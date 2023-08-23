BaubleBar's Halloween Jewelry Is Scary Good and New Pieces Just Dropped for Spooky Season
It may still be August, but spooky season is almost here. From the return of Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton to Amazon's deals on decor, it looks like stores can't wait to get a head start on Halloween. If you're looking for some scary cute jewelry, BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday.
Bauble's highly anticipated Halloween jewelry collection is here and the brand just debuted a second drop full of new pieces that don't skimp on sparkle or style. Equally festive and fashionable, the 2023 collection has something for everyone — including jewelry from the popular collab with Disney.
From bat studs and crystalized skulls to fringe ghost earrings, glow-in-the-dark witch jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons more spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to celebrate spooky season in style.
Last year, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Hudson, and Blake Lively raved over BaubleBar’s skeleton earrings. The statement piece is now back and even better. Because they sold out very quickly after being seen on Hudson's Instagram, we recommend snapping up the Bonafide Bones Earrings while you still can!
Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections.
You may remember BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings from last Halloween season. Fortunately, BaubleBar has brought back the crystallized style with a new design and we're sure they'll be a hit again this fall.
Boo! BaubleBar's Spooked Out Earrings feature two crystal ghosts with spooky faces and moving fringe on the bottom.
We're going batty over these Heebie Jeebie Earrings. Designed with tiny black and clear stones, these stud earrings add the perfect amount of spook to any look.
For a more sophisticated look, these Bone Head Earrings imitate a classic hoop style.
Channel your inner bad witch behavior with these bright enamel witch studs. Plus, they're glow-in-the-dark so you'll be sure to stand out all Halloween night.
Trick or treat! These candy corn stud earrings are the perfect addition to your earring stack and will add some festivity to any outfit.
BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.
Grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on a comfy sweater, and add these petite Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Patch earrings — you're fall look will be complete.
These adorable Daisy Duck earrings are as sweet as candy. Featuring a glitter enamel bow and a candy corn hat, you'll want to sport these eye-catching earrings all fall.
Add a touch of wicked to any look with these Maleficent-inspired sparkly studs that are crafted with green pavé façade and black enamel horns.
Disney + Halloween is our favorite combination yet. Featuring glitter-enameled mummy tape on his ears, Mickey shows us how to get into the Halloween spirit.
It's safe to say these earrings are Candy-approved. Add some sweetness to your earring stack with these rainbow Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings.
These iconic Cruella Deville earrings are sure to make a statement at your next costume party this Halloween season.
RELATED CONTENT:
12 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends
Celeb-Inspired Jewelry for Summer: Shop Blue Nile's Trending Jewelry
Home Depot's 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back in Stock, But Not for Long
Shop the Best Halloween Decorations That Are Already on Sale at Amazon
The Best Looks From 'Barbie' and How to Recreate Them
North West Meets TLC's Chilli After Throwback Halloween Costume