Christmas will be here soon and one of the first traditions to check off is decorating the tree. Whether it's a fragrant live pine or an artificial Christmas tree, hanging ornaments on the branches is always a highlight of the holidays.

Adding fresh ornaments into the rotation is a way to make fond new memories. For those who love all things Disney, there's no storage of holly and jolly options. From Mickey Mouse to Disney Princesses like Mulan and Cinderella, festive Disney holiday decor can make your tree even more magical and wonderful.

Whether you are nostalgic for classic cartoons like Chip 'n' Dale or have been thrust into the world of Disney with the acquisition of Star Wars and Marvel, there are ornaments to fit any fandom. The best part about shopping for Disney ornaments right now is that many are on sale ahead of the holidays.

We know the holidays are busy and bustling, so to help you make the most of your time we've rounded up our favorite Disney ornaments for Christmas 2023, below.

