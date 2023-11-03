Best Lists

The Best Disney Christmas Ornaments That Will Make the Holidays So Much More Magical

Disney Holiday Ornaments
shopDisney
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:17 AM PDT, November 3, 2023

Deck the halls with the best Disney-themed ornaments that will bring some extra magic to Christmas.

Christmas will be here soon and one of the first traditions to check off is decorating the tree. Whether it's a fragrant live pine or an artificial Christmas tree, hanging ornaments on the branches is always a highlight of the holidays.

Adding fresh ornaments into the rotation is a way to make fond new memories. For those who love all things Disney, there's no storage of holly and jolly options. From Mickey Mouse to Disney Princesses like Mulan and Cinderella, festive Disney holiday decor can make your tree even more magical and wonderful. 

Whether you are nostalgic for classic cartoons like Chip 'n' Dale or have been thrust into the world of Disney with the acquisition of Star Wars and Marvel, there are ornaments to fit any fandom. The best part about shopping for Disney ornaments right now is that many are on sale ahead of the holidays.

We know the holidays are busy and bustling, so to help you make the most of your time we've rounded up our favorite Disney ornaments for Christmas 2023, below.

Santa Mickey Mouse Icon Sketchbook Ornament

shopDisney

Santa Mickey Mouse Icon Sketchbook Ornament

Glitter accents make this Mickey Mouse ornament sparkle and shimmer.

$25 $18

Shop Now

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Sketchbook Ornament – Floral

shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ball Sketchbook Ornament – Floral

Want a hint of Disney magic on the tree? Opt for this floral glass bulb.

$27 $18

Shop Now

Lenox Minnie's Dream Wedding Ornament

Amazon

Lenox Minnie's Dream Wedding Ornament

The Minnie's Dream Wedding Ornament from Lenox would make an excellent gift for newlyweds. 

$70 $36

Shop Now

Santa Minnie Mouse Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament

shopDisney

Santa Minnie Mouse Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament

The scene inside this dome ornament has Minnie Mouse dressed up as Ms. Clause.

$27 $18

Shop Now

Mulan Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 25th Anniversary – Limited Release

shopDisney

Mulan Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 25th Anniversary – Limited Release

For the 25th anniversary of Mulan, shopDisney is offering this limited release ornament to celebrate the occasion.

$25 $18

Shop Now

Hallmark The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Christmas Ornament

Amazon

Hallmark The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Christmas Ornament

Part Halloween, part Christmas, Jack Skellington will make a statement on your tree.

Stitch Christmas Card Sketchbook Ornament – Lilo & Stitch

shopDisney

Stitch Christmas Card Sketchbook Ornament – Lilo & Stitch

Up to mischief, the adorable Stitch is jumping out of a Christmas greeting card.

$25 $18

Shop Now

Cinderella Storybook Musical Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament

shopDisney

Cinderella Storybook Musical Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament

Open up this Cinderella book ornament to find a page with a pop-out picture.

$27 $18

Shop Now

Lenox 2023 Cinderella Castle Ornament

Amazon

Lenox 2023 Cinderella Castle Ornament

Add some elegance with this porcelain Cinderella castle with 24k gold accents.

$25 $19

Shop Now

Hallmark Marvel Spider-Gwen Resin Christmas Ornament

Amazon

Hallmark Marvel Spider-Gwen Resin Christmas Ornament

Move over Peter Parker, the year Gwen Stacy is on the tree.

$10 $9

Shop Now

Tinker Bell Disney100 Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament

shopDisney

Tinker Bell Disney100 Glass Dome Sketchbook Ornament

Tinker Bell is honoring the Disney 100 in this glass dome.

$27 $18

Shop Now

Hallmark Keepsake Glass Christmas Ornaments

Amazon

Hallmark Keepsake Glass Christmas Ornaments

Bring a rainbow of color to your tree with these metallic Mickey Mouse glass ornaments.

Chip 'n Dale Disney100 Sketchbook Ornament

shopDisney

Chip 'n Dale Disney100 Sketchbook Ornament

Remember Disney's 100 Years of Wonder with this ornament featuring Chip and Dale.

$25 $18

Shop Now

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornament

shopDisney

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ear Hat Sketchbook Ornament

Giving a twist to the usual Mickey Mouse ears, these ones are shaped like a Mandalorian helmet.

$25 $18

Shop Now

Captain America Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament

shopDisney

Captain America Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament

The coolest feature on this Captain American ornament is the lamp post that lights up.

$27 $18

Shop Now

Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2023

Amazon

Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2023

Remember this Christmas with a 2023 Mickey Mouse ornament.

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

