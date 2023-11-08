TikTok is a great source for all things trendy (like gifts teens actually want), and it also happens to be an amazing place to get ideas for Christmas decorations! TikTok users love to get creatively festive and they're not shy about showing off their holiday home decor.

From monogram snow globe candles and velvet ornaments to Barbie-pink Christmas trees and light-up garlands, there's an abundance of inspiration to ignite your festive spirit. Whether you prefer a traditional red and green aesthetic or a more colorful theme this season, TikTok has uncovered an array of festive decorations from top retailers like Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, Amazon and more.

To help you elevate your holiday decor game and craft your very own winter wonderland this year, we've rounded up the top decoration ideas seen on the app that you can shop right now. These decor ideas are sure to bring more warmth and merry vibes to your home; just make sure you place your order soon for a timely delivery.

Shop the best holiday and Christmas decoration ideas ET has gathered from TikTok below.

Gingerbread Village Houses Pottery Barn Gingerbread Village Houses Build your very own village using these handcrafted Gingerbread Village Houses from Pottery Barn, featuring a glazed finish and available in three sizes. Starting at $40 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: