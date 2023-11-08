Shop these festive holiday decorations inspired by trends we've seen on TikTok this year.
TikTok is a great source for all things trendy (like gifts teens actually want), and it also happens to be an amazing place to get ideas for Christmas decorations! TikTok users love to get creatively festive and they're not shy about showing off their holiday home decor.
From monogram snow globe candles and velvet ornaments to Barbie-pink Christmas trees and light-up garlands, there's an abundance of inspiration to ignite your festive spirit. Whether you prefer a traditional red and green aesthetic or a more colorful theme this season, TikTok has uncovered an array of festive decorations from top retailers like Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, Amazon and more.
To help you elevate your holiday decor game and craft your very own winter wonderland this year, we've rounded up the top decoration ideas seen on the app that you can shop right now. These decor ideas are sure to bring more warmth and merry vibes to your home; just make sure you place your order soon for a timely delivery.
Shop the best holiday and Christmas decoration ideas ET has gathered from TikTok below.
Monogram Snow Globe Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle
Add a touch of personalization to your decor with this TikTok-loved monogrammed snow globe from Anthropologie.
Mr. Spice Gingerbread Pillow
Choose between Mr. Spice or Ms. Spice pillows to add a fresh accent to your sofa this season.
Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
If you're looking for the perfect centerpiece to set your decor apart this holiday season, consider investing in this elegant Aspen Fir tree from Amazon.
2.4 Inch 12Pcs Velvet Christmas Balls Christmas Ornaments
This year, brown velvet Christmas ornaments have taken TikTok by storm. These 2.4-inch ornaments, crafted from high-quality velvet fabric, bring an elegant touch to your holiday setup.
Faux Shearling Tree Shaped Throw Pillow
Available in both ivory and green, this adorable Faux-Shearling Tree-Shaped Throw Pillow brings a cozy ambiance to any room.
Goplus 7ft Pink Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree
Embrace the popular TikTok "Pinkmas" trend with this 7 ft. Christmas tree, featuring branches sprayed with flocked snow.
Set of 3 Giant Harmony Cow Bells
Ring in the holiday season with the HIGHBIX Set of 3 Giant Harmony Cow Bells. These golden bells showcase unique shades of brown rustic color for a vintage look.
6FT Christmas Cedar Garland
This Christmas garland includes a 16.4 ft. LED light string that will create a dazzling effect on mantlepieces, dining tables, stair railings, doorways and more.
14" Christmas Decorative Nutcracker Figures
This elegant 14" tall nutcracker, adorned with a white hat, dressed in uniform and holding a sparkling scepter will instantly elevate your decor.
Gingerbread Village Houses
Build your very own village using these handcrafted Gingerbread Village Houses from Pottery Barn, featuring a glazed finish and available in three sizes.
