Prime Members Can Save Up to 60% On Artificial Christmas Trees at Amazon's Holiday Sale

By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:32 PM PDT, October 31, 2023

Artificial Christmas trees are deeply discounted for Amazon Prime members ahead of the holidays.

If you're already counting down the days to Christmas, Amazon is having a huge sale on artificial Christmas trees ahead of Black Friday. Artificial Christmas trees offer so much ease in terms of setup and cleanup. Today, the best of them look nearly identical to live trees — minus the fallen needles littering your floor. Once you go faux, you may never go back. 

For Prime members, now's the perfect time to save on holiday home decor as Amazon is offering exclusive deals on Christmas trees along with wreaths, garlands, Christmas lights and ornaments. You can save up to 60% on artificial Christmas trees from popular brands like National Tree Company and Fraser Hill Farm.

Shop the Christmas Tree Sale

Whether you’re looking for a full and pre-lit tree to be the centerpiece for your living room or want a small accent tree for your entryway, Amazon has deals on artificial Christmas trees in every size and budget. You’ll find discounts on natural-looking spruces and firs, along with a few colorful options if you prefer something less traditional. These trees create stunning displays you'll be proud to show off.

Ahead, shop the best artificial Christmas trees on sale at Amazon ahead of the holidays.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, 7.5 ft

This Dunhill Fir Full Pre-Lit Artificial Green Christmas Tree is 7.5 feet tall with a 59 inch base diameter. Featuring hundreds of individually crafted branch tips to create full bodied branches, this tree is designed to look and feel lifelike.

$660 $266

Shop Now

National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 ft

National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 ft
Amazon

National Tree Company Dunhill Fir Artificial Tree, 9 ft

Go big with a pre-lit tree standing 9 feet tall. With 4,026 individually crafted branch tips, this full bodied tree is as charming as the real thing. Plus, the 900 long-lasting LED lights let you choose between solid white and multi-color.

$960 $517

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Medium Christmas Tree, 4 ft

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Medium Christmas Tree, 4 ft
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Medium Christmas Tree, 4 ft

For those who prefer multicolor lights, the branches of this mini Kincaid Spruce shape easily for holiday setup.

$80 $49

Shop Now

Puleo International Pre-Lit Flocked Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 ft

Puleo International Pre-Lit Flocked Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 ft
Amazon

Puleo International Pre-Lit Flocked Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, 4.5 ft

Prime members can get 60% off an elegant artificial Christmas tree that perfectly captures the ambiance of the wintry forests in your home.

$215 $87

Shop Now

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, 7 ft

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, 7 ft
Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, 7 ft

For tighter space, this slim tree with 300 white lights will do just the trick. Constructed with sturdy, high quality materials, hypo-allergenic, fire-resistant needles, this tree is built to bring holiday cheer for years to come.

$135 $106

Shop Now

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree, 4 ft

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree, 4 ft
Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree, 4 ft

This tree's 100 white lights remain lit even when a bulb goes out. The lights are strung on the tree before packaging, offering an easier, more convenient set up.

$80 $43

Shop Now

Fraser Hill Farm Slim Snowy Christmas Tree, 6.5 ft

Fraser Hill Farm Slim Snowy Christmas Tree, 6.5 ft
Amazon

Fraser Hill Farm Slim Snowy Christmas Tree, 6.5 ft

The 39-inch slim diameter is great for small spaces, apartments, or as your second, third, or fourth tree!

$220 $153

Shop Now

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, White, 7 ft

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, White, 7 ft
Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree, White, 7 ft

For a less traditional tree, the all-white option serves as blank canvas for your collection of favorite ornaments to shine.

$220 $120

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

