete the look.
Pair this Michael Myers mask with an all-black ensemble for an easy yet still spooky outfit.
Bring your favorite cult classic scary movie to life. An excellent costume for men, this set includes a full hooded robe, belt, and Scream mask, so you’ll be well prepared for a killer Halloween.
Get the best of both worlds with a Halloween costume that's also incredibly comfortable.
Become the iconic Mrs. Incredible for a night with this costume, featuring a jumpsuit, mask, and belt.
The Sanderson sisters have been icons for over a decade, and with the new release of the second Hocus Pocus this year, they're more relevant than ever. Dress up as the leader of the bunch in this Winifred costume.
Your partner can dress up as their favorite character with this officially licensed player costume.
We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.
Be the rogue version of Wanda Maximoff in this scarlet witch costume. You can buy the version seen here, or add on a crimson hooded cape if you're in a colder climate.
Your co-pilot can wear this adorable khaki dress, complete with Top Gun patches.
Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.
Dress up as the scheming uncle everyone loves to hate with this House of the Dragon-inspired Daemon trench coat.
If your favorite part of Halloween is the snacks, this burrito costume is sure to satisfy.
This Grim Reaper costume comes with a flowing black robe, faceless hood, gloves, belt, glasses with glowing red eyes, and a toy scythe.
This Hawkins cheerleader costume is available in both adult and children's sizes, and comes with pom poms!
Be the goriest guest at the party by far with a horrifyingly realistic Demogorgon mask.
Hilarious and only slightly spooky, this inflatable alien costume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any party.
You can never go wrong with a Scooby Doo character. This Daphne costume comes with her dress, tights, headband, and scarf.
Channel your inner sleuth with this Fred costume from Scooby Doo, complete with his signature shirt, blue pants, and orange neck scarf.
For something simple that still gets you in the Halloween spirit, this white doctor's coat is an easy option — add a stethoscope for bonus points.
