Shop
Sales & Deals

12 Best Halloween Costume Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now — Up to 55% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
12 Best Halloween Costume Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now
Getty Images
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:31 PM PDT, September 23, 2024

There's something for everyone available in Amazon's vast selection of Halloween costumes.

Halloween is just over a month away, so now's the time to get your Halloween costume if you plan to celebrate spooky season. If you still don't have your costume figured out, don't despair. Amazon's selection of Halloween costumes has plenty of great options for everyone, no matter your interests or budget. In fact, many costumes are currently on sale at Amazon right now.

Shop Amazon Halloween Costumes

Whether you're spending Halloween at a costume party or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Amazon's Halloween costumes have you covered. If you want to wear something actually scary, a Michael Myers mask or Grim Reaper cape is sure to send a chill down your neighbor's spine. For something a little more PG, Super Mario characters or a superhero are always safe choices. If you're obsessed with pop culture like us, Amazon has costumes inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wednesday, and more.

To make sure you don't show up as a bedsheet ghost this year, we've rounded up the best Halloween costumes on sale at Amazon right now. For even more outfit inspo, check out our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men, women and couples

The Best Amazon Deals on Halloween Costumes

Rubie's Men's Beetlejuice Deluxe Costume

Rubie's Men's Beetlejuice Deluxe Costume
Amazon

Rubie's Men's Beetlejuice Deluxe Costume

Embrace the iconic Beetlejuice look with this black and white striped long sleeve jacket and pants set.

$65 $45

Shop Now

Suicide Squad Deluxe Harley Quinn Costume

Suicide Squad Deluxe Harley Quinn Costume
Amazon

Suicide Squad Deluxe Harley Quinn Costume

Stir up some trouble for less in this Harley Quinn costume. 

$70 $43

Shop Now

Leg Avenue Women's Dark Gothic Darling Costume

Leg Avenue Women's Dark Gothic Darling Costume
Amazon

Leg Avenue Women's Dark Gothic Darling Costume

This Wednesday Addams costume is easy and comfy — just throw your hair in some pigtail braids and slip into Mary Janes.

$65 $30

Shop Now

Underwraps Top Gun Fighter Pilot Costume

Underwraps Top Gun Fighter Pilot Costume
Amazon

Underwraps Top Gun Fighter Pilot Costume

Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume. Just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.

$45 $32

Shop Now

Scream Costume

Scream Costume
Amazon

Scream Costume

Bring your favorite cult classic scary movie to life. An excellent costume for men, this set includes a full hooded robe, belt, and Scream mask, so you’ll be well prepared for a killer Halloween.

$40 $23

Shop Now

Disguise Mens Mario Costume

Disguise Mens Mario Costume
Disguise

Disguise Mens Mario Costume

If you're a fan of the latest Super Mario Bros Movie, this easy Halloween costume will have you looking like Mario in no time. Plus, you can dress up and coordinate with Princess Peach. 

$53 $35

Shop Now

RKKVQP Movie Cosplay Doll Princess Halloween Costume

RKKVQP Movie Cosplay Doll Princess Halloween Costume
Amazon

RKKVQP Movie Cosplay Doll Princess Halloween Costume

Channel your inner Barbie with this adorable pink plaid dress.

$57 $46

With Coupon

Shop Now

Aloha Elvis Adult Costume

Aloha Elvis Adult Costume
Amazon

Aloha Elvis Adult Costume

Channel your inner Elvis with this iconic costume, featuring a white jumpsuit with printed red, gold and blue studs and faux gems.

$46 $35

Shop Now

Disguise Womens Wicked Elphaba Costume

Disguise Womens Wicked Elphaba Costume
Amazon

Disguise Womens Wicked Elphaba Costume

Perfect for fans of Wicked!, this costume includes a dress, cape, and hat designed to replicate Elphaba's iconic look.

$43 $30

Shop Now

Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
Amazon

Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.

$55 $39

Shop Now

Rubie's Womens Wizard of Oz Dorothy Dress

Rubie's Womens Wizard of Oz Dorothy Dress
Amazon

Rubie's Womens Wizard of Oz Dorothy Dress

You're not in Kansas anymore in this blue gingham dress inspired by Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz." The costume comes with a blouse, dress and hair ribbons.

$48 $34

Shop Now

Rubie's Batman: The Dark Knight Trilogy Adult Batman Costume

Rubie's Batman: The Dark Knight Trilogy Adult Batman Costume
Amazon

Rubie's Batman: The Dark Knight Trilogy Adult Batman Costume

Step into the shoes of the legendary Dark Knight with this long sleeve muscle chest jumpsuit.

$84 $57

Shop Now

Looking for more Halloween decor, candy buckets and costumes? There are no tricks, all treats in our ultimate Halloween 2024 shopping guide.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Halloween Costumes for Couples in 2024

Best Lists

The Best Halloween Costumes for Couples in 2024

These Dog Halloween Costumes Will Put a Spell on You and Everyone Else

Best Lists

These Dog Halloween Costumes Will Put a Spell on You and Everyone Else

Disney Halloween Costumes and Styles Are on Sale Now

Style

Disney Halloween Costumes and Styles Are on Sale Now

The Best Halloween Costumes of 2024 for Men

Best Lists

The Best Halloween Costumes of 2024 for Men

The Best Halloween Costume Ideas for the Whole Family

Best Lists

The Best Halloween Costume Ideas for the Whole Family

The Best Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Women in 2024

Best Lists

The Best Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Women in 2024

Tags: