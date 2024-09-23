There's something for everyone available in Amazon's vast selection of Halloween costumes.
Halloween is just over a month away, so now's the time to get your Halloween costume if you plan to celebrate spooky season. If you still don't have your costume figured out, don't despair. Amazon's selection of Halloween costumes has plenty of great options for everyone, no matter your interests or budget. In fact, many costumes are currently on sale at Amazon right now.
Shop Amazon Halloween Costumes
Whether you're spending Halloween at a costume party or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Amazon's Halloween costumes have you covered. If you want to wear something actually scary, a Michael Myers mask or Grim Reaper cape is sure to send a chill down your neighbor's spine. For something a little more PG, Super Mario characters or a superhero are always safe choices. If you're obsessed with pop culture like us, Amazon has costumes inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wednesday, and more.
To make sure you don't show up as a bedsheet ghost this year, we've rounded up the best Halloween costumes on sale at Amazon right now. For even more outfit inspo, check out our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men, women and couples.
The Best Amazon Deals on Halloween Costumes
Rubie's Men's Beetlejuice Deluxe Costume
Embrace the iconic Beetlejuice look with this black and white striped long sleeve jacket and pants set.
Suicide Squad Deluxe Harley Quinn Costume
Stir up some trouble for less in this Harley Quinn costume.
Leg Avenue Women's Dark Gothic Darling Costume
This Wednesday Addams costume is easy and comfy — just throw your hair in some pigtail braids and slip into Mary Janes.
Underwraps Top Gun Fighter Pilot Costume
Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume. Just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.
Scream Costume
Bring your favorite cult classic scary movie to life. An excellent costume for men, this set includes a full hooded robe, belt, and Scream mask, so you’ll be well prepared for a killer Halloween.
Disguise Mens Mario Costume
If you're a fan of the latest Super Mario Bros Movie, this easy Halloween costume will have you looking like Mario in no time. Plus, you can dress up and coordinate with Princess Peach.
RKKVQP Movie Cosplay Doll Princess Halloween Costume
Channel your inner Barbie with this adorable pink plaid dress.
Aloha Elvis Adult Costume
Channel your inner Elvis with this iconic costume, featuring a white jumpsuit with printed red, gold and blue studs and faux gems.
Disguise Womens Wicked Elphaba Costume
Perfect for fans of Wicked!, this costume includes a dress, cape, and hat designed to replicate Elphaba's iconic look.
Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.
Rubie's Womens Wizard of Oz Dorothy Dress
You're not in Kansas anymore in this blue gingham dress inspired by Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz." The costume comes with a blouse, dress and hair ribbons.
Rubie's Batman: The Dark Knight Trilogy Adult Batman Costume
Step into the shoes of the legendary Dark Knight with this long sleeve muscle chest jumpsuit.
Looking for more Halloween decor, candy buckets and costumes? There are no tricks, all treats in our ultimate Halloween 2024 shopping guide.
