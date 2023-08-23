Style

BaubleBar's Halloween Jewelry Is Scary Good and New Pieces Just Dropped for Spooky Season

By Sydney Sweetwood
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It may still be August, but spooky season is almost here. From the return of Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton to Amazon's deals on decor, it looks like stores can't wait to get a head start on Halloween. If you're looking for some scary cute jewelry, BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday.

Bauble's highly anticipated Halloween jewelry collection is here and the brand just debuted a second drop full of new pieces that don't skimp on sparkle or style. Equally festive and fashionable, the 2023 collection has something for everyone — including jewelry from the popular collab with Disney.

From bat studs and crystalized skulls to fringe ghost earrings, glow-in-the-dark witch jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons more spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to celebrate spooky season in style. 

Last year, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Hudson, and Blake Lively raved over BaubleBar’s skeleton earrings. The statement piece is now back and even better. Because they sold out very quickly after being seen on Hudson's Instagram, we recommend snapping up the Bonafide Bones Earrings while you still can!

Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections. 

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings
BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings

You may remember BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings from last Halloween season. Fortunately, BaubleBar has brought back the crystallized style with a new design and we're sure they'll be a hit again this fall. 

$54
BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings
BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Spooked Out Earrings

Boo! BaubleBar's Spooked Out Earrings feature two crystal ghosts with spooky faces and moving fringe on the bottom. 

$42
BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings
BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings

We're going batty over these Heebie Jeebie Earrings. Designed with tiny black and clear stones, these stud earrings add the perfect amount of spook to any look. 

$24
BaubleBar Bone Head Earrings
BaubleBar Bone Head Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bone Head Earrings

For a more sophisticated look, these Bone Head Earrings imitate a classic hoop style. 

$48
BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar What You Witch For Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

Channel your inner bad witch behavior with these bright enamel witch studs. Plus, they're glow-in-the-dark so you'll be sure to stand out all Halloween night. 

$42
BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings
BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar All Treats, No Tricks Earrings

Trick or treat! These candy corn stud earrings are the perfect addition to your earring stack and will add some festivity to any outfit. 

$24

BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Patch Earrings
Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Patch Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Patch Earrings

Grab a pumpkin spice latte, throw on a comfy sweater, and add these petite Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Patch earrings — you're fall look will be complete. 

$32
BaubleBar Daisy Duck Disney Candy Corn Earrings
BaubleBar Daisy Duck Disney Candy Corn Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Daisy Duck Disney Candy Corn Earrings

These adorable Daisy Duck earrings are as sweet as candy. Featuring a glitter enamel bow and a candy corn hat, you'll want to sport these eye-catching earrings all fall. 

$48
BaubleBar Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings

Add a touch of wicked to any look with these Maleficent-inspired sparkly studs that are crafted with green pavé façade and black enamel horns. 

$34
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Mummy Earrings
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Mummy Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Mummy Earrings

Disney + Halloween is our favorite combination yet. Featuring glitter-enameled mummy tape on his ears, Mickey shows us how to get into the Halloween spirit. 

$48
BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings

It's safe to say these earrings are Candy-approved. Add some sweetness to your earring stack with these rainbow Bday Minnie Mouse Disney Earrings.

$46
BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings
BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings
BaubleBar
BaubleBar Mini Cruella Disney Earrings

These iconic Cruella Deville earrings are sure to make a statement at your next costume party this Halloween season.

$34

