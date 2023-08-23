It may still be August, but spooky season is almost here. From the return of Home Depot's 12-foot skeleton to Amazon's deals on decor, it looks like stores can't wait to get a head start on Halloween. If you're looking for some scary cute jewelry, BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday.

Bauble's highly anticipated Halloween jewelry collection is here and the brand just debuted a second drop full of new pieces that don't skimp on sparkle or style. Equally festive and fashionable, the 2023 collection has something for everyone — including jewelry from the popular collab with Disney.

Shop Halloween Jewelry

From bat studs and crystalized skulls to fringe ghost earrings, glow-in-the-dark witch jewelry, sweet candy corn accessories, and tons more spirited earring sets, BaubleBar's Halloween Collection has everything you need to celebrate spooky season in style.

Last year, celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Hudson, and Blake Lively raved over BaubleBar’s skeleton earrings. The statement piece is now back and even better. Because they sold out very quickly after being seen on Hudson's Instagram, we recommend snapping up the Bonafide Bones Earrings while you still can!

Ahead, shop our favorite jewelry from BaubleBar's new spooktacular Halloween and Disney Halloween collections.

BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Bonafide Bones Earrings You may remember BaubleBar's skeleton-centric earrings from last Halloween season. Fortunately, BaubleBar has brought back the crystallized style with a new design and we're sure they'll be a hit again this fall. $54 Shop Now

BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Heebie Jeebie Earrings We're going batty over these Heebie Jeebie Earrings. Designed with tiny black and clear stones, these stud earrings add the perfect amount of spook to any look. $24 Shop Now

BaubleBar's Halloween looks don't end there. If you're a Disney fan, you'll be sure to love BaubleBar's newest Disney Halloween collection. With earrings featuring Disney classics, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Disney villains (Maleficent and Cruella), this collection is any Disney lover's dream. So, throw on your Mickey ears and shop our favorite Disney-inspired earring sets for a festive look this Halloween.

