Halloween is just over a month away, so now's the time to get your Halloween costume if you plan to celebrate spooky season. If you still don't have your costume figured out, don't despair. Amazon's selection of Halloween costumes has plenty of great options for everyone, no matter your interests or budget. In fact, many costumes are currently on sale at Amazon right now.

Whether you're spending Halloween at a costume party or handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, Amazon's Halloween costumes have you covered. If you want to wear something actually scary, a Michael Myers mask or Grim Reaper cape is sure to send a chill down your neighbor's spine. For something a little more PG, Super Mario characters or a superhero are always safe choices. If you're obsessed with pop culture like us, Amazon has costumes inspired by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wednesday, and more.

To make sure you don't show up as a bedsheet ghost this year, we've rounded up the best Halloween costumes on sale at Amazon right now. For even more outfit inspo, check out our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men, women and couples.

The Best Amazon Deals on Halloween Costumes

Scream Costume Amazon Scream Costume Bring your favorite cult classic scary movie to life. An excellent costume for men, this set includes a full hooded robe, belt, and Scream mask, so you’ll be well prepared for a killer Halloween. $40 $23 Shop Now

Disguise Mens Mario Costume Disguise Disguise Mens Mario Costume If you're a fan of the latest Super Mario Bros Movie, this easy Halloween costume will have you looking like Mario in no time. Plus, you can dress up and coordinate with Princess Peach. $53 $35 Shop Now

