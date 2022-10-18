Shopping

The 12 Best Halloween Costumes for Kids on Amazon Inspired By Their Favorite TV Shows and Movies

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kids amazon halloween costumes
Ariel Skelley/Getty Images

Halloween is just weeks away, and if you haven't started planning your kids' costumes, now is the time. Sure, you could go the DIY route, but finding the time to sew and shop for costume supplies can be a hassle. To make it easy on yourself this year, Amazon has a fantastic selection of costumes for kids of all ages to dress up as their favorite movie and TV show characters.

Shop Costumes on Amazon

Hands down, the award for most adorable costume goes to Baby Yoda for well, babies — but there's plenty of options for older kids, too. Odds are, your kids are big Disney movie fans and can't wait to dress up as characters from new and upcoming films, such as Encanto and The Little Mermaid. For the little superheroes in your life, Amazon also has costumes for mini Spider-Mans or Batmans depending on whether they are team Marvel or DC. No matter what your kid likes to watch, Amazon's wide selection of costumes is bound to have something they will love.

Below, check out our top ten costumes for kids to wear this Halloween inspired by some of the biggest movies and TV shows right now. Still looking for more costume ideas? Check out our guides to Disney costumes for kids, costumes for the whole family, and even costumes for your fur babies.

Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids

Spider-Man Bodysuit for Kids with Pullover Mask
Superhero Costume Bodysuit for Kids Halloween Cosplay Jumpsuit 3D Style
Amazon
Spider-Man Bodysuit for Kids with Pullover Mask

Whether your kid is a fan of the Tom Holland movies or the originals, they're sure to love this Spiderman costume that comes with a full-body suit and pullover mask.

$50$35
Encanto Isabela Costume Dress
LZH Encanto Isabela Costume Dress
Amazon
Encanto Isabela Costume Dress

If you're in need of costumes for siblings or best friends, the Mirabel sisters are sure to delight. The Isabela costume comes with a floaty purple dress and flower crown.

$33$28
Encanto Mirabel Costume Dress
LZH Encanto Mirabel Costume Dress
Amazon
Encanto Mirabel Costume Dress

Mirabel's colorful costume comes with her vibrant patterned dress, pom-pom earrings, a crossbody bag, and her signature green glasses.

$32$27
Kid's Light Up The Mandalorian Costume
Kid's Light Up The Mandalorian Costume
Amazon
Kid's Light Up The Mandalorian Costume

For the budding Star Wars fans in your life, this costume has everything they need to transform into the Mandalorian: a light-up padded jumpsuit, cape, ands molded mask.

$70
Baby Yoda Infant Costume
Fenbo Baby Yoda Infant Costume
Amazon
Baby Yoda Infant Costume

As if Baby Yoda couldn't get any cuter, this knit costume for ages 0-6 months comes with a hat, coat, gloves, belt and shoes.

$37
Marvel Endgame Deluxe Battle Black Panther Child Costume
Marvel Endgame Deluxe Battle Black Panther Child Costume
Amazon
Marvel Endgame Deluxe Battle Black Panther Child Costume

With the newest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie arriving next month, let you child channel their inner T'Challa.

$40$35
Deluxe Batman Costume with 3D Sleeves, Mask, and Cape
Rubie's Costume Boys DC Comics Deluxe Batman Costume
Amazon
Deluxe Batman Costume with 3D Sleeves, Mask, and Cape

Dress up your little superhero in this Batman costume, which includes a muscle-chest jumpsuit with attached boots, belt, cape, and mask.  

$40$35
Belle Costume for Girls
Belle Costume for Girls
Amazon
Belle Costume for Girls

If your child want to be a Disney Princess, this Belle costume from Beauty & Costume is sure to make anyone feel like a princess. 

$30
Harry Potter Child's Gryffindor Costume Robe
Rubie's Harry Potter Child's Gryffindor Costume Robe
Amazon
Harry Potter Child's Gryffindor Costume Robe

Whether your kid is a Harry, Hermione, or Ron, they'll love this officially licensed unisex Gryffindor costume.

$47$43
Little Mermaid Costume with Dress, Wig, Crown, and Wand
Joy Join Little Girls Princess Mermaid Costume
Amazon
Little Mermaid Costume with Dress, Wig, Crown, and Wand

In honor of the live action movie coming out this spring, dress your little mermaid up in this magical costume that comes with a princess dress, red wig, crown, and wand.

$35
Wednesday Addams Costume Dress
Wednesday Addams Costume Dress
Amazon
Wednesday Addams Costume Dress

For a slightly spookier costume, go for this Wednesday Addams costume complete with a wig and knee-high socks.

$35
Top Gun: Maverick Flight Costume for Kids
Party City Top Gun: Maverick Flight Costume for Kids
Amazon
Top Gun: Maverick Flight Costume for Kids

This Top Gun-inspired look is even cuter as a group costume.

$58$55

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Halloween Costumes for Women That'll Arrive Just in Time: Hocus Pocus, She-Hulk, and More

Halloween Costume Ideas for Men That Are Scary Good: Stranger Things, Top Gun, Squid Game and More

The Best Matching Family Pajamas to Lounge In This Halloween 2022 That'll Arrive Just in Time

The Best Couples Costumes That'll Arrive Just in Time for Halloween 2022

The Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags That'll Arrive Just in Time

The 13 Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs to Put a Spell on Everyone: Hocus Pocus, Baby Yoda and More

The 10 Best Disney Halloween Costumes for Kids 2022

Where to Buy the 'Stranger Things' Hellfire Club Shirt for Halloween

Halloween 2022 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy Buckets & More

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family in 2022