Halloween is just over a month away — and getting your Halloween costume now is the best way to avoid throwing together a last-minute spooky look. Rather than dressing up as a vampire or a basketball player for the third year in a row, you need to shop now for the best men's Halloween costumes so you can be prepared come October 31.

To help inspire your look for house parties and more spooky season festivities, we've rounded up some of the best Halloween costumes that you can get on Amazon.

For film fanatics, we've found the iconic Kenough hoodie from Barbie and Miles Morales' jumpsuit from the latest Spiderman. If you're been bingeing HBO shows all year like the rest of us pop culture fanatics, put together outfits inspired by Succession's Kendall Roy or Joel from The Last of Us. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, check out our favorite alien and Grim Reaper costumes that are always a hit.

Below, shop our top 12 men's costumes for Halloween 2023.

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.

RELATED CONTENT: