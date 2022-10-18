Halloween is just weeks away, and if you haven't started planning your kids' costumes, now is the time. Sure, you could go the DIY route, but finding the time to sew and shop for costume supplies can be a hassle. To make it easy on yourself this year, Amazon has a fantastic selection of costumes for kids of all ages to dress up as their favorite movie and TV show characters.

Shop Costumes on Amazon

Hands down, the award for most adorable costume goes to Baby Yoda for well, babies — but there's plenty of options for older kids, too. Odds are, your kids are big Disney movie fans and can't wait to dress up as characters from new and upcoming films, such as Encanto and The Little Mermaid. For the little superheroes in your life, Amazon also has costumes for mini Spider-Mans or Batmans depending on whether they are team Marvel or DC. No matter what your kid likes to watch, Amazon's wide selection of costumes is bound to have something they will love.

Below, check out our top ten costumes for kids to wear this Halloween inspired by some of the biggest movies and TV shows right now. Still looking for more costume ideas? Check out our guides to Disney costumes for kids, costumes for the whole family, and even costumes for your fur babies.

Best Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids

Encanto Isabela Costume Dress Amazon Encanto Isabela Costume Dress If you're in need of costumes for siblings or best friends, the Mirabel sisters are sure to delight. The Isabela costume comes with a floaty purple dress and flower crown. $33 $28 Buy Now

Belle Costume for Girls Amazon Belle Costume for Girls If your child want to be a Disney Princess, this Belle costume from Beauty & Costume is sure to make anyone feel like a princess. $30 Buy Now

