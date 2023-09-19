Celebrate spooky season with these costumes inspired by this year's best shows and movies, plus timeless classics.
Halloween is just over a month away — and getting your Halloween costume now is the best way to avoid throwing together a last-minute spooky look. Rather than dressing up as a vampire or a basketball player for the third year in a row, you need to shop now for the best men's Halloween costumes so you can be prepared come October 31.
To help inspire your look for house parties and more spooky season festivities, we've rounded up some of the best Halloween costumes that you can get on Amazon.
For film fanatics, we've found the iconic Kenough hoodie from Barbie and Miles Morales' jumpsuit from the latest Spiderman. If you're been bingeing HBO shows all year like the rest of us pop culture fanatics, put together outfits inspired by Succession's Kendall Roy or Joel from The Last of Us. And if you prefer to stick to the classics, check out our favorite alien and Grim Reaper costumes that are always a hit.
Below, shop our top 12 men's costumes for Halloween 2023.
NUFR I Am Kenough Hoodie
Keep it cozy this Halloween with a best-selling "I Am Kenough" hoodie from the Barbie movie.
waystar ROYCO Hat
Just add a zip-up vest, sunglasses and slacks and boom — you're Kendall Roy from Succession.
Superhero Spandex Costume
You won't be able to climb walls in this Miles Morales suit, but you'll still look pretty cool.
MOERDENG Men's Relaxed Fit Utility Coat
It's pretty easy to replicate Joel from The Last of Us' look — just pair this utility jacket with some worn-out jeans.
Spooktacular Creations Unisex Skeleton Jumpsuit
Whether you're going for the Donnie Darko reference or just want a comfy and easy costume, this hoodie jumpsuit has got you covered.
Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult
This Grim Reaper costume comes with a flowing black robe, faceless hood, gloves, belt, glasses with glowing red eyes, and a toy scythe.
Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult
Hilarious and only slightly spooky, this inflatable alien costume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any party.
Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult
If your favorite part of Halloween is the snacks, this burrito costume is sure to satisfy.
Halloween Horror Michael Myers Mask
Pair this Michael Myers mask with an all-black ensemble for an easy yet still spooky outfit.
Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume
Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.
Elvis - Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket
A funky suit jacket is a must-have for an Elvis-inspired outfit—just add hair gel.
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.
Nickelodeon TMNT Adult Leonardo Costume
This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume includes a mask, shell, jumpsuit and shoe covers.
Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.
RELATED CONTENT: