Home

The Best Christmas Decor Ideas We Discovered on TikTok, From Viral Christmas Trees to Velvet Ornaments

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
christmas decorations 1280
Daniel Kaesler/EyeEm/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:05 AM PST, November 8, 2023

Shop these festive holiday decorations inspired by trends we've seen on TikTok this year.

TikTok is a great source for all things trendy (like gifts teens actually want), and it also happens to be an amazing place to get ideas for Christmas decorations! TikTok users love to get creatively festive and they're not shy about showing off their holiday home decor.

From monogram snow globe candles and velvet ornaments to Barbie-pink Christmas trees and light-up garlands, there's an abundance of inspiration to ignite your festive spirit. Whether you prefer a traditional red and green aesthetic or a more colorful theme this season, TikTok has uncovered an array of festive decorations from top retailers like Anthropologie, Pottery Barn, Amazon and more.

To help you elevate your holiday decor game and craft your very own winter wonderland this year, we've rounded up the top decoration ideas seen on the app that you can shop right now. These decor ideas are sure to bring more warmth and merry vibes to your home; just make sure you place your order soon for a timely delivery.

Shop the best holiday and Christmas decoration ideas ET has gathered from TikTok below.

Monogram Snow Globe Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle

Monogram Snow Globe Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle
Anthropologie

Monogram Snow Globe Woody Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle

Add a touch of personalization to your decor with this TikTok-loved monogrammed snow globe from Anthropologie.

Mr. Spice Gingerbread Pillow

Mr. Spice Gingerbread Pillow
Pottery Barn

Mr. Spice Gingerbread Pillow

Choose between Mr. Spice or Ms. Spice pillows to add a fresh accent to your sofa this season.

Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon

Puleo International Pre Lit Aspen Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

If you're looking for the perfect centerpiece to set your decor apart this holiday season, consider investing in this elegant Aspen Fir tree from Amazon.

$258 $221

Shop Now

2.4 Inch 12Pcs Velvet Christmas Balls Christmas Ornaments

2.4 Inch 12Pcs Velvet Christmas Balls Christmas Ornaments
Amazon

2.4 Inch 12Pcs Velvet Christmas Balls Christmas Ornaments

This year, brown velvet Christmas ornaments have taken TikTok by storm. These 2.4-inch ornaments, crafted from high-quality velvet fabric, bring an elegant touch to your holiday setup.

$26 $14

With Coupon

Shop Now

Faux Shearling Tree Shaped Throw Pillow

Faux Shearling Tree Shaped Throw Pillow
Target

Faux Shearling Tree Shaped Throw Pillow

Available in both ivory and green, this adorable Faux-Shearling Tree-Shaped Throw Pillow brings a cozy ambiance to any room.

Goplus 7ft Pink Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree

Goplus 7ft Pink Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree
Amazon

Goplus 7ft Pink Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree

Embrace the popular TikTok "Pinkmas" trend with this 7 ft. Christmas tree, featuring branches sprayed with flocked snow.

Set of 3 Giant Harmony Cow Bells

Set of 3 Giant Harmony Cow Bells
Amazon

Set of 3 Giant Harmony Cow Bells

Ring in the holiday season with the HIGHBIX Set of 3 Giant Harmony Cow Bells. These golden bells showcase unique shades of brown rustic color for a vintage look.

6FT Christmas Cedar Garland

6FT Christmas Cedar Garland
Amazon

6FT Christmas Cedar Garland

This Christmas garland includes a 16.4 ft. LED light string that will create a dazzling effect on mantlepieces, dining tables, stair railings, doorways and more.

14" Christmas Decorative Nutcracker Figures

14" Christmas Decorative Nutcracker Figures
Amazon

14" Christmas Decorative Nutcracker Figures

This elegant 14" tall nutcracker, adorned with a white hat, dressed in uniform and holding a sparkling scepter will instantly elevate your decor.

$30 $24

With Coupon

Shop Now

Gingerbread Village Houses

Gingerbread Village Houses
Pottery Barn

Gingerbread Village Houses

Build your very own village using these handcrafted Gingerbread Village Houses from Pottery Barn, featuring a glazed finish and available in three sizes.

Starting at $40

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Decor, Furniture & More

Sales & Deals

Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals on Home Decor, Furniture & More

Deck the Halls With the Best Disney Christmas Ornaments for Your Tree

Best Lists

Deck the Halls With the Best Disney Christmas Ornaments for Your Tree

The Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Before They Sell Out

Best Lists

The Best Advent Calendars of 2023 to Shop Before They Sell Out

25 Best Stocking Stuffers Under $30 for Everyone on Your Gift List

Gifts

25 Best Stocking Stuffers Under $30 for Everyone on Your Gift List

The Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Shop on Amazon

Gifts

The Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters to Shop on Amazon

Affordable Little Luxuries We Found on TikTok for $50 or Less

Gifts

Affordable Little Luxuries We Found on TikTok for $50 or Less

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Gifts

BaubleBar's Holiday Collection Is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Save Up to 80% on Artificial Christmas Trees at Wayfair This Week

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 80% on Artificial Christmas Trees at Wayfair This Week

The 45 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Gifts

The 45 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair

Sales & Deals

Deck The Halls With The Best Christmas Decorations On Sale at Wayfair

Tags: