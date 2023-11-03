As much as we look forward to the holidays, the season can be incredibly stressful — especially when it comes to gift shopping. If you're stuck trying to hunt down the perfect gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person on your list, BaubleBar's selection of custom ornaments, jewelry, blankets, and phone cases is a great place to start.

Through Cyber Monday, BaubleBar is offering 20% off all of its best-selling custom jewelry, Christmas ornaments and personalized gifts. Just use the code HURRY at checkout to save on a special something that will your loved ones will cherish forever. But Hurry, order by November 10, to get your order by December 21.

Shop Custom Jewelry and Gifts

A favorite of celebs such as Shay Mitchell, Molly Sims, Nina Dobrev, and Hilary Duff, BaubleBar's array of accessories and decor look just as good on Instagram as they do in your home. You can save on BaubleBar's ultra-popular phone case collection, as well as soft throw blankets, gold-plated jewelry, Christmas ornaments and even AirPod cases — all of which can be customized with the initials or name of your choice.

Below, shop our favorite personalized gifts from Baublebar before the sale ends. For even more Christmas cheer, check out BaubleBar's new 2023 Holiday Collection of festive jewelry to complete your look this winter.

Criss Cross Blanket Baublebar Criss Cross Blanket Cozy and luxurious, this acrylic knit blanket can be customized with up to nine letters of your choosing. $98 $78 With code HURRY Shop Now

