Every year, there's always that Halloween party that leaves us scrambling for ideas of what to wear. Last-minute Halloween costumes are inevitable and are often thrown together in minutes using items you already have on hand. That's why it's a good idea to stock up on some costume basics that you can reuse even when Halloween is over.

If you're caught up on the latest season of Stranger Things, then you're probably all too familiar with theHellfire Club T-shirt, which has basically become the teenage gang's unofficial uniform in season 4. Leave it to the kids of Stranger Things to dream up and don the most nostalgic, iconic and downright edgy tee to match all of their merry misadventures fighting Demogorgons and getting tangled up in the Upside Down. The Hellfire tee makes a perfectly easy and effortless Halloween costume, especially when you don't want to spend a fortune on an ensemble you'll only wear once.

The tee references a Dungeons and Dragons-themed club at Hawkins High School which is overseen by Eddie Munson, and whose membership base includes Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and more. The classic tee is actually available to purchase in the real world, too — and for only $33, no less. Forget binge-watching — immerse yourself in the world of Stranger Things with a new wardrobe addition that doubles as a DIY Halloween costume perfect for procrastinators.

Want a silver screen-ready makeup look to complete your Stranger Things costume? Fans can also tap into their love of all things Stranger Things with the help of the limited-edition MAC x Stranger Things cosmetics collection — which features a bright, '80s-inspired color palette that's perfect for getting your glam on for an outing to the Starcourt Mall or a trip through the Upside Down.

Even if you haven't binged the latest season of Stranger Things, there's still plenty of time to catch up before Halloween. The sci-fi series — which stars Millie Bobby Brown, Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery and more — is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the Best Matching Family Pajamas for Halloween 2022

Kate Hudson's Spooky Skeleton Earrings Are Back in Stock for Halloween

Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags to Shop Now

The Best Couples Costumes for Halloween: Barbie, Hocus Pocus and More

Halloween 2022 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy Buckets & More

Where to Buy the Best and Cutest Halloween Squishmallows for 2022

BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection Is Here and It’s Scary Good

Amazon's Halloween Decorations for 2022 Are Frightfully Good

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week